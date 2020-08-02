Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
product intuition L I V I N G O S U N I V E R S I T Y Charlene Wang
WORKSHOP OUTLINE Big Picture Empathy Muscle Decision Making Muscle Q & A LivingOS University 2020
Edtech Founder 1.0 2016 Google Eng intern 2017 Healthcare Partner Din Tai Fung CEO Office Life Coaching 2018 Google Biz Co...
FULL PICTURE LivingOS University 2020
CAN YOU THINK OF A PRODUCT... ... that you absolutely love/hate?
HERE ARE SOME PRODUCTS THAT ROCK SUCK LivingOS University 2020
EMPATHY
How might we satisfy user needs? LivingOS University 2020 KEY QUESTION
HOW HAS THAT PRODUCT... ... satisfied / upset your needs?
5 CORE HUMAN NEEDS LivingOS University 2020 CERTAINTY�/ COMFORT UNCERTAINTY / VARIETY CONNECTION / LOVE GROWTH / PROGRESS ...
WHAT IS HER NEED? LivingOS University 2020
EMPATHY 101 What is your need? How can we address your need? 1. 2.
BIGGER PICTURE: EMPATHY LivingOS University 2020 Follow the user flow Don't make me think Influence subconscious 1. 2. 3. ...
DECISION MAKING
What would have to be true for this problem to not exist in the first place? LivingOS University 2020 KEY QUESTION
CASE STUDY: PM QS How to prioritize feature X? When to sunset product Y? Why launch project Z? 1. 2. 3.
HOW TO PRIORITIZE LivingOS University 2020
BIGGER PICTURE: DECISION MAKING LivingOS University 2020 Find the lead domino Knowing when to decide Frame the problem wel...
BIGGER PICTURE
self BIG PICTURE LivingOS University 2020 lovebody career timemoney home fun family friends
LIVINGOS UNIVERSITY ONLINE COURSE plus group coaching + 1:1 for platinum members JUNE How to get the PM offer LivingOS Uni...
bit.ly/livingos-ic JOIN LIVINGOS UNIVERSITY
STAY INSPIRED LivingOS University 2020 livingos.substack.com bit.ly/livingos-ic
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Product Intuition: Empathy & Decision Making

38 views

Published on

Weekly newsletter: https://livingos.substack.com/
LivingOS University: http://bit.ly/livingos-ic

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Product Intuition: Empathy & Decision Making

  1. 1. product intuition L I V I N G O S U N I V E R S I T Y Charlene Wang
  2. 2. WORKSHOP OUTLINE Big Picture Empathy Muscle Decision Making Muscle Q & A LivingOS University 2020
  3. 3. Edtech Founder 1.0 2016 Google Eng intern 2017 Healthcare Partner Din Tai Fung CEO Office Life Coaching 2018 Google Biz Coaching 2019 LivingOS Founder 2.0 PRESENT startup eng startup consultant APM coach LivingOS University 2020 CHARLENE'S PATH
  4. 4. FULL PICTURE LivingOS University 2020
  5. 5. CAN YOU THINK OF A PRODUCT... ... that you absolutely love/hate?
  6. 6. HERE ARE SOME PRODUCTS THAT ROCK SUCK LivingOS University 2020
  7. 7. EMPATHY
  8. 8. How might we satisfy user needs? LivingOS University 2020 KEY QUESTION
  9. 9. HOW HAS THAT PRODUCT... ... satisfied / upset your needs?
  10. 10. 5 CORE HUMAN NEEDS LivingOS University 2020 CERTAINTY�/ COMFORT UNCERTAINTY / VARIETY CONNECTION / LOVE GROWTH / PROGRESS CONTRIBUTION / SOCIAL IMPACT 1. 2. 3. 4. 5.
  11. 11. WHAT IS HER NEED? LivingOS University 2020
  12. 12. EMPATHY 101 What is your need? How can we address your need? 1. 2.
  13. 13. BIGGER PICTURE: EMPATHY LivingOS University 2020 Follow the user flow Don't make me think Influence subconscious 1. 2. 3. ...and many more
  14. 14. DECISION MAKING
  15. 15. What would have to be true for this problem to not exist in the first place? LivingOS University 2020 KEY QUESTION
  16. 16. CASE STUDY: PM QS How to prioritize feature X? When to sunset product Y? Why launch project Z? 1. 2. 3.
  17. 17. HOW TO PRIORITIZE LivingOS University 2020
  18. 18. BIGGER PICTURE: DECISION MAKING LivingOS University 2020 Find the lead domino Knowing when to decide Frame the problem well 1. 2. 3. ...and many more
  19. 19. BIGGER PICTURE
  20. 20. self BIG PICTURE LivingOS University 2020 lovebody career timemoney home fun family friends
  21. 21. LIVINGOS UNIVERSITY ONLINE COURSE plus group coaching + 1:1 for platinum members JUNE How to get the PM offer LivingOS University 2020 JULY How to master social skills AUG How to get things done SEP How to design your life
  22. 22. bit.ly/livingos-ic JOIN LIVINGOS UNIVERSITY
  23. 23. STAY INSPIRED LivingOS University 2020 livingos.substack.com bit.ly/livingos-ic

×