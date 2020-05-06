Successfully reported this slideshow.
FRICTION Dr. Charitha M Rao Assistant Professor School of Mechanical Engineering SET-Jain University
Introduction • Friction is a force between two surfaces that are sliding, or trying to slide across one another, for examp...
Reason for Friction • The Major Cause of the friction is the interlocking of minute projections on the surfaces which oppo...
friction • Friction is the resistance to motion during sliding or rolling, that is experienced when one solid body moves t...
Types of Friction Friction Fluid FrictionDry Friction Dynamic FrictionStatic Friction Sliding Friction Rolling Friction 06...
Types of Friction • In general, the friction is of the following two types : 1. Static friction: It is the friction, exper...
Limiting friction • The maximum value of frictional force, which comes into play, when a body just begins to slide over th...
Laws of Friction
Coefficient of Friction It is defined as the ratio of the limiting friction (F) to the normal reaction (RN) between the tw...
Angle of Repose • Consider that a body A of weight (W) is resting on an inclined plane B, as shown in Figure. • If the ang...
Minimum Force Required to Slide a Body on a Rough Horizontal Plane Consider that a body A of weight (W) is resting on a ho...
Problem-1: A body, resting on a rough horizontal plane required a pull of 180 N inclined at 30º to the plane just to move ...
Friction of a Body Lying on a Rough Inclined Plane Consider that a body of weight (W) is lying on a plane inclined at an a...
When the friction is neglected, the body is in equilibrium under the action of the three forces, i.e. P0, W and RN, as sho...
When friction is taken into account, a frictional force F = µ.RN acts in the direction opposite to the motion of the body,...
When the friction is taken into account, the force of friction F = μ.RN will act up the plane and the resultant reaction R...
Notes : 1. The value of P may also be obtained either by applying Lami’s theorem to Figure (c), or by resolving the forces...
Problem: An effort of 1500 N is required to just move a certain body up an inclined plane of angle 12º, force acting paral...
• The screws, bolts, studs, nuts etc. are widely used in various machines and structures for temporary fastenings. • These...
Screw Terminologies 1. Helix. It is the curve traced by a particle, while describing a circular path at a uniform speed an...
6. Multi-threaded screw. If more than one thread is cut in one lead distance of a screw, it is known as multi-threaded scr...
Screw Jack
Torque Required to Lift the Load by a Screw Jack If one complete turn of a screw thread by imagined to be unwound, from th...
From the geometry of the Figure (a), we find that Since the principle on which a screw jack works is similar to that of an...
When the axial load is taken up by a thrust collar or a flat surface, as shown in Figure (b), so that the load does not ro...
Torque Required to Lower the Load by a Screw Jack We have discussed in previously, that the principle on which the screw j...
Since the load is being lowered, therefore the force of friction (F = μ.RN) will act upwards. All the forces acting on the...
Efficiency of a Screw Jack
Maximum Efficiency of a Screw Jack We have seen previously the efficiency of a screw jack,
Problem-1 An electric motor driven power screw moves a nut in a horizontal plane against a force of 75 KN at a speed of 30...
Problem-2 A turnbuckle, with right and left hand single start threads, is used to couple two wagons. Its thread pitch is 1...
Problem-3 A 150 mm diameter valve, against which a steam pressure of 2 MN/m2 is acting, is closed by means of a square thr...
Problem-4 The mean diameter of a square threaded screw jack is 50 mm. The pitch of the thread is 10 mm. The coefficient of...
Problem-5 The pitch of 50 mm mean diameter threaded screw of a screw jack is 12.5 mm. The coefficient of friction between ...
Belt and rope drives
BELTS • A belt is a loop of flexible material used to link two or more rotating shafts mechanically, most often parallel. ...
Types of BELTS
Round belts are generally made of rubber. This type of belt is generally used for light loads, such as in a sewing machine or a vacuum cleaner. Round belts
V belts are arguably the most widely used belts in industry. V belts have a V shaped cross-section, which against the side...
Flat belts • Flat belts are also used to transmit power from one shaft to another. • They are generally classified as eith...
Timing belts are toothed belts that use their teeth for power transmission, as opposed to friction. This configuration res...
Leather belts The leather is the most significant material for flat belts. Leather belts are made from steer leather (cut ...
Rubber belt They are made by impregnating fabric or canvas with rubber and have a thin layer of rubber on the surface of t...
• A belt drive consists of two pulleys attached to each shaft and an endless belt wrapped around them with some initial te...
The amount of power transmitted depends upon the following factors 1. The velocity of the belt. 2. The tension under which...
Following are the various important factors upon which the selection of a belt depends: 1. Speed of the driving and driven...
Belts are classified in many types according to usage, position, shape like flat, v- belt, round ropes etc., but Belt driv...
Types of Flat Belt Drives 1. Open belt drives An open belt drive is used to rotate the driven pulley in the same of drivin...
2.Crossed belt drives A crossed belt drive is used to rotate driven pulley in the opposite direction of driving pulley. Hi...
3. Quarter Turn Belt Drive The quarter turn belt drive (also known as right angle belt drive) as shown in is used with sha...
4. Belt drive with idler pulleys Belt drive with an idler pulley (also known as jockey pulley drive) as shown in is used w...
5. Compound belt drive A compound belt drive as shown in figure, is used when power is transmitted one shaft to another through a number of pulleys.
6. Stepped or cone pulley drive A stepped or cone pulley drive, as shown in figure, is used for changing the of the driven...
7. Fast and loose pulley drive Fast and loose pulley drive, as shown in figure, is used when the driven or shaft is to be ...
Velocity Ratio of Belt Drive It is the ratio between the velocities of the driver and the follower or driven. It may be ex...
Velocity Ratio of a Compound Belt Drive Sometimes the power is transmitted from one shaft to another, through a number of ...
Slip of Belt The result of the belt slipping is to reduce the velocity ratio of the system. As the slipping of the belt is...
06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 89
An engine, running at 150 rpm drives a line shaft by means of a belt. The engine pulley is 750 mm diameter and the pulley ...
06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 91
Length of an Open Belt Drive We have already discussed in previous, that in an open belt drive, both the pulleys rotate in...
Let the belt leaves the larger pulley at E and G and the smaller pulley at F and H as shown in Figure. Through O2, draw O2M parallel to FE.
06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 94
06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 95
= 𝜋 2 𝑑1 + 𝑑2 + 2𝑥 + (𝑑1 + 𝑑2)2 4𝑥
Length of a Cross Belt Drive Figure. Length of a cross belt drive. We have already discussed in previous that in a cross b...
Let the belt leaves the larger pulley at E and G and the smaller pulley at F and H, as shown in Figure. Through O2, draw O2 M parallel to FE.
It may be noted that the above expression is a function of (r1 + r2). It is thus obvious that if sum of the radii of the t...
Problem:1 A shaft which rotates at a constant speed of 160 rpm. is connected by belting to a parallel shaft 720 mm apart, ...
06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 103
06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 104
06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 105
06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 106
V-belt drive • We have already discussed that a V- belt is mostly used in factories and workshops where a great amount of ...
V-belt drive • A clearance must be provided at the bottom of the groove, as shown in Figure (b), in order to prevent touch...
Advantages of V-belt Drive Over Flat Belt Drive 1. The V-belt drive gives compactness due to the small distance between th...
Advantages of V-belt Drive Over Flat Belt Drive 5. It can be easily installed and removed. 6. The operation of the belt an...
Disadvantages of V-belt Drive Over Flat Belt Drive 1.The V-belt drive cannot be used with large center distances. 2. The V...
Rope Drives • The rope drives are widely used where a large amount of power is to be transmitted, from one pulley to anoth...
Types of rope drives • The rope drives use the following two types of ropes : 1. Fiber ropes 2. Wire ropes. • The fiber ro...
Fiber Ropes • The ropes for transmitting power are usually made from fibrous materials such as hemp, manila and cotton. • ...
Advantages of Fiber Rope Drives 1. They give smooth, steady and quiet service. 2. They are little affected by out door con...
Wire Ropes • When a large amount of power is to be transmitted over long distances from one pulley to another (i.e. when t...
Advantages of wire ropes 1. These are lighter in weight 2. These offer silent operation 3. These can withstand shock loads...
THANK YOU
Friction

  1. 1. FRICTION Dr. Charitha M Rao Assistant Professor School of Mechanical Engineering SET-Jain University
  2. 2. Introduction • Friction is a force between two surfaces that are sliding, or trying to slide across one another, for example when you try to push a toy car along the floor. • Friction always works in the direction opposite from the direction of the motion of the object. It always parallel to the plane of contact. 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 2
  3. 3. Reason for Friction • The Major Cause of the friction is the interlocking of minute projections on the surfaces which opposes the relative motion. • The amount of friction depends on the materials from which the two surfaces are made. The rougher the surface, the more friction is produced. 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 3
  4. 4. friction • Friction is the resistance to motion during sliding or rolling, that is experienced when one solid body moves tangentially over another with which it is in contact. • The resistive tangential force, which acts in a direction directly opposite to the direction of motion, is called the friction force. • There are two main types of friction that are commonly encountered: dry friction and fluid friction. • As its name suggests, dry friction, also called “Coulomb” friction, describes the tangential component of the contact force that exists when two dry surfaces move or tend to move relative to one another. • Fluid friction describes the tangential component of the contact force that exists between adjacent layers in a fluid that are moving at different velocities relative to each other as in a liquid or gas between bearing surfaces. 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 4
  5. 5. Types of Friction Friction Fluid FrictionDry Friction Dynamic FrictionStatic Friction Sliding Friction Rolling Friction 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 5
  6. 6. Types of Friction • In general, the friction is of the following two types : 1. Static friction: It is the friction, experienced by a body, when at rest. 2. Dynamic friction: It is the friction, experienced by a body, when in motion. • The dynamic friction is also called kinetic friction and is less than the static friction. It is of the following three types : (a) Sliding friction: It is the friction, experienced by a body, when it slides over another body. (b) Rolling friction: It is the friction, experienced between the surfaces which has balls or rollers interposed between them. (c) Pivot friction: It is the friction, experienced by a body, due to the motion of rotation as in case of foot step bearings. 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 6
  7. 7. 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 7
  8. 8. 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 8
  9. 9. 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 9
  10. 10. Limiting friction • The maximum value of frictional force, which comes into play, when a body just begins to slide over the surface of the other body, is known as limiting force of friction or simply limiting friction. • It may be noted that when the applied force is less than the limiting friction, the body remains at rest, and the friction into play is called static friction which may have any value between zero and limiting friction. 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 10
  11. 11. 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 11
  12. 12. Laws of Friction 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 12
  13. 13. 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 13
  14. 14. 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 14
  15. 15. 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 15
  16. 16. Coefficient of Friction It is defined as the ratio of the limiting friction (F) to the normal reaction (RN) between the two bodies. It is generally denoted by µ. Mathematically, coefficient of friction, µ = F/RN 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 16
  17. 17. Limiting angle of friction 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 17
  18. 18. Angle of Repose • Consider that a body A of weight (W) is resting on an inclined plane B, as shown in Figure. • If the angle of inclination α of the plane to the horizontal is such that the body begins to move down the plane, then the angle α is called the angle of repose. 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 18
  19. 19. Angle of Repose 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 19
  20. 20. Minimum Force Required to Slide a Body on a Rough Horizontal Plane Consider that a body A of weight (W) is resting on a horizontal plane B as shown in Fig. Let an effort P is applied at an angle θ to the horizontal such that the body A just moves. The various forces acting on the body are shown in Fig. Resolving the force P into two components, i.e. P sinθ acting upwards and P cosθ acting horizontally. Now for the equilibrium of the body A, 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 20
  21. 21. Minimum Force Required to Slide a Body on a Rough Horizontal Plane 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 21
  22. 22. Problem-1: A body, resting on a rough horizontal plane required a pull of 180 N inclined at 30º to the plane just to move it. It was found that a push of 220 N inclined at 30º to the plane just moved the body. Determine the weight of the body and the coefficient of friction. First of all, let us consider a pull of 180 N. The force of friction (F) acts towards left as shown in Figure (a). 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 22
  23. 23. Now let us consider a push of 220 N. The force of friction (F) acts towards right as shown in Figure (b). 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 23
  24. 24. Friction of a Body Lying on a Rough Inclined Plane Consider that a body of weight (W) is lying on a plane inclined at an angle α with the horizontal, as shown in Figure (a) and (b). A little consideration will show that if the inclination of the plane, with the horizontal, is less than the angle of friction, the body will be in equilibrium as shown in Figure (a). If, in this condition, the body is required to be moved upwards and downwards, a corresponding force is required for the same. But, if the inclination of the plane is more than the angle of friction, the body will move down and an upward force (P) will be required to resist the body from moving down the plane as shown in Figure (b). 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 24
  25. 25. 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 25
  26. 26. When the friction is neglected, the body is in equilibrium under the action of the three forces, i.e. P0, W and RN, as shown in Figure (a). The triangle of forces is shown in Figure (b). Now applying sine rule for these three concurrent forces, Figure. Motion of the body up the plane, neglecting friction 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 26
  27. 27. When friction is taken into account, a frictional force F = µ.RN acts in the direction opposite to the motion of the body, as shown in Figure (a). The resultant reaction R between the plane and the body is inclined at an angle φ with the normal reaction RN. The triangle of forces is shown in Figure (b). Now applying sine rule, Figure. Motion of the body up the plane, considering friction. 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 27
  28. 28. 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 28
  29. 29. Figure. Motion of the body down the plane, considering friction. 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 29
  30. 30. When the friction is taken into account, the force of friction F = μ.RN will act up the plane and the resultant reaction R will make an angle φ with RN towards its right as shown in Figure (a). The triangle of forces is shown in Figure (b). Now from sine rule, 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 30
  31. 31. Notes : 1. The value of P may also be obtained either by applying Lami’s theorem to Figure (c), or by resolving the forces along the plane and perpendicular to the plane and then using ΣH = 0 and ΣV = 0. 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 31
  32. 32. Efficiency of Inclined Plane 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 32
  33. 33. Efficiency of Inclined Plane 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 33
  34. 34. Problem: An effort of 1500 N is required to just move a certain body up an inclined plane of angle 12º, force acting parallel to the plane. If the angle of inclination is increased to 15º, then the effort required is 1720 N. Find the weight of the body and the coefficient of friction. 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 34
  35. 35. 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 35
  36. 36. 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 36
  37. 37. Friction in Threads 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 37
  38. 38. • The screws, bolts, studs, nuts etc. are widely used in various machines and structures for temporary fastenings. • These fastenings have screw threads, which are made by cutting a continuous helical groove on a cylindrical surface. • If the threads are cut on the outer surface of a solid rod, these are known as external threads. • But if the threads are cut on the internal surface of a hollow rod, these are known as internal threads. • The screw threads are mainly of two types i.e. V-threads and square threads. The V-threads are stronger and offer more frictional resistance to motion than square threads. Screw Friction 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 38
  39. 39. Screw Terminologies 1. Helix. It is the curve traced by a particle, while describing a circular path at a uniform speed and advancing in the axial direction at a uniform rate. In other words, it is the curve traced by a particle while moving along a screw thread. 2. Pitch. It is the distance from a point of a screw to a corresponding point on the next thread, measured parallel to the axis of the screw. 3. Lead. It is the distance, a screw thread advances axially in one turn. 4. Depth of thread. It is the distance between the top and bottom surfaces of a thread (also known as crest and root of a thread). 5. Single-threaded screw. If the lead of a screw is equal to its pitch, it is known as single threaded screw.06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 39
  40. 40. 6. Multi-threaded screw. If more than one thread is cut in one lead distance of a screw, it is known as multi-threaded screw e.g. in a double threaded screw, two threads are cut in one lead length. In such cases, all the threads run independently along the length of the rod. Mathematically, 7. Helix angle. It is the slope or inclination of the thread with the horizontal. Mathematically, Screw Jack06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 40
  41. 41. Screw Jack 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 41
  42. 42. Torque Required to Lift the Load by a Screw Jack If one complete turn of a screw thread by imagined to be unwound, from the body of the screw and developed, it will form an inclined plane as shown in Figure (a). 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 42
  43. 43. From the geometry of the Figure (a), we find that Since the principle on which a screw jack works is similar to that of an inclined plane, therefore the force applied on the lever of a screw jack may be considered to be horizontal as shown in Figure (b). Since the load is being lifted, therefore the force of friction (F = μ.RN) will act downwards. All the forces acting on the screw are shown in Figure (b). Resolving the forces along the plane, 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 43
  44. 44. 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 44
  45. 45. When the axial load is taken up by a thrust collar or a flat surface, as shown in Figure (b), so that the load does not rotate with the screw, then the torque required to overcome friction at the collar, 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 45
  46. 46. Torque Required to Lower the Load by a Screw Jack We have discussed in previously, that the principle on which the screw jack works is similar to that of an inclined plane. If one complete turn of a screw thread be imagined to be unwound from the body of the screw and developed, it will form an inclined plane as shown in Figure (a). Let p = Pitch of the screw, d = Mean diameter of the screw, α = Helix angle, P = Effort applied at the circumference of the screw to lower the load, W = Weight to be lowered, and μ = Coefficient of friction between the screw and nut = tan φ, where φ is the friction angle.06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 46
  47. 47. Since the load is being lowered, therefore the force of friction (F = μ.RN) will act upwards. All the forces acting on the screw are shown in Figure (b). 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 47
  48. 48. 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 48
  49. 49. Efficiency of a Screw Jack 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 49
  50. 50. 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 50
  51. 51. Maximum Efficiency of a Screw Jack We have seen previously the efficiency of a screw jack, 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 51
  52. 52. Problem-1 An electric motor driven power screw moves a nut in a horizontal plane against a force of 75 KN at a speed of 300 mm/min. The screw has a single square thread of 6 mm pitch on a major diameter of 40 mm. The coefficient of friction at the screw threads is 0.1. Estimate power of the motor. 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 52
  53. 53. 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 53
  54. 54. Problem-2 A turnbuckle, with right and left hand single start threads, is used to couple two wagons. Its thread pitch is 12 mm and mean diameter 40 mm. The coefficient of friction between the nut and screw is 0.16. 1. Determine the work done in drawing the wagons together a distance of 240 mm, against a steady load of 2500 N. 2. If the load increases from 2500 N to 6000 N over the distance of 240 mm, what is the work to be done? 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 54
  55. 55. 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 55
  56. 56. Problem-3 A 150 mm diameter valve, against which a steam pressure of 2 MN/m2 is acting, is closed by means of a square threaded screw 50 mm in external diameter with 6 mm pitch. If the coefficient of friction is 0.12 ; find the torque required to turn the handle. 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 56
  57. 57. Problem-4 The mean diameter of a square threaded screw jack is 50 mm. The pitch of the thread is 10 mm. The coefficient of friction is 0.15. What force must be applied at the end of a 0.7 m long lever, which is perpendicular to the longitudinal axis of the screw to raise a load of 20 kN and to lower it? 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 57
  58. 58. 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 58
  59. 59. Problem-5 The pitch of 50 mm mean diameter threaded screw of a screw jack is 12.5 mm. The coefficient of friction between the screw and the nut is 0.13. Determine the torque required on the screw to raise a load of 25 kN, assuming the load to rotate with the screw. Determine the ratio of the torque required to raise the load to the torque required to lower the load and also the efficiency of the machine. 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 59
  60. 60. 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 60
  61. 61. Belt and rope drives 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 61
  62. 62. BELTS • A belt is a loop of flexible material used to link two or more rotating shafts mechanically, most often parallel. • Belts may be used as a source of motion, to transmit power efficiently, or to track relative movement. • Belts are looped over pulleys and may have a twist between the pulleys, and the shafts need not be parallel. • In a two pulley system, the belt can either drive the pulleys normally in one direction or the belt may be crossed, so that the direction of the driven shaft is reversed. • As a source of motion, a conveyor belt is one application where the belt is adapted to carry a load continuously between two points.06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 62
  63. 63. Types of BELTS 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 63
  64. 64. Round belts are generally made of rubber. This type of belt is generally used for light loads, such as in a sewing machine or a vacuum cleaner. Round belts 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 64
  65. 65. V belts are arguably the most widely used belts in industry. V belts have a V shaped cross-section, which against the side of V pulley under tension. The V shaped cross-section prevents belt from slipping off. V belts 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 65
  66. 66. Flat belts • Flat belts are also used to transmit power from one shaft to another. • They are generally classified as either small woven endless belts or higher power flat belts. • The woven endless belts are especially useful where minimum vibration is required at the driven pulley due to semi-elastic material used in construction. • The higher power flat belts are often useful because they eliminate the need to high belt tension used to grip pulleys, which in turn reduces the load on the shaft bearings. • The material used for high power flat belts is sticky yet abrasion-resistant rubber compounds. 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 66
  67. 67. Timing belts are toothed belts that use their teeth for power transmission, as opposed to friction. This configuration results in no slippage, and therefore, the driving and driven shafts remain synchronized. It’s more expensive to manufacture due to complexity of the belt and pulley shapes. Timing/toothed belts 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 67
  68. 68. Leather belts The leather is the most significant material for flat belts. Leather belts are made from steer leather (cut from either side of the backbone of a steer). The fibers on the flesh side are stronger and parallel to the surface while fibers on the hair side are smoother and perpendicular to the surface. The hair side of the belt gives a more intimate contact between belt and pulley. It ensures the greater tensile stress on the outer side of the belt is on the side of the belt. Cotton or fabric belts The fabric belts are commonly used for temporary application. Most fabric belts are made the folding cotton duck to three or more layers and stitching together. To make belt waterproof and injury proof, they are impregnated with linseed oil. The advantage of this includes they are suitable for a warm climate, in damp and exposed positions. Normally used in farm machinery and belt conveyor since they need a little attention. Materials Used For Belt Drive 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 68
  69. 69. Rubber belt They are made by impregnating fabric or canvas with rubber and have a thin layer of rubber on the surface of the belt. These types of the belt are very flexible, and they can be easily made endless. They are reinforced with nylon strings or steel cords for greater tensile strength. The problem associated with them is, they are easily gotten destroyed when getting contact with oil, grease and unsuitable for a higher temperature. They are suitable where the belt exposed to moist, e.g. sawmills, paper mills. Balata belts They are similar to the rubber belt but stronger than rubber belt. In this type, balata gum is used instead of rubber. Balata belt is waterproof and has high resistance to acidic, alkaline materials, they are used for food packing conveyor. It cannot use at a high temperature because balata becomes sticky gum at a higher temperature. Plastic belt Plastic belts are made of plastic sheets with rubber layers. They are abrasion resistant and have resistance to oil and moisture. The main advantage is that it can design into almost any width.06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 69
  70. 70. • A belt drive consists of two pulleys attached to each shaft and an endless belt wrapped around them with some initial tension. • Power is transmitted from the driver pulley to the belt and from the belt to the driven pulley with the help of friction. • Friction between belt and pulley surface limits the maximum power that can be transmitted. • If this limiting value is exceeded, belt starts slipping. • Belts have limited life and should be periodically inspected for wear, aging, and loss of elasticity and should be replaced at the first sign of deterioration. BELT DRIVES 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 70
  71. 71. The amount of power transmitted depends upon the following factors 1. The velocity of the belt. 2. The tension under which the belt is placed on the pulleys. 3. The arc of contact between the belt and the smaller pulley. 4. The conditions under which the belt is used. It may be noted that (a) The shafts should be properly in line to insure uniform tension across the belt section. (b) The pulleys should not be too close together, in order that the arc of contact on the smaller pulley may be as large as possible. (c) The pulleys should not be so far apart as to cause the belt to weigh heavily on the shafts, thus increasing the friction load on the bearings. (d) A long belt tends to swing from side to side, causing the belt to run out of the pulleys, which in turn develops crooked spots in the belt. (e) The tight side of the belt should be at the bottom, so that whatever sag is present on the loose side will increase the arc of contact at the pulleys.06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 71
  72. 72. Following are the various important factors upon which the selection of a belt depends: 1. Speed of the driving and driven shafts, 2. Speed reduction ratio, 3. Power to be transmitted, 4. Centre distance between the shafts, 5. Positive drive requirements, 6. Shafts layout, 7. Available space, 8. Service conditions. Selection of a Belt Drive 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 72
  73. 73. Belts are classified in many types according to usage, position, shape like flat, v- belt, round ropes etc., but Belt drives are different from the belts, these are described as combination of pulleys according to their position and also their carrying or transmitting power from one pulley to another pulley. The belt drives can be classified base on speed into the following three groups : 1. Light drives: These are used to transmit small powers at belt speeds upto about 10 m/s, as in agricultural machines and small machine tools. 2. Medium drives: These are used to transmit medium power at belt speeds over 10 m/s but up to 22 m/s, as in machine tools. 3. Heavy drives: These are used to transmit large powers at belt speeds above 22 m/s, as in compressors and generators. Types of Belt Drives 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 73
  74. 74. Types of Flat Belt Drives 1. Open belt drives An open belt drive is used to rotate the driven pulley in the same of driving pulley. In the motion of belt drive, power transmission results make one side of pulley more tightened compared to the other side. 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 74
  75. 75. 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 75
  76. 76. 2.Crossed belt drives A crossed belt drive is used to rotate driven pulley in the opposite direction of driving pulley. Higher the value of wrap enables more power can be transmitted than an open belt drive. However, bending and wear the belt are important concerns. 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 76
  77. 77. 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 77
  78. 78. 3. Quarter Turn Belt Drive The quarter turn belt drive (also known as right angle belt drive) as shown in is used with shafts arranged at right angles and rotating in one definite direction. 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 78
  79. 79. 4. Belt drive with idler pulleys Belt drive with an idler pulley (also known as jockey pulley drive) as shown in is used with shafts arranged parallel and when an open belt drive can not be due to small angle of contact on the smaller pulley. This type of drive is provided obtain high velocity ratio and when the required belt tension can not be by other means. 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 79
  80. 80. 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 80
  81. 81. 5. Compound belt drive A compound belt drive as shown in figure, is used when power is transmitted one shaft to another through a number of pulleys. 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 81
  82. 82. 6. Stepped or cone pulley drive A stepped or cone pulley drive, as shown in figure, is used for changing the of the driven shaft while the main or driving shaft runs at constant speed. This is accomplished by shifting the belt from one part of the steps to the other. 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 82
  83. 83. 7. Fast and loose pulley drive Fast and loose pulley drive, as shown in figure, is used when the driven or shaft is to be started or stopped whenever desired without interfering with the driving shaft. 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 83
  84. 84. Velocity Ratio of Belt Drive It is the ratio between the velocities of the driver and the follower or driven. It may be expressed, mathematically, as discussed below : Let d1 = Diameter of the driver, d2 = Diameter of the follower, 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 84
  85. 85. 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 85
  86. 86. Velocity Ratio of a Compound Belt Drive Sometimes the power is transmitted from one shaft to another, through a number of pulleys as shown. Consider a pulley 1 driving the pulley 2. Since the pulleys 2 and 3 are keyed to the same shaft, therefore the pulley 1 also drives the pulley 3 which, in turn, drives the pulley 4. 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 86
  87. 87. 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 87
  88. 88. Slip of Belt The result of the belt slipping is to reduce the velocity ratio of the system. As the slipping of the belt is a common phenomenon, thus the belt should never be used where a definite velocity ratio is of importance (as in the case of hour, minute and second arms in a watch). 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 88
  89. 89. 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 89
  90. 90. An engine, running at 150 rpm drives a line shaft by means of a belt. The engine pulley is 750 mm diameter and the pulley on the line shaft being 450 mm. A 900 mm diameter pulley on the line shaft drives a 150 mm diameter pulley keyed to a dynamo shaft. Find the speed of the dynamo shaft, when 1. there is no slip, and 2. there is a slip of 2% at each drive. 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 90
  91. 91. 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 91
  92. 92. Length of an Open Belt Drive We have already discussed in previous, that in an open belt drive, both the pulleys rotate in the same direction as shown in Figure. Figure: Length of an open belt drive. 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 92
  93. 93. Let the belt leaves the larger pulley at E and G and the smaller pulley at F and H as shown in Figure. Through O2, draw O2M parallel to FE. 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 93
  94. 94. 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 94
  95. 95. 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 95
  96. 96. = 𝜋 2 𝑑1 + 𝑑2 + 2𝑥 + (𝑑1 + 𝑑2)2 4𝑥 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 96
  97. 97. Length of a Cross Belt Drive Figure. Length of a cross belt drive. We have already discussed in previous that in a cross belt drive, both the pulleys rotate in opposite directions as shown in Figure. 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 97
  98. 98. Let the belt leaves the larger pulley at E and G and the smaller pulley at F and H, as shown in Figure. Through O2, draw O2 M parallel to FE. 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 98
  99. 99. 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 99
  100. 100. 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 100
  101. 101. It may be noted that the above expression is a function of (r1 + r2). It is thus obvious that if sum of the radii of the two pulleys be constant, then length of the belt required will also remain constant, provided the distance between centers of the pulleys remain unchanged. 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 101
  102. 102. Problem:1 A shaft which rotates at a constant speed of 160 rpm. is connected by belting to a parallel shaft 720 mm apart, which has to run at 60, 80 and 100 rpm. The smallest pulley on the driving shaft is 40 mm in radius. Determine the remaining radii of the two stepped pulleys for 1. a crossed belt, and 2. an open belt. Neglect belt thickness and slip. Let r2, r3, r4, r5 and r6 be the radii of the pulleys 2, 3, 4,5, and 6 respectively, as shown in Figure. 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 102
  103. 103. 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 103
  104. 104. 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 104
  105. 105. 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 105
  106. 106. 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 106
  107. 107. V-belt drive • We have already discussed that a V- belt is mostly used in factories and workshops where a great amount of power is to be transmitted from one pulley to another when the two pulleys are very near to each other. • The V-belts are made of fabric and cords molded in rubber and covered with fabric and rubber, as shown in Figure (a). • These belts are molded to a trapezoidal shape and are made endless. These are particularly suitable for short drives i.e. when the shafts are at a short distance apart. The included angle for the V- belt is usually from 30° – 40°. 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 107
  108. 108. V-belt drive • A clearance must be provided at the bottom of the groove, as shown in Figure (b), in order to prevent touching to the bottom as it becomes narrower from wear. • The V-belt drive, may be inclined at any angle with tight side either at top or bottom. • In order to increase the power output, several V- belts may be operated side by side. 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 108
  109. 109. Advantages of V-belt Drive Over Flat Belt Drive 1. The V-belt drive gives compactness due to the small distance between the centers of pulleys. 2. The drive is positive, because the slip between the belt and the pulley groove is negligible. 3. Since the V-belts are made endless and there is no joint trouble, therefore the drive is smooth. 4. It provides longer life, 3 to 5 years. 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 109
  110. 110. Advantages of V-belt Drive Over Flat Belt Drive 5. It can be easily installed and removed. 6. The operation of the belt and pulley is quiet. 7. The belts have the ability to cushion the shock when machines are started. 8. The high velocity ratio (maximum 10) may be obtained. 9. The wedging action of the belt in the groove gives high value of limiting ratio of tensions. 10. The V-belt may be operated in either direction with tight side of the belt at the top or bottom. The center line may be horizontal, vertical or inclined. 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 110
  111. 111. Disadvantages of V-belt Drive Over Flat Belt Drive 1.The V-belt drive cannot be used with large center distances. 2. The V-belts are not so durable as flat belts. 3. The construction of pulleys for V-belts is more complicated than pulleys for flat belts. 4. The belt life is greatly influenced with temperature changes, improper belt tension and mismatching of belt lengths. 5. The centrifugal tension prevents the use of V-belts at speeds below 5 m/s and above 50m/s.06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 111
  112. 112. Rope Drives • The rope drives are widely used where a large amount of power is to be transmitted, from one pulley to another, over a considerable distance. • It may be noted that the use of flat belts is limited for the transmission of moderate power from one pulley to another when the two pulleys are not more than 8 meters apart. • If large amounts of power are to be transmitted by the flat belt, then it would result in excessive belt cross-section. 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 112
  113. 113. Types of rope drives • The rope drives use the following two types of ropes : 1. Fiber ropes 2. Wire ropes. • The fiber ropes operate successfully when the pulleys are about 60 meters apart, while the wire ropes are used when the pulleys are upto 150 meters apart. 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 113
  114. 114. Fiber Ropes • The ropes for transmitting power are usually made from fibrous materials such as hemp, manila and cotton. • Since the hemp and manila fibers are rough, therefore the ropes made from these fibers are not very flexible and possesses poor mechanical properties. • The hemp ropes have less strength as compared to manila ropes. 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 114
  115. 115. Advantages of Fiber Rope Drives 1. They give smooth, steady and quiet service. 2. They are little affected by out door conditions. 3. The shafts may be out of strict alignment. 4. The power may be taken off in any direction and in fractional parts of the whole amount. 5. They give high mechanical efficiency. 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 115
  116. 116. Wire Ropes • When a large amount of power is to be transmitted over long distances from one pulley to another (i.e. when the pulleys are upto 150 meters apart), then wire ropes are used. • The wire ropes are widely used in elevators, mine hoists, cranes, conveyors, hauling devices and suspension bridges. 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 116
  117. 117. Advantages of wire ropes 1. These are lighter in weight 2. These offer silent operation 3. These can withstand shock loads 4. These are more reliable 5. They do not fail suddenly 6. These are more durable 7. The efficiency is high 8. The cost is low. 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 117
  118. 118. THANK YOU 06-May-20 Dr. Charitha M Rao, Assistant Professor, Jain University 118

