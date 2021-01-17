Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CHAHAL ACADEMY BEST IAS COACHING IN BHUBANESWAR
ECI AWARD CHAHAL ACADEMY GOT THE AWARD FROM THE ECI (EDUCATION COUNCIL OF INDIA) FOR THE FASTEST-GROWING CIVIL SERVICES EX...
IAS AND UPSC TEST SERIES INITIAL FOCUS ON COVERAGE OF BASICS WITH ALL INDIA NCERT BASED TEST SERIES SPECIAL FOCUS ON CURRE...
STANDARD STUDY MATERIAL CHAHAL ACADEMY PROVIDE YOU STANDARD STUDY MATERIAL ACCORDING TO THE LATEST SYLLABUS AND RECENT EXA...
CONTACT US FOR INQUIRIES 8287776460, 9510209003. B-7, LOWER GROUND FLOOR, APSARA ARCADE, NEAR KAROL BAGH METRO, GATE NO.7,...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Best IAS Coaching in Bhubaneswar - Chahal Academy

10 views

Published on

Chahal Academy Is Well Known For It’s Achievement And Number Of Award. We Get At State And National Level For Its Coaching Service In India. Chahal Academy, The Best IAS Coaching in Bhubaneswar, Offer Test Series Which Is The Best Source To Practice What We Had Learned. They Also Offer Current Affairs Magazines And They Make Produce Daily Hindu And Indian Express Analysis On Their Website. Visit to know more : https://chahalacademy.com/best-ias-coaching-in-bhubaneswar

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Best IAS Coaching in Bhubaneswar - Chahal Academy

  1. 1. CHAHAL ACADEMY BEST IAS COACHING IN BHUBANESWAR
  2. 2. ECI AWARD CHAHAL ACADEMY GOT THE AWARD FROM THE ECI (EDUCATION COUNCIL OF INDIA) FOR THE FASTEST-GROWING CIVIL SERVICES EXAM COACHING INSTITUTE IN INDIA AND THAT'S THE REASON, WE ARE LISTED AT THE TOP OF INDIA'S BEST IAS COACHING INSITUTE.
  3. 3. IAS AND UPSC TEST SERIES INITIAL FOCUS ON COVERAGE OF BASICS WITH ALL INDIA NCERT BASED TEST SERIES SPECIAL FOCUS ON CURRENT AFFAIRS WITH ALL INDIA CURRENT AFFAIRS TEST SERIES UNIQUE UPSC PRELIMS TEST SERIES & UPSC MAINS TEST SERIES
  4. 4. STANDARD STUDY MATERIAL CHAHAL ACADEMY PROVIDE YOU STANDARD STUDY MATERIAL ACCORDING TO THE LATEST SYLLABUS AND RECENT EXAM TREND OF CIVIL SERVICES EXAMINATION, IAS AND UPSC. STUDY MATERIAL IS WRITTEN BY OUR EXPERIENCED FACULTY MEMBERS.
  5. 5. CONTACT US FOR INQUIRIES 8287776460, 9510209003. B-7, LOWER GROUND FLOOR, APSARA ARCADE, NEAR KAROL BAGH METRO, GATE NO.7, DELHI - 110005. MAILING ADDRESS chahalacademy@gmail.com PHONE NUMBER ADDRESS Visit : Chahal Academy

×