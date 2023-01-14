Successfully reported this slideshow.
Sectoral Analysis.pdf

Jan. 14, 2023
Sectoral Analysis.pdf

Jan. 14, 2023
SECTORAL ANALYSIS ON CAPITALISATION, LEVERAGE AND DIVIDEND POLICY

SECTORAL ANALYSIS ON CAPITALISATION, LEVERAGE AND DIVIDEND POLICY

Sectoral Analysis.pdf

  1. 1. SECTORAL ANALYSIS ON CAPITALISATION, LEVERAGE AND DIVIDEND POLICY Financial Management
  2. 2. TORRENT PHARMA IS ONE OF THE LEADING PHARMA COMPANIES IN INDIA. TORRENT PHARMA INITIATED THE CONCEPT OF NICHE MARKETING IN INDIA AND IS RANKED AMONGST THE LEADERS IN THERAPEUTIC SEGMENT OF CARDIOVASCULAR (CV), CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM (CNS), GASTRO-INTESTINAL (GI) AND WOMEN HEALTHCARE (WHC). TORRENT PHARMA HAS MADE SUBSTANTIAL CONTRIBUTIONS IN DIABETOLOGY, PAIN MANAGEMENT, GYNAECOLOGY, ONCOLOGY AND ANTI-INFECTIVE SEGMENTS. TORRENT PHARMA HAS BEEN ESTABLISHED IN MORE THAN 40 COUNTRIES AND IS RANKED FIRST AMONGST INDIAN COMPANIES FOR HAVING THE LARGEST MARKET SHARE IN BRAZIL AND GERMANY.
  3. 3. DIVIDEND POLICY OF TORRENT PHARMACEUTICALS
  4. 4. CAPITALIZATION YEAR 2020 2021 2022 MARKET CAPITALIZATION $6.48 B $7.45 B $7.01B CHANGE (%) YOY 47.8% 14.94% -5.83% As of November 2022 Torrent Pharmaceuticals has a market cap of $7.01 Billion. The market capitalization, commonly called market cap, is the total market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares and is commonly used to measure how much a company is worth.
  5. 5. OPERATING LEVERAGE Year 2020 2021 2022 Sales (In Rs. Cr.) 6,026 6,333 6,742 EBIT 3,256 3,890 4,285 Contribution 2,500 2,443 2,457 Operating Leverage 0.76 0.62 0.57 1. Operating Leverage = Operating leverage is a method to measure the degree to which a company, project, or firm can increase operating income by increasing revenue. A company that earns sales with low variable costs and a high gross margin has high operating leverage. Formula: Contribution / EBIT
  6. 6. FINANCIAL LEVERAGE YEAR 2020 2021 2022 EBIT 3,256 3,890 4,285 EBT 2,768 3,143 3,946 Financial Leverage 1.17 1.23 1.08 Financial leverage can be defined as the use of debt or borrowed funds to increase returns from an investment or project. Investors utilize leverage to amplify their purchasing power in the market. Formula : EBIT/EBT
  7. 7. COMBINED LEVERAGE YEAR 2020 2021 2022 FINANCIAL LEVERAGE 1.17 1.23 1.08 OPERATING LEVERAGE 0.76 0.62 0.57 CORPORATE LEVERAGE 0.89 0.76 0.61 Financial Leverage X Operating Leverage. A degree of combined leverage (DCL) is a leverage ratio that summarizes the combined effect that the degree of operating leverage (DOL) and the degree of financial leverage has on earnings per share (EPS), given a particular change in sales.
  8. 8. DEBT TO EQUITY RATIO YEAR 2020 2021 2022 DEBT 3,124.45 2,941.07 1,971.60 EQUITY (in Rs. Crore) 84.62 84.62 84.62 DEBT TO EQUITY RATIO 0.76 0.73 0.53
  9. 9. INTERPRETATION • If we compare the overall leverages and the debt to equity Ratio – 2022 has been the best year financially as the company has a: ∙ Lower Financial Leverage which means that company is borrowing less funds to invest in assets. ∙ Lower combined leverage which means there are less fixed costs in the company hence low risk which is a good sign. ∙ Lower operating leverage, which means that every sale is generating more or some profit. ∙ Lower Debt to Equity Ratio, meaning that company is using less debt and more of equity which is again a good sign.
  10. 10. ZYDUS Zydus Lifesciences Limited, formerly Cadila Healthcare Limited, is an Indian multinational pharmaceutical company based in Ahmedabad that primarily manufactures generic drugs. In 2020, it was ranked 100th on the Fortune India 500 list. Ramanbhai Patel (1925-2001), a lecturer at the L.M. College of Pharmacy, and his business partner Indravadan Modi founded Cadila in 1952. Over the next four decades, it grew into a well-known pharmaceutical company. Stock price as on November 11,2022 NSE: ZYDUSLIFE Rs.427.90 -5.90 (1.36%) Revenue: 15,139 crores INR (US$1.9 billion) Founder: Ramanbhai Patel Headquarters: Ahmedabad CEO: Sahil Manchanda Founded: 1952 Number of employees: 23,000 Subsidiaries: : Zydus Wellness, Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, MORE
  11. 11. CAPITALIZATION • CAPITALIZATION • As of November 2022, Zydus Lifesciences has a market cap of $5.57 Billion. This makes 4th • In the Indian Pharmaceutical industry according to the data. The market capitalization, commonly called market cap, is the total market value of a publicly traded company’s. • outstanding shares and is commonly used to measure how much a company is worth. YEAR 2020 2021 2022 MARKET CAPITALIZATION $6.66 B $5.57 B $ 6.23 B CHANGE(%) YOY 82.9% -16.3% 11.8%
  12. 12. DIVIDEND POLICY 1) Interim Dividend: The Board of Directors may declare an interim dividend based on a review of profits earned during the current fiscal year to date. The interim dividend may be declared during the fiscal year, typically at the time of reviewing and approving the quarterly / semi-annual financial results. 2) Final Dividend: The Board may recommend the final dividend, subject to approval by the Company’s members, based on the Company’s profitability as reported in the annual audited financial statements. The annual final dividend recommendation is subject to the company’s members; approval at a special meeting called for that purpose.
  13. 13. 1. OPERATING LEVERAGE : OPERATING LEVERAGE IS A MEASURE OF HOW REVENUE GROWTH TRANSLATES INTO GROWTH IN OPERATING INCOME. IT IS A MEASURE OF LEVERAGE, AND OF HOW RISKY, OR VOLATILE, A COMPANY’S OPERATING INCOME IS. OPERATING LEVERAGE = CONTRIBUTION / EBIT YEAR 2020 2021 2022 SALES $2.80 B $ 2.56 B $ 2.79 B EBIT $0.78 B $ 0.32B $0.55 B CONTRIBUTION 2.02 2.24 2.24 OPERATING LEVERAGE 2.58% 7% 4.07%
  14. 14. FINANCIAL LEVERAGE : FINANCIAL LEVERAGE IS THE USE OF BORROWED MONEY (DEBT) TO FINANCE THE PURCHASE OF ASSETS WITH THE EXPECTATION THAT THE INCOME OR CAPITAL GAIN FROM THE NEW ASSET WILL EXCEED THE COST OF BORROWING. FORMULA: EBIT/EBT YEAR 2020 2021 2022 EBIT $0.78 B $0.32 B $ 0.55 B EBT 0.23 0.19 0.30 FINANCIAL LEVERAGE 3.39% 1.68% 1.83%
  15. 15. COMBINED LEVERAGE : FINANCIAL LEVERAGE X OPERATING LEVERAGE YEAR 2020 2021 2022 FINANCIAL LEVERAGE 3.39% 1.68% 1.83% OPERATING LEVERAGE 2.58% 7% 4.07% CORPORATE LEVERAGE 8.74 11.76 7.44
  16. 16. DEBT TO EQUITY RATIO YEAR 2020 2021 2022 DEBT 2277.70 1903.80 2456.70 EQUITY 102.40 102.40 102.40 DEBT TO EQUITY RATIO 22.24 18.59 23.99
  17. 17. INTERPRETATION By looking at the above numbers, we can say that Zydus Lifesciences is neither in a good position nor in a bad position. • Comparing the years 2021 and 2022, operating leverage has decreased by almost 3% which is a bad sign for the company. It is so because the company is not generating enough profit on every sale. • The financial risk of the company has reduced since 2020. Low financial leverage means that company is using less of the borrowed funds for investment purposes. • Combined leverage has decreased which basically means that company’s fixed cost are low giving a good sign. • Debt to Equity ratio has increased meaning that there is more debt in the company as compared to equity.
  18. 18. ALEMBIC PHARMACEUTICALS • Oldest pharmaceutical company, 1907. • Founded in Vadodra, Gujarat. • Leader in pharmaceutical sector. • Extensive list of products.
  19. 19. CAPITALIZATION As of 2022, Alembic Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of $1.5 Billion. Year 2022 2021 2020 Market cap $1.5 billion $2.5 billion $1.3 billion
  20. 20. DEBT TO EQUITY RATIO 1. In the year 2022, the debt to equity ratio is as low as 0.12 as compared to the debt/equity ratio in the year 2020. 2. This means that the company is majorly raising money through equity financing rather than debt financing. 3. It is visible through the above table, that the company is barely raising money through debt, and in fact, they have drastically reduced their debts in 2022 as compared to the year 2020. Year DEBT/EQUITY RATIO 2022 0.12 2021 0.04 2020 0.5
  21. 21. LONG TERM DEBT TO CAPITALIZATION RATIO The long-term debt of the company is constantly decreasing, it is clearly visible. As the ratio is less than 1, it can be said that the debt is at a manageable level and the business is going healthy. Furthermore, debt is getting under control more and more every year. Year Long term debt Shareholder s equity Long term debt + shareholde rs equity Ratio 2022 204.5 39.31 243.81 0.84 2021 298.47 39.31 337.78 0.88 2020 1079.26 39.31 1118.57 0.96
  22. 22. OPERATING LEVERAGE Year Contribution EBIT Operating Leverage 2022 284.92 675.02 0.422 2021 152.60 1729.36 0.09 2020 135.67 1201.98 0.113 Comparing the years 2021 and 2022, operating leverage has increased which is a good sign for the company. It is so because the company is generating good amount of profit on every sale.
  23. 23. FINANCIAL LEVERAGE Year EBIT EBT Financial leverage 2022 675.02 658 1.02 2021 1729.36 1416.59 1.22 2020 1201.98 1176.79 1.02 The financial risk of the company has reduced as compared to 2021. Low financial leverage means that company is using less of the borrowed funds for investment purposes.
  24. 24. COMBINED LEVERAGE Year Financial leverage Operating leverage Composite leverage 2022 1.02 0.422 0.43 2021 1.22 0.09 0.1098 2020 1.02 0.113 0.115 Combined leverage has decreased which basically means that company’s fixed cost are low giving a good sign.
  25. 25. DIVIDEND POLICY
  26. 26. STOCK TRENDS The stock of the company had reached all-time high in year of 2021, and was showing great signs and was considered a strong stock. But as of November, the stock has been struggling, and had dipped to as low as 550.
  27. 27. COMPARISON OF THE THREE COMPANIES • All 3 companies are leading pharmaceutical companies of India. Torrent pharmaceuticals has the largest market cap in our comparison, at 7 billion, then Zydus life sciences at 6.7 billion and finally Alembic at 1.5 billion. • Apart from Zydus Life sciences no other company has seen a rise in market cap. Torrent and Alembic, both saw a decline. This is because of the vaccine development of Zydus life sciences. • After comparison of all the leverages and seeing the balance sheet, the debt of all the companies is at manageable level. All the companies, are very healthy, and are showing great signs post pandemic too. • That being said, the share price of Torrent pharmaceutical is the only one that has seen a rise, rest all have seen a fall, ranging from 5%-20%, in the last year.
  28. 28. THANK YOU!

