Snowflake Easy Mix

Directors Treatment Malo8
This is a fun and playful story with a child like energy that is laced with an appealing femininity. The story shows two f...
The four characters have an important place in the texture of the story and each should be characterised in a real and eng...
Lerato
Bongi
Ma Gladys
Character Performance
Hunk
Girls Relationship Playful Fighting
Friendly Competition
Performances are expressive but remain natural and believable. The performances are not overplayed or theatrical. We look ...
Guys Performance
The film should use a voyeuristic observational camera that is sometimes hand held, sometimes quite loose and at times qui...
Look & Feel
Tone (Realness)
Tone (Realness)
Music & Action Driven Commercial
Music
Location
Location
Overview
This story needs to be shorthanded a lot to make it work, so performance approach and editing style is important. What see...
We open on two girls (flatmates) chilling on the couch. One is painting her toenails and the other is reading a magazine. ...
They are both relaxing, their hair is not done up, they are not dressed up, so when there’s a knock at the door they both ...
SFX: Knock Knock Lerato: It’s the next door neighbour! Bongi: Ma Gladys? 1/5”
Lerato: No the bachelor! (To him) Just give us a minute. Neighbour: Ok 1/5”
The flat mate on the couch reacts wide-eyed when she hears it’s the good-looking neighbor. Both girls scramble to get read...
They let him in and immediately begin competing for his attention by offering to bake for him. Lerato beats Bongi to the k...
Neighbour: Sorry to bother you Lerato: No bother at all Bongi: Can I offer you scones? Lerato: On it already, I’ve started...
As Bongi gets the Snowflake Easymix mixture ready… 8”
Easy mix prep shots
Bongi sprays the muffin pan a little too close to Lerato so she’s in a cloud of non-stick spray, coughing and wheezing.
Lerato then opens a draw to stop Bongi from walking through to chat to the neighbour.   Bongi then throws a dishcloth behi...
They both vie to put the muffins into the oven, while flashing big white smiles to the neighbor. Cut to muffins coming out...
Steamy Muffin
Again they both hold the plate of steaming hot muffins, each eager to serve him. As he takes a bite, he closes his eyes, c...
There’s a knock at the door, and we see through the peephole it’s an old lady. Lerato announces that it’s Ma Gladys. They ...
Cut to the old lady not giving a damn, she pushes the two girls aside and sits down next to the neighbour, flirtatiously g...
Title comes up on screen: Always Prepared Announcer: Unexpected visitors? Always Prepared with Snowflake. 3”
End on Snowflake logo with pay off line: Too fresh to flop
Thank You.
Snowflake Easy Mix
Snowflake Easy Mix
Snowflake Easy Mix
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Snowflake Easy Mix

22 views

Published on

Malo8
Snowflake
Frieze Films

Published in: Design
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
22
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Snowflake Easy Mix

  1. 1. Directors Treatment Malo8
  2. 2. This is a fun and playful story with a child like energy that is laced with an appealing femininity. The story shows two friends competing for a bachelor’s heart and both want to make an instant impression what better way to bake him muffins using Snowflake EasyMix, it is as instant as the impression they want to make on him. Baking is fun not as cumbersome as cooking, EasyMix make baking even more fun. With this script we can make a fun and playful while emotionally connected commercial that is entertaining and a celebration of baking. This is an exciting project and I look forward to fully realising it’s potential to become a piece of work that we can all be proud of. The ad should not be patronizing or un relatable to the market. It needs to fresh and fun as EasyMix. All the values that are important to the Easy Mix are inherent in this story, the “ease” it brings to baking, the fun, the taste experience, the creative inspiration... all will be highlighted in the execution.
  3. 3. The four characters have an important place in the texture of the story and each should be characterised in a real and engaging way. The two friends are both beautiful in their own way, Bongi is the vivacious weaved typed of girl, she is the girl that grabs your attention immediately caused of the “assisted beauty” but even with that is she still likable. Lerato on the other hand is more of your natural beauty kind of girl, her beauty is more wholesome, she seems a little more reserved than Bongi, but don’t mistake her for a pushover. Lerato is more of your “throwback” beauty, slightly classical and old school, “heritage beauty”, while Bongi is instagram beauty. Their performances are layered since their competition to win the hunk should not come across as dirty even if we are after the comedy. We also don’t want to make fun of our characters as they compete against each other, they are still ladies and still friends after all. I think at the end when “gogo tshitshi” upstages them they should both laugh cause in the end they are our heroes, they represent the brand, they should see the funny side of all of this. The hunk is a piece of meat, he is two dimensional, not that he is stupid, he is a simple guy who happens to be handsome and ladies would like a bit of that. He is not the hero so he is as interesting and well thought out as our two ladies. He is loving this as much as he is taken aback. MaGladys role is very important, if she is old, Gogo old then she needs to be what we call Gogo Tshitshi, a granny who refuses to grow old, her dress sense and demeanor should say that, cause a normal granny would not act the way she is acting. If she is not Gogo Tshitshi then is an older woman much older than our two leads, she is like a aunty but not any Aunty a Pantsula Aunty. It’s important that this character is conceptualized correctly.
  4. 4. Lerato
  5. 5. Bongi
  6. 6. Ma Gladys
  7. 7. Character Performance
  8. 8. Hunk
  9. 9. Girls Relationship Playful Fighting
  10. 10. Friendly Competition
  11. 11. Performances are expressive but remain natural and believable. The performances are not overplayed or theatrical. We look for small storytelling moments that together tell the big story. We are looking for genuine emotional moments between the characters that talk to our subtext of baking and happiness. Casting performers who are suitable to the target market but have a screen presence is crucial. We should be looking for performers who are naturally the part. Acting in not required.
  12. 12. Guys Performance
  13. 13. The film should use a voyeuristic observational camera that is sometimes hand held, sometimes quite loose and at times quite still. The camera is alive. The pictures will have an natural authenticity to them, shot as if the camera is a casual observer in the scene. Although this is a ‘style’ in itself we do not want the photography to be too clever or stylised. We are not looking for tricks or technique. The camera style should not bring attention to itself. If I had to sum up the approach in one word it would be - honest. We use interesting angles and varied storytelling shots that together create an engaging naturalistic view of the world. My approach to the shooting style is to create a fresh look at the world around us, allowing us to see the good things that exist... the photography allows us to see the ordinary in a fresh way, finding the aspirational in the ordinary. Natural colours, slightly desaturated in a modern way. We should not be looking at fully saturated bright primary colours. This is a sunshine commercial meaning, we are going to chose locations that allow for sunlight to stream in, so that we a fun and sun lit tone. Sunlight plays an important part in our happy emotional response to the scenes, so lens flares can help with the filmic feel. These are some of the emotive film techniques we will use to craft the emotive storytelling. The spot is shot in a more filmic way than a traditional commercial.
  14. 14. Look & Feel
  15. 15. Tone (Realness)
  16. 16. Tone (Realness)
  17. 17. Music & Action Driven Commercial
  18. 18. Music
  19. 19. Location
  20. 20. Location
  21. 21. Overview
  22. 22. This story needs to be shorthanded a lot to make it work, so performance approach and editing style is important. What seems like a limitation cause of the length of the commercial and the amount of story that needs to be told is actually great for this commercial, it will give a fun and pacey feel. The viewer should not be aware of the storytelling craft but just enjoy the spot for it’s entertainment value. The storytelling should flow naturally in a smooth progression. As the story unfolds and reveals itself, the viewer becomes more and more involved. This is a great script to craft and a rich, playful story to tell. The storytelling needs a light touch ... it should not be heavy handed or laboured, it’s a fun piece.
  23. 23. We open on two girls (flatmates) chilling on the couch. One is painting her toenails and the other is reading a magazine. 1/5”
  24. 24. They are both relaxing, their hair is not done up, they are not dressed up, so when there’s a knock at the door they both look at each other in horror. 1/5”
  25. 25. SFX: Knock Knock Lerato: It’s the next door neighbour! Bongi: Ma Gladys? 1/5”
  26. 26. Lerato: No the bachelor! (To him) Just give us a minute. Neighbour: Ok 1/5”
  27. 27. The flat mate on the couch reacts wide-eyed when she hears it’s the good-looking neighbor. Both girls scramble to get ready, and get dressed remarkably quickly. 2/5”
  28. 28. They let him in and immediately begin competing for his attention by offering to bake for him. Lerato beats Bongi to the kitchen, she holds up a packet of Easymix. And so begins the competition. 2/5”
  29. 29. Neighbour: Sorry to bother you Lerato: No bother at all Bongi: Can I offer you scones? Lerato: On it already, I’ve started making muffins 2/5”
  30. 30. As Bongi gets the Snowflake Easymix mixture ready… 8”
  31. 31. Easy mix prep shots
  32. 32. Bongi sprays the muffin pan a little too close to Lerato so she’s in a cloud of non-stick spray, coughing and wheezing.
  33. 33. Lerato then opens a draw to stop Bongi from walking through to chat to the neighbour.   Bongi then throws a dishcloth behind her and it lands on Lerato’s head covering half her face
  34. 34. They both vie to put the muffins into the oven, while flashing big white smiles to the neighbor. Cut to muffins coming out. 3”
  35. 35. Steamy Muffin
  36. 36. Again they both hold the plate of steaming hot muffins, each eager to serve him. As he takes a bite, he closes his eyes, clearly enjoying the freshness and deliciousness.
  37. 37. There’s a knock at the door, and we see through the peephole it’s an old lady. Lerato announces that it’s Ma Gladys. They both   look scared. SFX: knock knock Lerato: It’s Ma Gladys! Gladys: Vula! I smell delicious muffins! 2/5”
  38. 38. Cut to the old lady not giving a damn, she pushes the two girls aside and sits down next to the neighbour, flirtatiously giving him a wink.
  39. 39. Title comes up on screen: Always Prepared Announcer: Unexpected visitors? Always Prepared with Snowflake. 3”
  40. 40. End on Snowflake logo with pay off line: Too fresh to flop
  41. 41. Thank You.

×