Shadgun(anti viral drugs)

ANTI-VIRAL DRUGS Dept. of Medicinal Chemistry SREE DATTHA INSTITUTE OF PHARMACY, Sheriguda,Ibrahimpatnam,Telangana-501510 ...
INTRODUCTION • Viruses are ultramicroscopic, obligate, Intracellular disease causing agents. • Viruses are inactive in out...
TYPES OF VIRUSES • Viruses posses only one type of nucleic acid either DNA or RNA. • They contain a protein coat that surr...
DNA Viruses VIRUSES INFECTION Human adenoviruses Upper respiratory tract & eye infection Hepatitis-B virus Hepatitis-B Pox...
RNA Viruses VIRUSES INFECTION Arena virus Meningitis Arbovirus Yellow Fever Influenza virus Influenza Retro virus AIDS, Le...
Viral Replication • Adsorption and penetration into susceptible host cells. • Un coating of viral nucleic acid. • Synthesi...
Mechanism of anti-viral agents 7 SREE DATTHA INSTITUTE OF PHARMACY
Classification A) Substances that inhibit early stages of viral replication. B) Substances that interfere with viral nucle...
Ideal Properties • It must posses broad spectrum of antiviral properties. • It should completely inhibit viral replication...
Acyclovir • It is an acyclic 2-deoxy guanosine derivative is a pro drug that gets activated in virus infected cells by pho...
Synthesis of Acyclovir 11 SREE DATTHA INSTITUTE OF PHARMACY
Mechanism of Action • Acyclovir is activated after 3 phosphorylation steps by viral specific enzymes termed thymidine kina...
Uses • It has been used for the treatment of herpes virus infections. • It is used in the treatment of chickenpox, herpes ...
Zidovudine 14 SREE DATTHA INSTITUTE OF PHARMACY
Synthesis of Zidovudine 15 SREE DATTHA INSTITUTE OF PHARMACY
Mechanism of Action • Zidovudine gains access into infected cell by diffusion. • Once the cell the enzyme thymidine kinase...
Uses • Used in the treatment of HIV-I, HIV-II & human T-cell lymphotrophic viral infection. • When administered in both ad...
18 SREE DATTHA INSTITUTE OF PHARMACY
  1. 1. ANTI-VIRAL DRUGS Dept. of Medicinal Chemistry SREE DATTHA INSTITUTE OF PHARMACY, Sheriguda,Ibrahimpatnam,Telangana-501510 Under the guidance of: Asst. Professor. Ms. G.Nikitha Presented by: CH. Shadgun-16U21R0050 1 SREE DATTHA INSTITUTE OF PHARMACY
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION • Viruses are ultramicroscopic, obligate, Intracellular disease causing agents. • Viruses are inactive in outside the body of host but get activated with in the host. • Viruses are completely dependent on host cell for their replication and utilize the energy by host cells during protein synthesis and replication of nucleic acid. 2 SREE DATTHA INSTITUTE OF PHARMACY
  3. 3. TYPES OF VIRUSES • Viruses posses only one type of nucleic acid either DNA or RNA. • They contain a protein coat that surrounds nucleic acid. • The protein coat is known as capsid which is made up of smaller units. 3 SREE DATTHA INSTITUTE OF PHARMACY
  4. 4. DNA Viruses VIRUSES INFECTION Human adenoviruses Upper respiratory tract & eye infection Hepatitis-B virus Hepatitis-B Pox virus Smallpox Varicella zoster virus chicken pox 4 SREE DATTHA INSTITUTE OF PHARMACY
  5. 5. RNA Viruses VIRUSES INFECTION Arena virus Meningitis Arbovirus Yellow Fever Influenza virus Influenza Retro virus AIDS, Leukaemia Picornavirus Polio, Upper respiratory tract infections Rhabdo viruses Rabies 5 SREE DATTHA INSTITUTE OF PHARMACY
  6. 6. Viral Replication • Adsorption and penetration into susceptible host cells. • Un coating of viral nucleic acid. • Synthesis of early regulatory proteins. • Synthesis of RNA or DNA. • Synthesis of late regulatory proteins. • Assembly(Maturation) of viral particles. • Release from cells. 6 SREE DATTHA INSTITUTE OF PHARMACY
  7. 7. Mechanism of anti-viral agents 7 SREE DATTHA INSTITUTE OF PHARMACY
  8. 8. Classification A) Substances that inhibit early stages of viral replication. B) Substances that interfere with viral nucleic acid replication. C) Substances that affect translation on cell ribosomes. 8 SREE DATTHA INSTITUTE OF PHARMACY
  9. 9. Ideal Properties • It must posses broad spectrum of antiviral properties. • It should completely inhibit viral replication. • It should have minimum toxicity to host cells • It should be against resistant viruses. • It should reach target organ. 9 SREE DATTHA INSTITUTE OF PHARMACY
  10. 10. Acyclovir • It is an acyclic 2-deoxy guanosine derivative is a pro drug that gets activated in virus infected cells by phosphorylation which given by oral, I.V, or topical routes. 10 SREE DATTHA INSTITUTE OF PHARMACY
  11. 11. Synthesis of Acyclovir 11 SREE DATTHA INSTITUTE OF PHARMACY
  12. 12. Mechanism of Action • Acyclovir is activated after 3 phosphorylation steps by viral specific enzymes termed thymidine kinases . • These active metabolism accumulate in the infected cells & exert their action by two metabolism. 1) Competitive inhibition of herpes virus DNA polymerase. 2) Incorporation of Acyclovir into DNA[viral]. 12 SREE DATTHA INSTITUTE OF PHARMACY
  13. 13. Uses • It has been used for the treatment of herpes virus infections. • It is used in the treatment of chickenpox, herpes simplex encephalitis in normal host & varicella zoster viral infections. 13 SREE DATTHA INSTITUTE OF PHARMACY
  14. 14. Zidovudine 14 SREE DATTHA INSTITUTE OF PHARMACY
  15. 15. Synthesis of Zidovudine 15 SREE DATTHA INSTITUTE OF PHARMACY
  16. 16. Mechanism of Action • Zidovudine gains access into infected cell by diffusion. • Once the cell the enzyme thymidine kinase catalysis the phosphorylation of zidovudine converted into zidovudine 5-mono-di- & Triphosphate . • The triphosphate competes with the nucleoside substrate in the DNA. • The essential requirement for the formation of 5-3- phosphodiester bond resulting in the elongation of DNA chain in presence of oh group at 3rd position of de-oxy ribose sugar. 16 SREE DATTHA INSTITUTE OF PHARMACY
  17. 17. Uses • Used in the treatment of HIV-I, HIV-II & human T-cell lymphotrophic viral infection. • When administered in both adults & children suffering from AIDS for prolong life span. 17 SREE DATTHA INSTITUTE OF PHARMACY
  18. 18. 18 SREE DATTHA INSTITUTE OF PHARMACY

