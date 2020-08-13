Successfully reported this slideshow.
Used Agilent 4200 Tapestation
The Agilent Tapestation 4200 Bioanalyzer offers a full range of sizing applications for DNA and RNA. The Agilent 4200 Tape...
Key features: –Automated: Walk-away operation with fully automated sample processing in 96-well plate format –Scalable: An...
All our sequencing polymers are compatible with ABI instruments and buffers. We offer (7ml) POP 4, POP 6 and POP 7 Polymer...
ADDRESS Certified GeneTool, Inc.- Headquarters 7074 Commerce Circle, Suite A Pleasanton, CA 94588 Tel: (925) 737-0800 Fax:...
https://cgenetool.com/product/agilent-4200-tapestation/
The Agilent Tapestation 4200 Bioanalyzer offers a full range of sizing applications for DNA and RNA. The Agilent 4200 TapeStation system is a complete solution for your NGS workflow, offering high levels of flexibility in a simplified workflow with ready-to-use ScreenTapes. Buy Used Agilent 4200 Tapestation at great prices from Certified Genetool. Visit the website now!


  2. 2. The Agilent Tapestation 4200 Bioanalyzer offers a full range of sizing applications for DNA and RNA. The Agilent 4200 TapeStation system is a complete solution for your NGS workflow, offering high levels of flexibility in a simplified workflow with ready-to-use ScreenTapes. Unattended analysis of size, concentration, and integrity is brought to you by the fully automated sample processing. Buy Used Agilent 4200 Tapestation at great prices from Certified Genetool.
  3. 3. Key features: –Automated: Walk-away operation with fully automated sample processing in 96-well plate format –Scalable: Analyze any sample number from 1 up to 96 samples at constant cost per sample for the complete portfolio of DNA and RNA assays –Flexible: Ready-to-use ScreenTape consumables enable easy switching between assays –Fast: Reliable results within 1 to 2 minutes for a single sample, or less than 90 minutes for 96 samples and with sensitive detection and zero carryover, you also get the utmost confidence in your results. –Fully Re-furbished, calibrated to factory standard –Laptop Computer loaded with software
  4. 4. All our sequencing polymers are compatible with ABI instruments and buffers. We offer (7ml) POP 4, POP 6 and POP 7 Polymers. All our buffers is compatible with ABI BigDye® reagents. We provide 10X Running Buffer, BigDyeTM Terminator v1.1 & v3.1 5X Sequencing Buffer, Sequencing Reaction Cleaning Beads, Formamide, ADS Capillary Regeneration Kit & BD XT Purification Kits.
  5. 5. ADDRESS Certified GeneTool, Inc.- Headquarters 7074 Commerce Circle, Suite A Pleasanton, CA 94588 Tel: (925) 737-0800 Fax: (925) 737-0900 Email: info@cgenetool.com Certified Genetool, Inc.- Boston Cambridge, MA 02138 Phone: (301) 814-4216
  6. 6. Don’t forget to visit: https://cgenetool.com/product/a gilent-4200-tapestation/
  7. 7. Thank You…

