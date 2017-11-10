• El aprendizaje no esta en función de la Tecnología. • Ningún medio es mejor que otro. • Lo que influye es lo que hace el...
EL PAPEL DE LA ESCUELA Ayudar a formar ciudadanos mas cultos, responsables, y críticos ya que el conocimiento es una cond...
Estrategias Didácticas Principios de procedimientos que guían el trabajo en clase. • El método de enseñanza que estamos ut...
Partir de conocimientos, creencias y experiencias previas De los ALUMNOS
Organizar y desarrollar conocimientos sobre los medios planteamiento globalizado o interdisciplinar de enseñanza
En el proceso de enseñanza de los medios de comunicación debe existir equilibrado de actividades que requieran del alumnad...
FIN. Cesia Betania Solis
Principios metodológicos de la educación para los medios en las escuelas.
Principios metodológicos de la educación para los medios en las escuelas.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Principios metodológicos de la educación para los medios en las escuelas.

29 views

Published on

Orientación Metodológicas para el uso de las TIC en el aula

Published in: Technology
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
29
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Principios metodológicos de la educación para los medios en las escuelas.

  1. 1. • El aprendizaje no esta en función de la Tecnología. • Ningún medio es mejor que otro. • Lo que influye es lo que hace el profesor la metodología y las estrategias que utiliza.
  2. 2. EL PAPEL DE LA ESCUELA Ayudar a formar ciudadanos mas cultos, responsables, y críticos ya que el conocimiento es una condición necesaria para el ejercicio consciente de la libertad individual y para el desarrollo pleno de la democracia. Que sean capaces de seleccionar los mensajes recibidos, ser críticos con los mismos, identificar los intereses y valores que contienen los programas. Que no estén indefensos intelectual y culturalmente ante los medios de comunicación social
  3. 3. Estrategias Didácticas Principios de procedimientos que guían el trabajo en clase. • El método de enseñanza que estamos utilizando • Las actividades que se definen con los alumnos. • Medios o Recursos lo que vamos a utilizar con las actividades.
  4. 4. Partir de conocimientos, creencias y experiencias previas De los ALUMNOS
  5. 5. Organizar y desarrollar conocimientos sobre los medios planteamiento globalizado o interdisciplinar de enseñanza
  6. 6. En el proceso de enseñanza de los medios de comunicación debe existir equilibrado de actividades que requieran del alumnado el análisis/valoración que demanden al alumnado la elaboración de productos mediáticos propios
  7. 7. FIN. Cesia Betania Solis

×