Membrane Separation Processes

Apr. 16, 2023
Technology

This presentation is about the Membrane Separation Processes mostly used in Food and Chemical Industries. The presentation discusses about the Mechanisms and Food Industry Applications of Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration, Nanofiltration and Reverse Osmosis.

This presentation is about the Membrane Separation Processes mostly used in Food and Chemical Industries. The presentation discusses about the Mechanisms and Food Industry Applications of Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration, Nanofiltration and Reverse Osmosis.

Technology
Membrane Separation Processes

  1. 1. Membrane Separation Processes PRESENTED BY: Nadiminti Chandana Sri Sai SUBMITTED TO: Dr. Anil Kumar Chauhan MF, NF, UF & RO: - Mechanisms and Food Industry Applications MF, NF, UF & RO COURSE TITLE: FST 504 FOOD PROCESSING DSFT - IAS, BHU
  2. 2. OVERVIEW ➢ Introduction ➢ Principle ➢ Types of Membranes ➢ Modes of Membrane Processing ➢ Classification ➢ Types of Membrane Processing ➢ Advantages & Disadvantages ➢ Applications ➢ Conclusion 1. Micro Filtration 2. Ultra Filtration 3. Nano Filtration 4. Reverse Osmosis
  3. 3. Introduction ➔ The membrane processes are an accepted unit operations for a variety of separations in chemical and food industries. ➔ The processes are driven by pressure, concentration, or electric force across the membrane and can be differentiated according to the type of driving force, molecular size, or type of operations. ➔ Basic Unit of Membrane Separation processes - MEMBRANE ➔ Membranes are semi-permeable barriers, used to separate two phases (permeate and retentate) on the basis of particle size, electric charge etc,. ➔ It performs separation by a combination of filtration, purification, sieving and diffusion mechanisms. ➔ The separation efficiency is usually affected by different processing factors like feed composition, pH, temperature, pressure, feed flow and interactions between feed component & membrane surface
  4. 4. Principle The separation is accomplished with the application of driving force on the solution or the feed to pass through a specific membrane. In membrane separation process the feed stream is separated into two fractions: ● Permeate: - The fraction of feed that permeates through membrane is called permeate ● Retentate: - The fraction of feed stream that is retained over (doesn’t permeate) through membrane is called retentate.
  5. 5. Types of Membranes Classified based on material composition Membranes are most commonly made up of: - 1. Organic polymers like cellulose and its derivative, polyamides, polyolefines, polycarbonate, polysulfones, chlorine and fluorine substituted hydrocarbons 2. Inorganic membranes based on oxides of silicium, zirconium, titanium, and aluminum. The principal requirements of membrane are: ● High permeate flux ● Chemical stability and inertness ● Good mechanical strength ● Thermal stability ● Good retention capability ● Smooth, fouling resistant surface ● Resistance against microbial action ● Affordable cost ● Long service life
  6. 6. DEAD END Feed flow is perpendicular to the membrane surface This causes a large reduction in flux CROSS FLOW Flow of solution is parallel to the membrane surface. Flow causes turbulence and produces shear. Modes of membrane Filtration
  7. 7. Factors controlling membrane processing Factors Membrane Properties Feed Properties Hydrostatic Effect Pore Size Thickness Porosity Tortuosity Compacti on Concent ration Viscosity Temperat ure Trans membra ne pressure Cross flow Velocity Change Increase Increase Increase Increase Increase Increase Increase Increase Increase Increase Effect on Flux Increase Decrease Increase Decrease Decrease Decrease Decrease Increase Increase Increase
  8. 8. Classification Based on Driving Force Membrane Separation Processes (Driving Force) Pressure driven membrane Concentration driven membrane Dialysis Electro-osmosis Electrodialysis Micro Filtration Potential driven membrane Ultrafiltration Nano Filtration Reverse Osmosis
  9. 9. Classification Based on Size of the Material
  10. 10. Categories of pressure driven membrane processes Micro Filtration (MF) Ultra Filtration (UF) Nano Filtration (NF) Reverse Osmosis (RO) Pore Size (µ) 102 - 104 1 -102 1 - 10 10-1 - 1 Operating Pressure (bar) <1 1 -10 20 - 40 30 - 60 Basis of rejection Absolute Size of Particles (0.02- 10µm) Molecular weight cut-off (103 – 105 Da) Molecular weight cut-off (200 – 1000 Da) Molecular weight cut-off Solutes to be separated Clay, Paint, Oil droplets, Suspended matters, micro- organisms Pectins, Proteins, High molecular weight, polyphenols, enzymes Sugars, Low molecular weight, polyphenols, dyes Salts, Electrolytes Purpose Clarification or turbidity removal Decolourization and purity increase Concentration and desalination
  11. 11. Micro Filtration ● Microfiltration is a low-pressure cross- flow membrane process ● Microfiltration (MF) designates a membrane separation process with larger membrane pore size i.e. macromolecules. ● Separates the colloidal and suspended particles in the range of 0.05-10 microns ● It is used for bacteria removal, fermentation broth clarification and biomass clarification and recovery. ● Microfiltration is used as pre-treatment before ultra filtration or reverse osmosis. MICRO FILTRATION
  12. 12. Micro Filtration Applications in Food Industry: ● Clarification of beer and wine i.e. for removal of yeasts, microorganisms. ● Removal of oil droplets and fat globules ● Removal of suspended solids and fat present in the brine used in fish processing. ● Pre filtration of wastewater streams generated in food processing. Application in Dairy Industry: ● For making low-heat sterile milk ● Removal of bacteria from milk ● Pre-treatment of cheese whey.
  13. 13. Ultrafiltration ● Ultrafiltration is a selective fractionation process. ● They operate under low pressures i.e up to 10 bars. ● ultrafiltration (UF) lies between microfiltration and nanofiltration in terms of pore size, which can range from 1-100 nm i.e 0.1 to 0.01 microns ● UF allows for the concentration of high molecular weight proteins, macromolecules, and other small, suspended solids. ● Polymers like polysulfones, polyamides, PVC, polystyrene, polycarbonates and polyethers are normally used. ULTRA FILTRATION
  14. 14. Ultrafiltration ● Inorganic salts, lactose and water are removed as permeate where as fat globules and proteins are retained over the membrane. This concentrated milk (retantate) is used in the manufacture of many types of cheeses from milk. ● whey protein concentrate is retained over the membrane. This retentate is used to produce protein concentrates from whey. ● Ultrafiltration can be used for isolated soybean protein production.
  15. 15. Nanofiltration ● Size and charge play a role in nanofiltration (NF) separation processes, it is also known as loose reverse osmosis ● Pressure range: 10-50 bar (lower pressure than RO) ● Pore size between 0.1-10 nm i.e. 0.001 μm to 0.01 μm ● The mass transfer mechanism in Nanofiltration is diffusion ● NF membrane permeates: certain ionic solutes (such as sodium and chloride), monovalent ions, as well as water. NANO FILTRATION ● NF membrane retains: Larger ionic species, including divalent and multivalent ions and more complex molecules.
  16. 16. Nanofiltration ● Nanofiltration is used to remove mainly the monovalent ions. A partly demineralization and water removal is obtained. ● Nanofiltration can perform separation applications such as color removal, and desalination. ● Applications for NF membranes range from the removal of natural organic matter in wastewater treatment, hardness reduction in water purification, and whey demineralization in dairy processing.
  17. 17. Reverse Osmosis ● Definition: It is a membrane separation process, driven by a pressure gradient, in which the membrane separates the solvent (generally water) from other components of a solution. The solvent flow is opposite to the normal osmotic flow. The process is used to produce relatively pure water or a concentrated solution of microsolutes from a given salt solution. The membrane configuration is usually cross-flow. ● Mechanism: By exerting a hydraulic pressure greater than the sum of the osmotic pressure difference and the pressure loss of diffusion through the membrane, that can cause water to diffuse in the opposite direction, into the less concentrated solution. This is reverse osmosis. The greater the pressure applied, the more rapid the diffusion. Using reverse osmosis we are able to concentrate various solutes, either dissolved or dispersed, in a solution.
  18. 18. Reverse Osmosis ● Operational pressure: 30-60 bar ● Pore size: 101- 10 pm (lower than the pore size of MF, UF and NF) i.e. 0.0001 μm to 0.001 μm ● In a reverse-osmosis system, water is the permeating material referred to as “ permeate, ”and the remaining solution concentrated with the solutes is called “ retentate. ” ● Reverse osmosis is a high-efficient technique for dewatering process streams, concentrating/separating low-molecular-weight substances in solution, or cleaning wastewater. It has the ability to concentrate all dissolved and suspended solids. The permeate contains a very low concentration of dissolved solids. Reverse Osmosis is typically used for the desalination of seawater.
  19. 19. Reverse Osmosis ● Reverse osmosis is used for the must correction, rejuvenation and dealcoholization of wine, Must composition is balanced with the help of RO, which increase sugar content in wine through concentration and at the same time enhances tannins and organoleptic components by 5-20%. ● Concentrate and purify fruit juices, enzymes, fermentation liquors and vegetable oils; pre-concentrate juices and dairy products before evaporation. ● Concentrate wheat starch, citric acid, egg white, milk, coffee, syrup, natural extracts and flavors. ● To determine and purify water from boreholes or rivers or desalination of sea water. ● Water and waste water purification. ● Concentration of whey during cheese manufacture.
  20. 20. Advantages The main advantages of membrane separation technology are: ● Separation of streams or components at a lower temperature ● Minimized thermal damage to the product ● Separating the component in its native form ● Less energy use ● Easy to operate ● Environmentally safe ● It doesn’t denature the proteins. ● No requirement for chemicals. ● Can remove 90–100% pathogens from the water sample. ● It allows the filtration of any volumes of non-turbid water through the disk.
  21. 21. Disadvantages The main disadvantages of membrane separation technology are: • The turbid water can not be used. • There may be a risk of bacterial abundance, as the water carries numerous microorganisms. • Glass filters are breakable and can break quickly. • The membrane filters can crack easily. • Only liquids are sterilized by this method. • Filters are costly to repair, mainly nano-filters. • Constitutional restrictions of supplies used in filters alter the effectiveness of this process such as damage of glass filters, fracture of the membrane filter, and consumption of the filtrate. • Require a high differential pressure. • Clogging can occur
  22. 22. Applications 1. In industries and laboratories, it is used to sterilize the heat-labile fluid materials. 2. Most effective and acceptable method for filtration of drinking water. 3. In the pharmaceutical, cosmetics, electronics, and food and beverage industries is used to monitor the bacterial cells. 4. Used in wastewater treatment. 5. Used in cold sterilization of beverages and pharmaceuticals. 6. Used for separation of milk fraction. 7. Used to concentrating the proteins. 8. Used for defeating skimmed milk and whey. 9. Used for the partial demineralization of whey
  23. 23. Conclusion Membrane separation technology serves as alternative for various conventional methods like evaporation, centrifugation and filtration etc. widely usage of membrane processing over conventional methods is mainly due to following reasons: minimized thermal damage to product, energy saving and better product quality etc. As demand for novel food products or ingredients is increasing, membrane processing can create novel products and ingredients with desired characteristics. Membrane technology is considered as green technology due to their efficient energy utilization without using chemicals and additives.
  24. 24. References 1. K. P., Arnot, T. C., & Mattia, D. (2011). A review of reverse osmosis membrane materials for desalination— development to date and future potential. Journal of Membrane Science, 370(1-2), 1-22. 2. W. S. W. Ho and K. K. Sirkar, Membrane Handbook, Chapman and Hall, New York, NY, USA, 1992. 3. Marella, C., Muthukumarappan, K., & Metzger, L. E. (2013). Application of membrane separation technology for developing novel dairy food ingredients. J. Food Process. Technol, 4(269), 10-4172. 4. Cheryan, M. (1998). Ultrafiltration and microfiltration handbook. Chicago: Technomic Publ. 5. Cui, Z. F., Jiang, Y., & Field, R. W. (2010). Fundamentals of pressure-driven membrane separation processes. In Membrane technology (pp. 1-18). 6. Parhi, P. K. (2012). Supported liquid membrane principle and its practices: A short review. Journal of Chemistry, 2013. 7. Crittenden, J. C., Trussell, R. R., Hand, D. W., Howe, K. J., & Tchobanoglous, G. (2012). MWH’s water treatment: principles and design. John Wiley & Sons. 8. Minhalma M (2001) Synthesis and optimization of processes for the recovery of industrial wastewaters with ultrafiltration and nanofiltration. PhD Thesis, IST, Technical University of Lisbon 9. Baker, R. W. (2004). Ion exchange membrane processes–Electrodialysis. Membrane Technology and Applications, Second Edition, 393-423.

Editor's Notes

  • Flux is the flow rate of water applied per unit area/time. High flux increases the diffusion or filtration efficiency
    Membrane fouling is a process by which the particles, colloidal particles, or solute macromolecules are deposited or adsorbed onto the membrane pores or onto a membrane surface by physical and chemical interactions or mechanical action, which results in smaller or blocked membrane pores.
  • If a vessel equipped with semipermeable membrane is filled with two different solutions of varying concentration, than the water of less concentrated solution will pass through the membrane into the solution with high concentration (due to osmatic pressure difference) to get the equilibrium. If external pressure, higher than the solution's osmatic pressure, is applied on the higher concentration solution, than, the movement of water can be reversed l.e. now water will flow from high concentration solution to lower concentration solution, which will results in increasing the concentration of previously concentrated solution and further dilution of less concentrated solution. This phenomena is called reverse osmosis

×