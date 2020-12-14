Successfully reported this slideshow.
Symfony Development : Move Your Expectations Into a Reality
Symfony is an Open Source shared PHP framework. It is a collection of PHP components that is a globally known and stable development environment.
Symphony is an open-source Php framework that is highly trustable to develop web applications. It is simple to use and an innovative work environment.

  1. 1. Symfony Development : Move Your Expectations Into a Reality
  2. 2. Symfony is an Open Source shared PHP framework. It is a collection of PHP components that is a globally known and stable development environment. Symfony development is a standard foundation on which the most desirable PHP applications are developed. Introduction
  3. 3. Purposes for using Symfony :
  4. 4. Each new line of code must be tested to confirm the constant work of an application. Unit testing is so easy due to using the PHP Unit independent library. Functional testing is also automated to reduce the developer routine. Comfortable Testing 01
  5. 5. 02 Symphony is the most feature-rich PHP framework. The two different outstanding technical benefits of Symphony that make it so impressive are bundles and components. Flexibility
  6. 6. 03 Symphony is one of the best frameworks that are commercially supported. SensioLabs is the company that creates this open-source framework Symfony. The Company Behind the Technology
  7. 7. The symphony has proved its reliability over time, while several other frameworks have failed. Proven credibility 04
  8. 8. 05 The Symphony community is a passionate group of large numbers of developers from over 120 countries, committed to helping PHP overcome the impossible. Huge Community
