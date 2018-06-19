Successfully reported this slideshow.
AJALPAN COSTUMRES Y TRADICIONES Popularidad Feria CESAR Pacheco 2*E
TRADICIONES
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA Ajalpan estar� de fiesta del 20 al 28 de junio, realizar� su tradicional feria patronal en honor a San J...
FERIA el 3 de mayo que se festeja con una feria de una duraci�n de 10 d�as, en la que hay danzas, juegos mec�nicos, evento...
CARNABAL en febrero se celebra el carnaval con comparsas y eventos de m�sica, as� como un desfile por las principales call...
COSTUMBRES
Motolinis Motolis, se hace cuando el hijo deja de comer , adelgasa bastante y se enferma constantemente. Y los padres les ...
Dia de muertos en temporada de muertos que se celebra el d�a 2 de noviembre de cada a�o los habitantes tienen la costumbre...
POPULARIDAD ENTRE TRADICIONES Y TRADICIONES San Juan 20% Carnabal 15% Feria 40% Dia de muertos 15% Motolinis 10% POPULARUD...
HACERCA DE AJALPAN DATOS DE SU HISTORIA Y ATRACTIVOS TURISTICOS
AJALPAN Significa "sobre la arena del agua o en el arenal del r�o". Monumentos hist�ricos Iglesia Parroquial del siglo XVI...
Video
Ajalpan

×