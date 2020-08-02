Protocolo paliativo covid 2019

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 31 MAYO 2020 FUNDACIÓN LOJA2030 PROTOCOLO PALIATIVO COVID-19
2 PROTOCOLO PALIATIVO PARA ENFERMOS QUE PRESENTAN SÍNTOMAS Y PARA PACIENTES DIAGNOSTICADOS DE COVID-19 El presente documen...
3 INDICE 1. INTRODUCCIÓN 4 2. DEFINICIÓN DE LA ENFERMEDAD 4 3. OBJETIVOS PRINCIPALES 5 4. PRINCIPALES SÍNTOMAS 5 5. FIEBRE...
4 1. INTRODUCCIÓN Ante la problemática mundial producida por la pandemia COVID-19, un grupo de investigadores en el Ecuado...
5 Covid-19 En 2019, nos encontramos con una nueva cepa de este tipo de virus que no se había detectado antes en el ser hum...
6 Gráfico 1. Sintomatología pacientes COVID-19 (Jmarchn, 2020) Este estudio de la OMS denominado “Informe de la Misión Con...
7 5. FIEBRE Es el aumento de la temperatura corporal. La temperatura de nuestro cuerpo es una función perfectamente contro...
8  El 65,3% considera que la hidratación NO debe ser solamente con agua sino con otras bebidas; el 34,7% considera que pu...
9  Paracetamol (86%)  Paracetamol ó Acetaminofen (2%)  Acetaminofén (7%) 5.8 RECOMENDACIONES GENERALES ADICIONALES SOBR...
10 6.4 COMPONENTES DE LA INFUSIÓN PARA HACER GÁRGARAS Algunas de las recomendaciones para hacer gárgaras son infusiones de...
11 7.3 NEBULIZACIÓN  NO se recomienda hacer uso de nebulizador (66,9%).  Se considera necesario para su uso, mantener pr...
12  Ir al hospital (45,5%)  Buscar ayuda profesional inmediatamente (7,2%)  Hacer una radiografía de torax (5,1%) Recom...
13  El 28,7% considera oportuno realizarle los test a la mayor cantidad de personas posibles, de esa manera se puede dete...
  1 31 MAYO 2020 FUNDACIÓN LOJA2030 PROTOCOLO PALIATIVO COVID-19
  PROTOCOLO PALIATIVO PARA ENFERMOS QUE PRESENTAN SÍNTOMAS Y PARA PACIENTES DIAGNOSTICADOS DE COVID-19 El presente documento, es el resultado del estudio elaborado para obtener el PROTOCOLO PALIATIVO PARA ENFERMOS QUE PRESENTAN SÍNTOMAS Y PARA PACIENTES DIAGNOSTICADOS DE COVID- 19, estudio en donde intervinieron más de 120 prestigiosos doctores de todo el Ecuador con sus recomendaciones sobre cada uno de los síntomas descritos por la OMS generados por COVID-19. AUTORES Y COLABORADORES Ing. Jaime Aguirre Suárez. MBA Presidente Fundación Loja2030 Ab. Mercy Jaramillo Fundación Loja2030 Comité de Expertos: Dra. María Eliza Ruíz Dr. Paúl Vaca Aguirre Dr. Alvaro Castillo Loja 31 de mayo 2020
  INDICE 1. INTRODUCCIÓN 4 2. DEFINICIÓN DE LA ENFERMEDAD 4 3. OBJETIVOS PRINCIPALES 5 4. PRINCIPALES SÍNTOMAS 5 5. FIEBRE 7 5.1. REPOSO 7 5.2. ABRIGO 7 5.3. HIDRATACIÓN 7 5.4. CANTIDAD DE LÍQUIDOS 8 5.5. PAÑOS DE AGUA 8 5.6. TEMPERATURA AMBIENTAL 8 5.7. MEDICACIÓN EMERGENTE 8 5.8. RECOMENDACIONES GENERALES 9 6. TOS SECA 9 6.1. HIDRATACIÓN 9 6.2. MEDICACIÓN 9 6.3. GÁRGARAS 9 6.4. COMPONENTES DE LA INFUSIÓN PARA HACER GÁRGARAS 10 6.5. PERIORIDICAD DE LAS GÁRGARAS 10 7. DISNEA 10 7.1. VAPORIZACIONES 10 7.2. HIERBAS MEDICINALES PARA VAPORIZACIONES 10 7.3. NEBULIZACIONES 10 8. DOLORES DE GARGANTA Y ARTICULACIONES 11 9. NAUSEAS O VÓMITOS 11 10. CONGESTIÓN NASAL 11 11. DIARREA 11 12. HEMÓPTISIS 11 13. CONGESTIÓN CONJUNTIVAL 12 14. LUGAR APROPIADO PARA EL PACIENTE SI LOS SÍNTOMAS SON LEVES 12 15. LUGAR APROPIADO PARA EL PACIENTE SI LOS SÍNTOMAS SON GRAVES 12 16. TESTS PARA DETECCIÓN DE COVID-19 12
  1. INTRODUCCIÓN Ante la problemática mundial producida por la pandemia COVID-19, un grupo de investigadores en el Ecuador identificó que nuestro país y muchos otros de Latinoamérica, cuentan con un protocolo preventivo, pero no cuentan con un protocolo paliativo que permita mitigar los síntomas producidos por el virus, mejorar la calidad de vida del paciente y potencialmente aminorar su mortalidad si sus síntomas son controlados oportunamente. Muchos pacientes no pueden acceder al servicio emergente de salud o son enviados a sus domicilios, por lo que las recomendaciones expuestas en el presente documento, nacen de una investigación realizada por la Fundación Loja2030.org en con la ayuda de más de 120 profesionales de la salud de todo el país, tanto del sector público como privado, doctores de las más importantes clínicas y hospitales, siendo una herramienta depurada, para que el paciente pueda ejecutar en su hogar, con implementos básicos que puedan estar al alcance de su mano, y mitigar sus dolencias. Durante el mes de abril y mayo de 2020 se realizó la investigación con un nivel de confianza del 95% y un margen de error del 9%. Este documento es el resultado de la misma. Este manuscrito, NO pretende fomentar la automedicación, ni publicitar medicamento alguno, sino brindar información oportuna para que el enfermo tenga una alternativa paliativa que le permita salvar su vida. 2. DEFINICIÓN DE LA ENFERMEDAD Coronavirus Según la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS, 2020), "Los coronavirus (CoV) son una amplia familia de virus que pueden causar diversas afecciones, desde el resfriado común hasta enfermedades más graves, como ocurre con el coronavirus causante del síndrome respiratorio de Oriente Medio (MERS-CoV) y el que ocasiona el síndrome respiratorio agudo severo (SRAS-CoV).
  Covid-19 En 2019, nos encontramos con una nueva cepa de este tipo de virus que no se había detectado antes en el ser humano. Se identifica por primera vez el 1 de diciembre de 2019, en la ciudad de Wuhan, capital de la provincia de Hubei, China, cuando se reportó un grupo de personas, principalmente trabajadores de un mercado mayorista de mariscos, con neumonía con una causa desconocida. El 31 de diciembre de 2019, es notificado por primera vez en Wuhan (China) este nuevo brote de la enfermedad por coronavirus, denominado COVID-19. 3. OBJETIVOS PRINCIPALES El presente estudio ha sido realizado para obtener información de especialistas de la salud que brindan recomendaciones básicas para mejorar su calidad de vida frente a síntomas de esta enfermedad. 1. Informar a la sociedad sobre la enfermedad y su principal sintomatología. 2. Brindar recomendaciones que pueda el paciente y/o sus familiares ejecutar en su hogar, con implementos básicos que tengan al alcance de su mano, recomendaciones brindadas por profesionales. 3. Este documento, NO pretende fomentar la automedicación, ni publicitar medicamento alguno, sino brindar información oportuna al enfermo para que pueda salvar su vida. 4. PRINCIPALES SÍNTOMAS Según el estudio realizado por la Misión de Observación de la OMS (WHO, 2020, pag 11 y 12), las personas infectadas pueden no presentar síntomas es decir estar asintomáticas o presentar un conjunto de síntomas que pueden oscilar desde leves a muy graves. Los síntomas que pueden mostrar los infectados son por lo general "fiebre y síntomas respiratorios (tos y disnea o dificultad para respirar). En los casos más graves, pueden causar neumonía, síndrome respiratorio agudo severo, insuficiencia renal e, incluso, la muerte (OMS, 2020)".
  Gráfico 1. Sintomatología pacientes COVID-19 (Jmarchn, 2020) Este estudio de la OMS denominado "Informe de la Misión Conjunta OMS-China sobre la enfermedad por coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19)" elaborado entre el 14 y 20 de febrero de 2020, basado en una muestra estadística de 55.924 casos confirmados por laboratorio, manifiesta que la frecuencia de presentación de los síntomas en la población es la siguiente: Síntoma presente Frecuencia (%) Fiebre 87,9 % Tos seca 67,7 % Fatiga 38,1 % Producción de esputo 33,4 % Disnea 18,6 % Dolor muscular o dolor en las articulaciones 14,8 % Dolor de garganta 13,9 % Dolor de cabeza 13,6 % Escalofríos 11,4 % Náuseas o vómitos 5,0 % Congestión nasal 4,8 % Diarrea 3,7 % Hemoptisis 0,9 % Congestión conjuntival 0,8 % Cuadro 1. Frecuencia Sintomatología COVID-19 (OMS, 2020)
  5. FIEBRE Es el aumento de la temperatura corporal. La temperatura de nuestro cuerpo es una función perfectamente controlada por el centro termorregulador situado en el cerebro, que actúa como un termostato indicando cuál es la temperatura más adecuada para el organismo en cada situación. Se considera temperatura normal 36ºC. Esta cifra sirve igual para niños que para adultos, aunque dependiendo de algunas variables, también son valores normales entre 35 y 37,5ºC. Desde un punto de vista formal se habla de fiebre cuando la temperatura es superior a 37,7ºC. Y de fiebre alta cuando pasa de los 40ºC. (Clinic Barcelona, 2020) 5.1 REPOSO  El 91,6% de los médicos recomiendan el reposo.  Tratar de mantener reposo moderado (61,3%).  Es recomendable también y de ser posible el reposo absoluto (30,3%). 5.2 ABRIGO  Las principales recomendaciones (89%) son dos:  Mantener al paciente con ropa ligera (67,2%).  No se debe abrigar al enfermo (21,8%). 5.3 HIDRATACIÓN  El 99,1% de los profesionales coinciden en que es importante hidratarse.  El 64,4% considera oportuno hidratarse con agua tibia.  El 27,1% considera que se debe hacer con agua fría  Solamente el 7,6% considera hidratación con agua caliente. También se ha detectado que muchos infectados, tienen alteraciones del olfato (anosmia) y del gusto (gisgeusia) como síntomas frecuentes por lo que el doctor Fernando Alberto Sempértegui González, Neomólogo Pediatra de la Corporación Médica Monte Sinaí de Cuenca – Ecuador, al igual que el doctor Diego Samaniego, Otorrinolaringóloco del Hospital Metropolitano de Quito, consideran importante que sean tomados en cuenta por las autoridades como síntomatología de COVID- 19 (Aguirre, 2020)
  El 65,3% considera que la hidratación NO debe ser solamente con agua sino con otras bebidas; el 34,7% considera que puede ser solamente con agua.  En cuanto al tipo de bebida que le puede ayudar a hidratarse además de agua, los doctores recomiendan las siguientes alternativas:  Líquidos en General (58,8%)  Infusiones de hierbas (19,3).  Bebidas con zumos naturales (16%).  Suero oral casero (5,9%). 5.4 CANTIDAD DE LÍQUIDOS  Más de un litro al día (34,5%).  Lo más que el paciente pueda tomar (26,9%).  Mínimo un litro al día (15,1%).  Hasta dos litros al día de preferencia (49,6%). 5.5 PAÑOS DE AGUA  El 99,2% de los doctores responde rotundamente que es bueno aplicar paños de agua para aminorar la fiebre del paciente.  Predomina la recomendación de hacerlo con agua tibia con el 56,3%,  Seguido con la recomendación de hacerlo con agua fría con el 31,1% 5.6 TEMPERATURA AMBIENTAL  Mantener temperatura moderada, es decir no muy caliente en la habitación (33,6%).  Mantener ventilación mínima en la habitación (24,4%)  El paciente no debe estar en contacto con corrientes de aire (16%). 5.7 MEDICACIÓN EMERGENTE Se parte de la premisa de que el paciente no debe ingerir ningún medicamento sin prescripción médica y seguir las recomendaciones gubernamentales, En cuanto a esta pregunta, el 42% recomienda que No debe tomar ningún medicamento sin prescripción médica, no obstante y considerando las dificultades que podría presentar el paciente si no logra obtener una cita médica y recordando que la fiebre sea igual o mayor a 38o alternativa para evitar asistir a un centro de salud, el 58% considera Si podría tomar un medicamento de venta libre como:
  Paracetamol (86%)  Paracetamol ó Acetaminofen (2%)  Acetaminofén (7%) 5.8 RECOMENDACIONES GENERALES ADICIONALES SOBRE LA FIEBRE.  Consultar al médico  Vigilar la temperatura frecuentemente, cada 4 horas.  Aplicar compresas de agua.  Mantenerse hidratado.  Medios físicos como baños de agua tibia. 6. TOS SECA Es aquella tos que no produce flema o esputo. 6.1 HIDRATACIÓN Se recomienda mantener la hidratación conforme lo expresado en el punto anterior relativo a la fiebre. El 95,8%) 6.2 MEDICACIÓN La mayoría de los doctores (44,80%) NO recomienda tomar ningún medicamento sin antes consultar con el doctor esta es la primera recomendación; no obstante algunos, tomando en cuenta la situación compleja de aislamiento y/o cuarentena en la que pueden estar los pacientes prescriben lo siguiente:  Remedios alternativos o caseros (13,60%),  Mucolíticos y Expectorantes (11,90%),  Mucolíticos, Expectorante y Antihistamínicos (15,30%). 6.3 GÁRGARAS Los médicos en su mayoría consideran que es bueno para el paciente hacer gárgaras (58,8%)
  6.4 COMPONENTES DE LA INFUSIÓN PARA HACER GÁRGARAS Algunas de las recomendaciones para hacer gárgaras son infusiones de:  Agua tibia con sal (26%)  Agua tibia con limón y sal (9%)  Agua tibia con manzanilla (9%)  Enjuague bucal con clorhexidina (9%)  Agua tibia con bicarbonano y
  11. 11. 11 7.3 NEBULIZACIÓN  NO se recomienda hacer uso de nebulizador (66,9%).  Se considera necesario para su uso, mantener previamente recomendaciones de un especialista para su uso. 8. DOLORES DE GARGANTA Y ARTICULACIONES Las recomendaciones son similares a las manifestadas para mejorar la tos y la respiración. 9. NÁUSEAS O VÓMITOS  Mantener la hidratación oral (41%)  Uso de un antiemético (26%)  Mantener una dieta blanda o ligera (13%)  Mantener una consulta médica (8%)  No consumir grasas o dulces. (2%) 10.CONGESTIÓN NASAL  Realizar una limpieza nasal (34%) sea con suero fisiológico (74,20% y uso de pañuelos desechables (5,8%).  Usar antihistamínicos (15%)  Realizar vaporizaciones (13%)  Mantener la hidratación (7%); 11.DIARREA  Mantener hidratado al paciente (70,5%),  La hidratación puede ser suero oral (32,93%) y probióticos (20,5%) como Enterogermina.  El uso de antidiarréicos (3,3%). 12.HEMÓPTISIS Es la expulsión de sangre a través de la boca debido a la tos que proviene de la vía respiratoria. Las recomendaciones más importantes son:
  12. 12. 12  Ir al hospital (45,5%)  Buscar ayuda profesional inmediatamente (7,2%)  Hacer una radiografía de torax (5,1%) Recomendaciones caseras temporales como:  Limpieza nasal (4,1%)  Mantener la hidratación (4,1%)  Mantener en observación al paciente (3,1%) 13.CONGESTIÓN CONJUNTIVAL Las principales recomendaciones que realizan los médicos sobre este síntoma son las siguientes:  Usar colirio con lágrimas artificiales o naturales con el (28,2%)  Mantener una limpieza constante sea con agua tibia, fría o con agua de manzanilla (23,3%)  Tratar de mantener una consulta médica oftálmica con el (12,6%)  Realizar compresas de agua tibia (4,9%)  reposo ocular el (4,9%)  El uso de antihistamínicos el (5,8%)  Mantener hidratación (3,9)%  Observación de otros síntomas el (3,9%) 14.LUGAR APROPIADO PARA EL SI LOS SÍNTOMAS SON LEVES  El 91% considera que si los síntomas son leves debe permanecer en su domicilio. 15.LUGAR APROPIADO PARA EL PACIENTE SI LOS SÍNTOMAS SON GRAVES El 98% coincide que sería necesario que el paciente vaya al hospital si tiene sintomatología grave 16.TESTS PARA DETECCIÓN DE COVID-19  El 43,4% considera oportuno realizar los test a toda la población;
  13. 13. 13  El 28,7% considera oportuno realizarle los test a la mayor cantidad de personas posibles, de esa manera se puede detectar más casos;  El 17,2% considera que se debería hacer los test solamente a aquellas personas que presentan sintomatología.  El 6,4% recomienda que también se haga test a los familiares o personas cercanas a pacientes positivos;  El 4,3% restante, recomienda que se realicen test a los grupos vulnerables como mujeres embarazadas, ancianos, etc.

