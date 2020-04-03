Teknologi informasi dan komunikasi

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. TEKNOLOGI INFORMASI & KOMUNIKASI
  2. 2. Teknologi informasi, mencakup segala hal yang berkaitan dengan proses, penggunaan sebagai alat bantu, manipulasi, dan pengelolaan informasi. Teknologi informasi dan teknologi komunikasi adalah suatu kesatuan yang tidak terpisahkan yang mengandung pengertian luas tentang segala kegiatan yang terkait dengan pemrosesan, manipulasi, pengelolaan dan transfer/pemindahan informasi antar media Teknologi komunikasi mencakup segala hal yang berkaitan dengan penggunaan alat bantu untuk memproses dan mentransfer data dari perangkat yang satu ke lainnya.
  3. 3. • Informasi yang dibutuhkan akan semakin cepat dan mudah di akses untuk kepentingan pendidikan • Konsultasi dengan pakar, konsultasi dangan para ahli dibidangnya dapat dilakukan dengan mudah walaupun ahli tersebut berada ditempat yang sangat jauh. • Perpustakaan online, perpusatakaan online adalah perpustakaan dalam bentuk digital. • Diskusi online. Diskusi online • Inovasi dalam pembelajaran semakin berkembang dengan adanya inovasi e- learning yang semakin memudahkan proses pendidikan. • Kemajuan TIK juga akan memungkinkan berkembangnya kelas virtualatau kelas yang berbasis teleconference yang tidak mengharuskan sang pendidik dan peserta didik berada dalam satu ruangan. • Sistem administrasi pada sebuah lembaga pendidikan akan semakin mudah dan lancar karena penerapan sistem TIK.
  4. 4. Sebagai solusi sebuah masalah, membuka pintu kreativitas yang lebih luas, membangun efektivitas dan meningkatkan efisiensi dalam aktivitas kerja. Dengan kata lain, karena sangat solusi, kreativitas, efektivitas dan efisiesi sangat dibutuhkan dalam sebuah sistem kerja maka teknologi informasi ini kemudian diciptakan.
  5. 5. DALAM PENDIDIKAN • Sebagai media atau alat. • Sebagai ilmu pengetahuan • Sebagai bahan materi. DALAM KEHIDUPAN • Kemudahan mengakses informasi • Memudahkan pekerjaan • Kemudahan berkomunikasi • Kemudahan dalam bertransaksi
  6. 6. Pada masa lalu misalnya, publik disuguhi dengan adanya penemuan telepon kabel, radio, televisi, kamera dan lain sebagainya. Di Indonesia sendiri, kemajuan pesat dari teknologi informasi ini baru dimulai di tahun 1994 silam. Sejak saat itu, teknologi terus berkembang pesat, salah satunya adalah dengan mulai digunakannya internet. LINK
  7. 7. Buku elektronik atau e-book adalah salah satu teknologi yang memanfaatkan komputer untuk menayangkan informasi multimedia dalam bentuk yang ringkas dan dinamis. Dalam sebuah e- book dapat diintegrasikan tayangan suara, grafik, gambar, animasi, maupun movie sehingga informasi yang disajikan lebih kaya dibandingkan dengan buku konvensional. Internet-based learning atau web- based learning dalam bentuk paling sederhana adalah website yang dimanfaatkan untuk menyajikan materi-materi pembelajaran. Cara ini memungkinkan pembelajar mengakses sumber belajar yang disediakan oleh narasumber atau fasilitator kapanpun dikehendaki. Bila diperlukan dapat pula disediakan mailing list khusus untuk situs pembelajaran tersebut yang berfungsi sebagai forum diskusi.
