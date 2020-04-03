Life of a Social Media Manager - Andrea Parrish - Expert Session

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Day-to-Day Life of a Social Media Manager Andrea Parrish TinyTall Consulting @tinytall
  2. 2. Depends on... Andrea Parrish / /TinyTall Consulting @tinytall Size of your team Maturity of the program
  3. 3. Types of Work Andrea Parrish / /TinyTall Consulting @tinytall
  4. 4. Outbound Content 50%+Want posts that educate, entertain, and provide value. Most do NOT want navel-gazing or attempts to be “cool” Andrea Parrish / TinyTall Consulting @tinytall
  5. 5. Inbound Service 80-85%Expect a response within 24 hours Andrea Parrish / TinyTall Consulting @tinytall
  6. 6. On Call / Off Call Andrea Parrish / TinyTall Consulting @tinytall
  7. 7. Financial Impact Andrea Parrish / /TinyTall Consulting @tinytall
  8. 8. Sales 87%Comparison shop for nearly every purchase Andrea Parrish / TinyTall Consulting @tinytall
  9. 9. Customer Service 57%Will shun after a bad digital care experience Andrea Parrish / TinyTall Consulting @tinytall
  10. 10. Public Relations 25%Of market value is attributable to reputation Andrea Parrish / TinyTall Consulting @tinytall
  11. 11. Career Realities Andrea Parrish / /TinyTall Consulting @tinytall
  12. 12. Pink Collar Job 70-80%Self-identify as women Andrea Parrish / TinyTall Consulting @tinytall
  13. 13. High Emotional Labor Andrea Parrish / TinyTall Consulting @tinytall
  14. 14. Long Hours 48%Work 9 hours a day or more Andrea Parrish / TinyTall Consulting @tinytall
  15. 15. Freelance $25-$120Per hour average Andrea Parrish / TinyTall Consulting @tinytall
  16. 16. In-House $45-$97kPer year average Andrea Parrish / TinyTall Consulting @tinytall
  17. 17. Big Wins Andrea Parrish / TinyTall Consulting @tinytall
  18. 18. Sources, stats, rants: AndreaParrish.com Andrea Parrish / /TinyTall Consulting @tinytall
  19. 19. Andrea Parrish / /TinyTall Consulting @tinytall

