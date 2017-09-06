TIPOS DE DOLOR NEUROLOGIA CENTRO UNIVERSITARIO CUTURAL DEL SOCONUSCO UNIVERSIDAD DEL SOCONUSCO ESCUELA DE MEDICINA CAMPUS ...
INTRODUCCION. • Síntoma el que a todos nos alarma de que algo va mal y nos lleva a buscar ayuda y remedio. Por ello, el do...
EL DOLOR • No sólo es una sensación anormal (nocicepción), sino una experiencia sensorial, cognitiva y emocional desagrada...
TERMINOLOGIA ASOCIADA A DOLOR. • Hiperalgesia: provocación de dolor intenso por estímulos nociceptivos leves que se percib...
CLASIFICACIÓN DEL DOLOR Y DE LOS SÍNDROMES DOLOROSOS • Por su duración el dolor se divide en: • agudo (3 meses). • crónico...
CLASIFICACIÓN DEL DOLOR POR MECANISMO DE PRODUCCIÓN. • A) Dolor nodceptivo: por un estimulo transitorio sin lesión tisular...
ETIOLOGIA DEL DOLOR • Enfermedades orgánicas. • Psiquiátricas • causa desconocida • Dolor somático SARRANZ J.J NEUROLOGIA....
DOLOR AGÓNICO DE ORIGEN MEDICO • Tiene en las neoplasias malignas su principal causa, seguidas de las enfermedades articul...
DOLOR CRONICO. • Persiste más que la lesión que lo puso en marcha, este pierde el carácter beneficioso y protector del org...
DOLOR NOCEPTIVO. • Se distingue el dolor fisiológico o sin daño tisular: en el que el dolor es proporcional a la intensida...
DOLOR NODCEPTIVO • Dolor patológico o con daño tisular: es más persistente, duradero por la presencia de productos de la i...
DIFERENCIAS ENTRE EL DOLOR. • DOLOR NOCICEPTIVO AGUDO: el paciente no añade ninguna otra cualidad al dolor; simplemente do...
DOLOR NOCICEPTIVO • Es un dolor agudo y bien localizado, que tiende a ser transitorio y que se sigue de una segunda sensac...
Dolor nocioceptivo • Produce sensansion desagradable • Flexión y retirada de la extremidad dañada. SARRANZ J.J NEUROLOGIA....
Dolor neuropatico • Es dolor iniciado o causado por una lesión primaria o disfunción del sistema nervioso. • Surge como, c...
Ejemplos de dolor neuropatico • lesión del SNP • lesión SNC SARRANZ J.J NEUROLOGIA. 5ª ED. ELSEIVER.2013 las polineuropatí...
MECANISMO QUE INTERVIENEN EN LA PRODUCCIÓN DEL DOLOR NEUROPATICO  Elevación de los niveles de citoquinas y neuropéptidos ...
DOLOR NEUROPATICO (SNP) • Todas las lesiones del SNP pueden producir dolor en la fase aguda, también pueden ser causa de d...
Fisiopatología • NEUEOPATIA PRODUCE IMPULSOS ECTOPICOS. EN EL TRONCO NERVIOSO Y SOMA DE LA NEURONA, DEL GANGLIO EN LA RAIZ...
Signos neurológicos • Tinel: percutir sobre el nervio lesionado o atrapado • Laségue: al estirar el nervio ciático se debe...
ALODINIA • Puede provocarse por un estímulo térmico banal y clásicamente se explica por la simple reducción del umbral de ...
Dolor neuropático por lesión SNC. • Es producido por las lesiones de los tractos espinotalámicos aferentes a cualquier niv...
Fisiopatología • pacientes con lesiones medulares han demostrado que los pacientes con dolor presentan una mayor excitabil...
Clínica • Dolor aparece semanas, o meses después de la lesión al snc. • común quemazón(hielo) • Otras sensaciones: arranca...
Dolor regional complejo (causalgia y distrofia simpático-refleja) • Este tipo de dolor se caracteriza por asociarse con si...
SX. De dolor regional complejo tipo 1 • Afecta principalmente; articulaciones (hombros, muñecas, caderas, rodillas, etc.)....
fisiopatología SARRANZ J.J NEUROLOGIA. 5ª ED. ELSEIVER.2013 LESION TISULAR O TRAUMATISMO LIBERACIÓN LOCAL DE NEUROPEPTIDOS...
CLINICA • El síndrome no se limita a un territorio nervioso, sino que comienza en una zona y se extiende con una distribuc...
Dolor, depresión y trastornos somatomorfos • Dolor y depresión van íntimamente unidos. El dolor crónico deprime el ánimo, ...
Dolor, depresión y trastornos somatomorfos • Ejemplos • articulación temporomandibular sin patología articular. • cefalea ...
Dolor miofascial • El dolor miofascial: se percibe en cualquier región del cuerpo (ttaumatismo, tensión o estiramiento) SA...
fibromialgia • dolor aónico originado en muchos puntos de los músculos y de sus inserciones. • Este dolor forma parte de u...
  TIPOS DE DOLOR NEUROLOGIA CENTRO UNIVERSITARIO CUTURAL DEL SOCONUSCO UNIVERSIDAD DEL SOCONUSCO ESCUELA DE MEDICINA CAMPUS TAPACHULA CESAR CONSTANTINO HERNANDEZ ALESSIO 5to SEMESTRE
  INTRODUCCION. • Síntoma el que a todos nos alarma de que algo va mal y nos lleva a buscar ayuda y remedio. Por ello, el dolor tiene, un papel protector del organismo. SARRANZ J.J NEUROLOGIA. 5ª ED. ELSEIVER.2013
  EL DOLOR • No sólo es una sensación anormal (nocicepción), sino una experiencia sensorial, cognitiva y emocional desagradable asociada con un daño, tisular real o potencial y manifestado en reacciones: • vegetativas • psicológicas • conductuales. SARRANZ J.J NEUROLOGIA. 5ª ED. ELSEIVER.2013
  TERMINOLOGIA ASOCIADA A DOLOR. • Hiperalgesia: provocación de dolor intenso por estímulos nociceptivos leves que se perciben normalmente. (pinchazo) • Hiperpatía: dolor exagerado y duradero que se provoca por un estímulo nodceptivo leve que no se percibe normalmente. (intenso, eléctrico o quemante) • Alodinia: provocación de dolor por un estímulo inocuo de otro tipo (temperatura) SARRANZ J.J NEUROLOGIA. 5ª ED. ELSEIVER.2013
  CLASIFICACIÓN DEL DOLOR Y DE LOS SÍNDROMES DOLOROSOS • Por su duración el dolor se divide en: • agudo (3 meses). • crónico (6 meses). SARRANZ J.J NEUROLOGIA. 5ª ED. ELSEIVER.2013
  CLASIFICACIÓN DEL DOLOR POR MECANISMO DE PRODUCCIÓN. • A) Dolor nodceptivo: por un estimulo transitorio sin lesión tisular • B) dolor inflamatorio: con lesión tisular • C) dolor patológico: por lesión o disfunción del sistema nervioso SARRANZ J.J NEUROLOGIA. 5ª ED. ELSEIVER.2013
  ETIOLOGIA DEL DOLOR • Enfermedades orgánicas. • Psiquiátricas • causa desconocida • Dolor somático SARRANZ J.J NEUROLOGIA. 5ª ED. ELSEIVER.2013 Dolores superficiales, en la piel musculo esquelético.
  DOLOR AGÓNICO DE ORIGEN MEDICO • Tiene en las neoplasias malignas su principal causa, seguidas de las enfermedades articulares y de las lesiones del SNP SARRANZ J.J NEUROLOGIA. 5ª ED. ELSEIVER.2013
  DOLOR CRONICO. • Persiste más que la lesión que lo puso en marcha, este pierde el carácter beneficioso y protector del organismo para convertirse en una situación de sufrimiento para el paciente SARRANZ J.J NEUROLOGIA. 5ª ED. ELSEIVER.2013
  DOLOR NOCEPTIVO. • Se distingue el dolor fisiológico o sin daño tisular: en el que el dolor es proporcional a la intensidad del estímulo y completamente pasajero (el dolor de un pellizco o pinchazo) SARRANZ J.J NEUROLOGIA. 5ª ED. ELSEIVER.2013
  DOLOR NODCEPTIVO • Dolor patológico o con daño tisular: es más persistente, duradero por la presencia de productos de la inflamación en el foco de lesión, en el que ya se pueden producir fenómenos de sensibilización de los nociceptores y cambios de amplificación de la respuesta en el SNC SARRANZ J.J NEUROLOGIA. 5ª ED. ELSEIVER.2013
  DIFERENCIAS ENTRE EL DOLOR. • DOLOR NOCICEPTIVO AGUDO: el paciente no añade ninguna otra cualidad al dolor; simplemente dolor, más o menos intenso. • DOLOR NEUROPÁTICOS: tiene cualidades sensitivas asociadas peculiares, como escozor, quemazón, arañazo, punzadas y descargas eléctricas y los pacientes notan, casi siempre, parestesias y disestesias desagradables. SARRANZ J.J NEUROLOGIA. 5ª ED. ELSEIVER.2013
  DOLOR NOCICEPTIVO • Es un dolor agudo y bien localizado, que tiende a ser transitorio y que se sigue de una segunda sensación de un dolor menos preciso más urente, menos localizado SARRANZ J.J NEUROLOGIA. 5ª ED. ELSEIVER.2013 Se debe a la activación de receptores muy especializados y de alto umbral de excitación
  Dolor nocioceptivo • Produce sensansion desagradable • Flexión y retirada de la extremidad dañada. SARRANZ J.J NEUROLOGIA. 5ª ED. ELSEIVER.2013
  Dolor neuropatico • Es dolor iniciado o causado por una lesión primaria o disfunción del sistema nervioso. • Surge como, consecuencia directa de una lesión o enfermedad que afecta al sistema somatosensitivo. SARRANZ J.J NEUROLOGIA. 5ª ED. ELSEIVER.2013
  Ejemplos de dolor neuropatico • lesión del SNP • lesión SNC SARRANZ J.J NEUROLOGIA. 5ª ED. ELSEIVER.2013 las polineuropatías dolorosas o la neuralgia del trigémino. dolor del sx. Talámico migraña cronica
  MECANISMO QUE INTERVIENEN EN LA PRODUCCIÓN DEL DOLOR NEUROPATICO  Elevación de los niveles de citoquinas y neuropéptidos  Ramificación de las fibras mielínicas en el asta dorsal de la médula  Inervación cruzada somática/simpática  Disminución de la expresión de receptores GABA  Incremento de la neurottansmisión glutamatérgica. SARRANZ J.J NEUROLOGIA. 5ª ED. ELSEIVER.2013
  DOLOR NEUROPATICO (SNP) • Todas las lesiones del SNP pueden producir dolor en la fase aguda, también pueden ser causa de dolor crónico. ETIOLOGIA: Diabetes, alcohol, VIH. SARRANZ J.J NEUROLOGIA. 5ª ED. ELSEIVER.2013
  Fisiopatología • NEUEOPATIA PRODUCE IMPULSOS ECTOPICOS. EN EL TRONCO NERVIOSO Y SOMA DE LA NEURONA, DEL GANGLIO EN LA RAIZ POSTERIOR SE ACTIVAN EFAPTICAMENTE FIBRAS LESIONADAS DE TIPO C BLOQUEO NERVIOSO, QUE AL RECIBIR, DESCARGAD ECTOPICAS ALIVIAN EN DOLOR. MUCHAS DESCARGAS ECTOPICAS SE GENERAN EN LOS GANGLIOS. BLOQUEO PERIFERICO FALLA SE GENERA DOLOR
  Signos neurológicos • Tinel: percutir sobre el nervio lesionado o atrapado • Laségue: al estirar el nervio ciático se deben a la generación de descargas ectópicas. SARRANZ J.J NEUROLOGIA. 5ª ED. ELSEIVER.2013
  ALODINIA • Puede provocarse por un estímulo térmico banal y clásicamente se explica por la simple reducción del umbral de estímulo de los nociceptores. • Alodinia táail: es un dolor producido por los impulsos de las fibras A|3 que son amplificados anormalmente en la médula espinal (dolor A¡S). SARRANZ J.J NEUROLOGIA. 5ª ED. ELSEIVER.2013
  Dolor neuropático por lesión SNC. • Es producido por las lesiones de los tractos espinotalámicos aferentes a cualquier nivel del SNC, desde la médula al tálamo o a la corteza parietal. • ETIOLOGIA. • ictus cerebral. • Traumatismos. • esclerosis múltiple • lesiones traumáticas medulares SARRANZ J.J NEUROLOGIA. 5ª ED. ELSEIVER.2013
  Fisiopatología • pacientes con lesiones medulares han demostrado que los pacientes con dolor presentan una mayor excitabilidad de las fibras C a la histamina o capsaicina, que reproducen el dolor espontáneo de los pacientes y que sugiere la persistencia de aferencias espinotalámicas anormales como la base del dolor neuropático en esos pacientes. SARRANZ J.J NEUROLOGIA. 5ª ED. ELSEIVER.2013
  Clínica • Dolor aparece semanas, o meses después de la lesión al snc. • común quemazón(hielo) • Otras sensaciones: arrancamiento, desgarro, arañazos o perforación por un clavo o puñal. SARRANZ J.J NEUROLOGIA. 5ª ED. ELSEIVER.2013
  Dolor regional complejo (causalgia y distrofia simpático-refleja) • Este tipo de dolor se caracteriza por asociarse con signos dis autonómicos. • Se clasifica en SX. De dolor regional complejo tipo 1. cuando no hay lesión nerviosa antigua distrofia simpático-refleja. • tipo II cuando hay lesión nerviosa antigua causalgia. SARRANZ J.J NEUROLOGIA. 5ª ED. ELSEIVER.2013
  SX. De dolor regional complejo tipo 1 • Afecta principalmente; articulaciones (hombros, muñecas, caderas, rodillas, etc.). En ocasiones el traumatismo es mínimo. • Cualquier lesión nerviosa, central o periférica, puede producir DRC tipo II SARRANZ J.J NEUROLOGIA. 5ª ED. ELSEIVER.2013
  fisiopatología SARRANZ J.J NEUROLOGIA. 5ª ED. ELSEIVER.2013 LESION TISULAR O TRAUMATISMO LIBERACIÓN LOCAL DE NEUROPEPTIDOS, CITOQUINAS PROINFLAMATORIAS. SENSIBILIDAD PERIFÉRICA INCREMENTO RESPUESTA NOCIOCEPTIVA ALTERACIÓN DE GLÁNDULAS. ACTIVA RECEPTORES DE CATECOLAMINAS ACTIVANDO AL SNP. CON RESPUESTA REDUCIDA Y ALTERADA PRODUCIENDO ALIDONIA HIPERLALGESIA
  CLINICA • El síndrome no se limita a un territorio nervioso, sino que comienza en una zona y se extiende con una distribución regional: aunque el traumatismo original sólo lesionase un tronco nervioso, por ejemplo el nervio mediano, el síndrome se extenderá a todo el brazo. En ocasiones, el síndrome también afecta a la extremidad contralateral a la lesionada o incluso a una tercera. SARRANZ J.J NEUROLOGIA. 5ª ED. ELSEIVER.2013
  Dolor, depresión y trastornos somatomorfos • Dolor y depresión van íntimamente unidos. El dolor crónico deprime el ánimo, la relación causa-efecto entre dolor y depresión no produce problemas de interpretación ni al médico ni al paciente. SARRANZ J.J NEUROLOGIA. 5ª ED. ELSEIVER.2013
  Dolor, depresión y trastornos somatomorfos • Ejemplos • articulación temporomandibular sin patología articular. • cefalea diaria aónica • algias faciales atípicas • Dolores de espalda. SARRANZ J.J NEUROLOGIA. 5ª ED. ELSEIVER.2013
  Dolor miofascial • El dolor miofascial: se percibe en cualquier región del cuerpo (ttaumatismo, tensión o estiramiento) SARRANZ J.J NEUROLOGIA. 5ª ED. ELSEIVER.2013 SE PRODUCE CON LA PALPACIÓN DE LA ZONA DOLOROSA
  fibromialgia • dolor aónico originado en muchos puntos de los músculos y de sus inserciones. • Este dolor forma parte de un sx. complejo: • fatiga aónica • rigidez muscular • fallos de memoria, atención y concentración. SARRANZ J.J NEUROLOGIA. 5ª ED. ELSEIVER.2013

