Ler (Epub) Stay for Me (The Arrowood Brothers, #4)

From New York Times Bestselling author Corinne Michaels comes the final poignant love story in the Arrowood Brothers Series.Hollywood taught me everything I know about relationships?except how to be in one. As an actor, I became an expert at faking it. Faking that I wasn't affected by my childhood. Faking that I was okay. Faking that I knew how to save the day, the girl, the whole damn world.But I've always known the truth?I?m no one's hero.?Until I?m forced to move back to Sugarloaf for six months, and Brenna Allen offers me a chance to prove otherwise. She?s everything I never knew I wanted, but can't have. Her broken heart, perfect face, and adorable children turn my world upside down. Instead of preparing for my next leading role, I?m directing a middle school play.?All to make her smile.?The more time I spend here, the more I want to stay. Build a life in this town that I swore I?d leave?for her.But when the world comes crashing down around us, I?m forced to decide if staying .

