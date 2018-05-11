Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. TWO INTERACTIVE ACTIVITIES TO BE IMPROVE OUR READING AND WRITING SKILLS MATERIALS DESIGN FOR VIRTUAL ENVIRONMENT UNIT 2: STEP 3-TASK 2- DESIGNING TEACHING MATERIALS WITH WEB 2.0 TOOLS. BY: CÉSAR AUGUSTO RODRÍGUEZ JURADO UNAD, MAY 2018
  2. 2. Communication is a whole and complete process. Reading skill help us to obtain information from our world throughout the scripture Writing skills help us to show our outcomes in the communication process Nowadays, the communication via, have been opened widely, because of the globalized world Tools have thought to satisfy and support the lives of humankind according to their needs and purposes Not all people learn in the same way. You just need to explore and interact with the web tools 2.0
  3. 3. Before moving on it: Observe the following video to understand best, the reading skills: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZUDig w4LCYE
  4. 4. INSTRUCTIONS: ALPHA SENTENCE - Select a sentence from text that you have just read. - Then, work individually or in pairs to create another sentence in which the words begin with the same letters as the words in the selected sentence. For example, The house was for sale might become Ten helicopters were flying south. - Read your sentences aloud. - You are going to vote for the best sentences created by your peers. - If you have any problem, be sure to keep sentences short and choose sentences with words that begin with common letters. The second reading activity which is helping you improve reading skills is fostering your spelling skill. - Choose some unknown words from the text and spell them aloud for your peers to introduce new vocabulary.
  5. 5. instructions : - Go the link http://www.writerhymes.com/ and follow the instructions given on it. - Write two possible endings for the story, copy them on a piece of paper. - Use the online web tool and share your rhymes finishing the story. - Listen to your peers’ stories and choose the best for you.
  6. 6. ASSESSMENT Go to the link http://www.readwritethink.org/files/resources/in teractives/cube_creator/ - Follow the instruction given on the online resource - Choose one of the cubes and complete the template. - Print the cube and share with your peers in class

