Chin301 w8 the woman of one thousand and one petitions

How the Steel Was Tempered? ——The Woman of a Thousand-and-one Petitions Chang’e DING 04/10/2019
Which city in China? https://singularityhub.com/2018/08/09/the-astounding-growth- of-chinese-vc-flowing-into-emerging-tech...
https://zhuanlan.zhihu.com/p/52552658
http://pic.5tu.cn/photo/201412/gdjz-148866.html
http://www.sohu.com/a/288840908_481051
http://118news.com.au/article-21613-1.html
• Personality: resilient • The importance of the apartment: gives Zhou much comfort and pride. • Petition system and corru...
Discussionquestions: 1. In your opinion, should the petition system be eliminated? And why? 2. Should ordinary citizens ha...
  1. 1. How the Steel Was Tempered? ——The Woman of a Thousand-and-one Petitions Chang’e DING 04/10/2019
  2. 2. Which city in China? https://singularityhub.com/2018/08/09/the-astounding-growth- of-chinese-vc-flowing-into-emerging-tech/modern-shanghai- china_shutterstock_765548986/
  3. 3. https://zhuanlan.zhihu.com/p/52552658
  4. 4. http://pic.5tu.cn/photo/201412/gdjz-148866.html
  5. 5. http://www.sohu.com/a/288840908_481051
  6. 6. http://118news.com.au/article-21613-1.html
  7. 7. Zhou’stransformation: - personality - theimportance of theapartment - petitionsystem andcorruptionin thehousing reform - mental state? https://zhuanlan.zhihu.com/p/52552658
  8. 8. • Personality: resilient • The importance of the apartment: gives Zhou much comfort and pride. • Petition system and corruption in the housing reform 1. no authority/resources 2. increases petitioning 3. invites revenge • Mental issues? the petitioners mental issues lead to their petitioning or the other way around? Factors contributing Zhou’s transformation
  9. 9. Discussionquestions: 1. In your opinion, should the petition system be eliminated? And why? 2. Should ordinary citizens have a greater influence over how their city develops? And why? 3. What would you do if you were in Zhou’s situation? And explain.

