Kindle Exclusive deals The Titanic Coloring Book

The Titanic Coloring Book

On the night of April 14, 1912, while passengers aboard the Titanic were enjoying the luxurious accommodations of the White Star fleet's newest ocean liner, the ship struck an iceberg off the coast of Newfoundland. Described as unsinkable, the largest and most elegant ocean vessel of the period quickly sank in the early morning hours on April 15 with the loss of more than 1.500 lives.This exciting coloring book dramatically re-creates events leading up to and including the monumental tragedy. Twenty-nine realistic drawings, accompanied by fact-filled captions, depict the Titanic docked in Southhampton, England; the ship's captain and officers on the bridge; passengers dining and strolling on deck; the ship striking the iceberg; survivors huddled in lifeboats; and more.

