COPY LINK TO DOWNLOAD : https://aleenasantana.blogspot.com/?book=1910904589 bGrab a crochet hook and head out to the lanai because it FULLBOOK 8217Reads time to stitch up your favorite sassy senior ladies!spReadThis officially licensed kit includes all the materials and instructions needed to make your own adorable Sophia doll complete with her signature purse, plus patterns to create Rose, Blanche, and Dorothy as well as fun accessories and props from the classic show that continues to have a cult following. b Follow the book's bstep-by-step instructionsb and bhow-to photosb to bcrochet 10 projectsb: all four Golden Girls plus their iconic couch, Fernando Rose's teddy bear, two versions of cheesecake, a functional coin purse styled after Sophia's classic wicker purse, and a palm leaf brooch.spRead Along with thespReadb64-page instruction bookb, the kit bincludes the following materials needed to crochet a Sophia doll with purse:bSix colors of yarnCrochet hookEmbroidery flossEmbroidery needleSafety eyesBeads for her purseArmature wireFiberfil stuffing