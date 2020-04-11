Ashish(qsar)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
QSAR PARAMETERS Dept. of Medicinal Chemistry, SREE DATTHA INSTITUTE OF PHARMACY, Sheriguda, Ibrahimpatnam, Hyderabad, 5015...
CONTENTS: INTRODUCTION QSAR PARAMETERS LIPOPHILIC PARAMETERS ELECTRONIC PARAMETERS STERIC PARAMETERS SREE DATTHA INST...
INTRODUCTION • QSAR(Quantitative Structure Activity Relationship), proposed by “Corwen Hansch” is a mathematical relations...
QSAR PARAMETERS Various parameters used in QSAR studies are: Lipophilic Parameters: partition coefficient, molar refracti...
LIPOPHILIC PARAMETERS • Lipophilic character of a drug is crucial to know how easily it crosses the cell membrane and is a...
Relationship between LogP and Log1/C SREE DATTHA INSTITUTE OF PHARMACY 6
2. Molar Refractivity: • Molar refractivity is a term which determines the size and polarizability of molecules as it is c...
ELECTRONIC PARAMETERS • The electronic effect of various substituent will clearly have an effect on drug ionization and po...
The Hammett Constant (σ): • σ= log (Kx/Ko) • σ=Hammet constant • Kx=benzoic acid substituted by the group x • Ko=dissociat...
SREE DATTHA INSTITUTE OF PHARMACY 10
STERIC PARAMETERS • It is a measure of the bulkiness of the group it represents and it effects on the closeness of contact...
1. Taft’s steric factor/constant (Es): • It is measured by the comparing the rate of hydrolysis of substituted aliphatic e...
2. Verloop Steric Parameter: • Calculated by software STERIMOL • Gives dimensions of substituent from the standard bond an...
THANK YOU SREE DATTHA INSTITUTE OF PHARMACY 14
