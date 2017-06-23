Directors Treatment Malo8 Great South African Bake Off
Overview The aim of this spot is to encourage the everyday South African to watch this season of BBC Lifestyles “The Great...
Pace & Content
Characters
It’s the tiny things that make the big things…
The fanciful…
Delectable…
And sometimes, barely edible…
Sleeves rolled up…
Furrowed brow…
It’s about the waiting…
Wanting…
Sharing the moment…
The smiles as they break…
The eyes that dilate…
The memories of sweet harmony…
The decision…
Vision…
Precision…
The effort…
The hope…
The anticipation…
And finally, the satisfaction.
It’s all for the love of cake.
The Great South African Bake Off returns. This October only on BBC Lifestyle.
Stilamatic
Thank You.
BBC Bake Off

  1. 1. Directors Treatment Malo8 Great South African Bake Off
  2. 2. Overview The aim of this spot is to encourage the everyday South African to watch this season of BBC Lifestyles “The Great South African Bake Off”. We want the “Average Joe” to be able to relate to this seriously fun program. We want each and every South African to get excited about baking, and sharing the experience with their loved ones. We want to feature “Real” people getting passionate about baking. We want the viewer to say “Hey! If that guy can do it, so can i!” We will fill the screen with funny, quirky and sweet moments that inspire an interest in the show. The shots will be fun, flirty and functional. Making use of close-ups, playful movements and beautiful lighting. These will et the viewer excited and make them wish they were there.
  3. 3. Pace & Content
  4. 4. Characters
  5. 5. It’s the tiny things that make the big things…
  6. 6. The fanciful…
  7. 7. Delectable…
  8. 8. And sometimes, barely edible…
  9. 9. Sleeves rolled up…
  10. 10. Furrowed brow…
  11. 11. It’s about the waiting…
  12. 12. Wanting…
  13. 13. Sharing the moment…
  14. 14. The smiles as they break…
  15. 15. The eyes that dilate…
  16. 16. The memories of sweet harmony…
  17. 17. The decision…
  18. 18. Vision…
  19. 19. Precision…
  20. 20. The effort…
  21. 21. The hope…
  22. 22. The anticipation…
  23. 23. And finally, the satisfaction.
  24. 24. It’s all for the love of cake.
  25. 25. The Great South African Bake Off returns. This October only on BBC Lifestyle.
  26. 26. Stilamatic
  27. 27. Thank You.

