Life of a Social Media Manager - Andrea Parrish - Expert Session

-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Thinking about becoming a social media manager? In this session, Andrea Parrish goes over what life is like as a social media manager. You'll get familiar with what a social media manager does and how they can produce revenue for companies. She'll share with you some interesting statistics to help you get a grasp on the industry. After watching this session, you'll be more than excited to start down your career path towards becoming a social media manager.
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment