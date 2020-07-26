Cnc manufacturing process

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Chandrakanth Malyala
26-07-2020 2 What is CNC machining? CNC stands for Computerized Numerical Control Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Mac...
Concept: CNC machine operates by a set of instructions in the form of a program performing various operations like milling...
CNC Machine Conventional Machine Operation performed is automated (by a computer) Manual Operation (by an operator) Consta...
26-07-2020 5
• CNC VERTICAL MACHINING CENTER • CNC TURNING CENTER (lathe) • CNC TURN MILL • CNC WIRE EDM • CNC WATERJET MACHINE • CNC R...
• Pocket milling • Facing • Sizing • Drilling • Chamfering • Countersinking • Counterboring • Slot milling • Thread millin...
26-07-2020 8 • Straight Turning • Taper turning • Profiling • External Grooving • Chamfering • Facing • Face Grooving • Bo...
• Turn/Mill Machines are capable of both rotating-workpiece operations (turning) and rotating-tool operations such as mill...
• Wire cut EDM is a specific kind of Electric Discharge Machining process and is a non-conventional process. • As the wire...
Drawing 3d CAD Model Tool path generation CLF generation Post processing NC CODE 26-07-2020 11
• S code used for representing spindle speed • T code used for calling a tool • N code used for serializing each block of ...
• What Must Be Done To Drill A Hole On A CNC Vertical Milling Machine? 13
Top View Front View Tool Home 1.) X & Y Rapid To Hole Position 14
Top View Front View 2.) Z Axis Rapid Move Just Above Hole 3.) Turn On Coolant 4.) Turn On Spindle .100” 15
Top View Front View 5.) Z Axis Feed Move to Drill Hole 16
Top View Front View 6.) Rapid Z Axis Move Out Of Hole 17
Top View Front View 9.) X&Y Axis Rapid Move Home 7.) Turn Off Spindle 8.) Turn Off Coolant 18
Top View Front View Tool At Home O0001 N005 G54 G90 S600 M03 N010 G00 X1.0 Y1.0 N015 G43 H01 Z.1 M08 N020 G01 Z-.75 F3.5 N...
Top View Front View Tool At Home O0001 O0001 Number Assigned to this program 20
Top View Front View Tool At Home O0001 N005 G54 G90 S600 M03 N005 Sequence Number G54 Fixture Offset G90 Absolute Programm...
Top View Front View O0001 N005 G54 G90 S600 M03 N010 G00 X1.0 Y1.0 G00 Rapid Motion X1.0 X Coordinate 1.0 in. from Zero Y1...
Top View Front View O0001 N005 G54 G90 S600 M03 N010 G00 X1.0 Y1.0 N015 G43 H01 Z.1 M08 G43 Tool Length Compensation H01 S...
Top View Front View O0001 N005 G54 G90 S600 M03 N010 G00 X1.0 Y1.0 N015 G43 H01 Z.1 M08 N020 G01 Z-.75 F3.5 G01 Straight L...
Top View Front View O0001 N005 G54 G90 S600 M03 N010 G00 X1.0 Y1.0 N015 G43 H01 Z.1 M08 N020 G01 Z-.75 F3.5 G00 Rapid Moti...
Top View Front View O0001 N005 G54 G90 S600 M03 N010 G00 X1.0 Y1.0 N015 G43 H01 Z.1 M08 N020 G01 Z-.75 F3.5 N030 G91 G28 X...
Top View Front View O0001 N005 G54 G90 S600 M03 N010 G00 X1.0 Y1.0 N015 G43 H01 Z.1 M08 N020 G01 Z-.75 F3.5 N035 M30 N030 ...
• G-codes Code Category Function Notes G00 Motion Move in a straight line at rapids speed. XYZ of endpoint G01 Motion Move...
Code Category Function Notes G10 Compensation Programmable parameter input G17 Coordinate Select X-Y plane G18 Coordinate ...
Code Category Function Notes G30 Motion Return to the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th reference point G32 Canned Constant lead threading...
Code Category Function Note s G52 Coordinate Local workshift for all coordinate systems: add XYZ offsets G53 Coordinate Ma...
• M codes Code Category Function Notes M00 M-Code Program Stop (non-optional) M01 M-Code Optional Stop: Operator Selected ...
Code Category Function Notes M07 M-Code Mist Coolant ON M08 M-Code Flood Coolant ON M09 M-Code Coolant OFF M29 M-Code Rigi...
Thank You 34
