Honeywell Aerospace Delivers Three-Millionth Accelerometer

A graduate of Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington, with a master of arts in organizational leadership, Chad Kluemper is the owner and operator of Interstate Batteries of North Arizona. Before this, Chad Kluemper served as the senior program manager of Honeywell Aerospace. In this role, Mr. Kluemper conducted intellectual property audits and analyzed activity among Honeywell Aerospace licensees.



Honeywell Aerospace recently announced the delivery of its three-millionth accelerometer. The company’s quartz accelerometers, the industry standard for accuracy, quality, and durability, are used in a wide range of transportation applications, including passenger airplanes, business jets, trains, and complex space missions.



The sensors typically are used in clusters of three, ensuring that they accurately measure three independent axes of motion. The company’s line of Q-Flex accelerometers can deliver the sensitivity of about one-half of a millionth of a g-force, which is the equivalent of weighing a Boeing 747 to the nearest gram.

