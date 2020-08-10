Acs chapter5

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Changhoon Jeong Seoul National University chjeong@bi.snu.ac.kr Artificial Cognitive Systems Chapter 5. Embodiment 5.1−5.7
  2. 2. Introduction 2https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ren%C3%A9_Descartes “Cogito, Ergo Sum” Mind-Body Dualism (Although Descartes did not claim this...)
  3. 3. Introduction 3http://www.vernon.eu/ACS.htm#content What role does a body play in cognition? (Not everyone thinks it does play a role) If it does, we refer to embodied cognition
  4. 4. Introduction 4http://www.vernon.eu/ACS.htm#content
  5. 5. The Cognitivist Perspective on Embodiment ▪ Cognitivist systems • The cognition comprises computational operations defined over symbolic representations, and are not tied to any given instantiation • Cognitivist systems don’t have to be embodied - Embodiment may be useful, but it’s not necessary • Computational functionalism - The mind is the software of the brain and symbolic knowledge can be programmed without worrying about how they are physically implemented 5 Computational cognitive system Physically embodied system
  6. 6. The Emergent Perspective on Embodiment ▪ Emergent systems • Developing through real-time interaction with the environment - Self-organization of the system - Structural coupling through in form of perception and action with the environment - Must be embodied • Cognition is inseparable from bodily action 6 Interaction
  7. 7. The Embodied Cognition Thesis ▪ Embodiment can have an impact on cognition in a number of ways; I. Physiology II. Evolutionary history III. Practical activity IV. Socio-cultural situation 7
  8. 8. The Embodied Cognition Thesis ▪ Embodiment can have an impact on cognition in a number of ways; I. Physiology II. Evolutionary history III. Practical activity IV. Socio-cultural situation 8 Smooth? Rough? → depends on tactile sensors Steep hill? → (maybe) depends on your muscles Agents with different type of bodies understand the world differently!
  9. 9. The Embodied Cognition Thesis ▪ Embodiment can have an impact on cognition in a number of ways; I. Physiology II. Evolutionary history III. Practical activity IV. Socio-cultural situation 9https://knowyourmeme.com/photos/930019-fail-epic-fail - Often we recruit older (in evolutionary terms) cognitive capabilities in new ways - Redeploying an ultimate capability for a different new purpose - Made possible by carrying these mechanisms forward from generation to generation is the agent’s embodiment, encoded in its genes
  10. 10. The Embodied Cognition Thesis ▪ Embodiment can have an impact on cognition in a number of ways; I. Physiology II. Evolutionary history III. Practical activity IV. Socio-cultural situation 10https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DME0ap0aaiM - Solving problems very often relies on physical trial and error: try something out, see how well it works, and adapt - For example, by fashioning a hook to retrieve an object that is difficult to reach
  11. 11. The Embodied Cognition Thesis ▪ Embodiment can have an impact on cognition in a number of ways; I. Physiology II. Evolutionary history III. Practical activity IV. Socio-cultural situation 11 - Cognitive agents are very often also social agent - For humans, understanding of the meaning attaching to an object or event may depend on the social and cultural context - Hand gestures, for example, can have completely different meanings in different cultures
  12. 12. Three Hypotheses on Embodied Cognition 12 Embodied Cognition Constitution Hypothesis Conceptualization Hypothesis Replacement Hypothesis
  13. 13. Three Hypotheses on Embodied Cognition 13 Embodied Cognition Constitution Hypothesis Conceptualization Hypothesis Replacement Hypothesis ▪ The characteristics of an agent’s body determine the concepts an organism can acquire ▪ So agents with different type of bodies will understand the world differently (You see the world as you are!)
  14. 14. Three Hypotheses on Embodied Cognition 14 Embodied Cognition Constitution Hypothesis Conceptualization Hypothesis Replacement Hypothesis ▪ The body is itself an integral part of cognition ▪ The way the body is shaped and moves augments brain-centered neural processing
  15. 15. Three Hypotheses on Embodied Cognition 15 Embodied Cognition Constitution Hypothesis Conceptualization Hypothesis Replacement Hypothesis ▪ An agent’s body in real-time interaction with its environment replaces the need for representational processes ▪ All the information it needs is already immediately accessible as a consequence of its sensorimotor interaction
  16. 16. Evidence for the Embodied Stance ▪ The mutual dependence of perception and action • Spatial and selective attention • The Pinocchio effect • Canonical and mirror visuo-motor neurons in F5 • Affordances • etc. 16
  17. 17. Evidence for the Embodied Stance ▪ Mirror Neuron System 17 ▪ Active when a monkey does an action and also when another individual is seen performing the same manipulative gestures ▪ Action planning and action understanding share the same internal models
  18. 18. Types of Embodiment 18http://www.vernon.eu/ACS.htm#content ▪ Structural coupling - System can be perturbed by the environment - System can perturb the environment ▪ Historical embodiment - History of structural coupling ▪ Physical embodiment - Forcible action (excluded software agents) ▪ Organismoid embodiment - Organism-like bodily form (e.g. humanoid robot) ▪ Organismic embodiment - Autopoietic living systems
  19. 19. Types of Embodiment 19 - System can be perturbed by the environment - System can perturb the environment ▪ Historical embodiment - History of structural coupling ▪ Physical embodiment - Forcible action (excluded software agents) ▪ Organismoid embodiment - Organism-like bodily form (e.g. humanoid robot) ▪ Organismic embodiment - Autopoietic living systems Phenomenal Embodiment Embodied cognition is uniquely reserved to living entities that exist in some environmental niche and have a subjective experience of that environment Mechanistic Embodiment Everything you need for cognitive activity is there in the physical mechanism
  20. 20. Thank you for your attention! 20

