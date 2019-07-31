Successfully reported this slideshow.
Harrison Calambás Andrés Concha 9-4 Arnold Riascos Ángel Arrunátegui ORIGEN DEL TORNILLO:
¿Que es un tornillo?  El tornillo es un operador que deriva directamente del plano inclinado y siempre trabaja asociado a...
Inventor del tornillo:  El inventor del tornillo fue el griego Arquitas de Tarento, el cual fue un filósofo, matemático, ...
Un poquito de su historia:  Arquitas De Tarento fue un filósofo, matemático, astrónomo, estadista, general y contemporáne...
Historia del tornillo:  Los primeros antecedentes de la utilización de roscas se remontan al tornillo de Arquímedes, desa...
Características de los tornillos:  Diámetro exterior de la caña: en el sistema métrico se expresa en mm y en el sistema i...
¿Qué es el tornillo sin fin?  Para que conozcas brevemente su historia, podemos contarte que su invención se remonta a pr...
Característica del tornillo sin fin:  La forma más técnica de describir el tornillo sin fin es la de dos elementos perpen...
Principales usos del tornillo sin fin:  cadenas de montaje  minería  en timones de barco  sierras, principalmente circ...
Arquímedes de Siracusa:  Fue un físico, ingeniero, inventor, astrónomo y matemático griego. Aunque se conocen pocos detal...
Tornillos.

Tornillos.

  1. 1. Harrison Calambás Andrés Concha 9-4 Arnold Riascos Ángel Arrunátegui ORIGEN DEL TORNILLO:
  2. 2. ¿Que es un tornillo?  El tornillo es un operador que deriva directamente del plano inclinado y siempre trabaja asociado a un orificio roscado. Básicamente puede definirse como un plano inclinado enrollado sobre un cilindro.  El tornillo deriva directamente de la máquina simple conocida como plano inclinado y siempre trabaja asociado a un orificio roscado. Los tornillos permiten que las piezas sujetas con los mismos puedan ser desmontadas cuando la ocasión lo requiera.
  3. 3. Inventor del tornillo:  El inventor del tornillo fue el griego Arquitas de Tarento, el cual fue un filósofo, matemático, astrónomo, estadista, general y contemporáneo de Platón. (430-360 A.C.), a quien se le atribuye también el invento de la polea. Arquímedes (287-212 a.C.) perfeccionó el tornillo y lo llegó a utilizar para elevar agua. También fue Arquímedes quien inventó el tornillo sin fin.
  4. 4. Un poquito de su historia:  Arquitas De Tarento fue un filósofo, matemático, astrónomo, estadista, general y contemporáneo de Platón, Arquitas nació en Tarento lo que hoy es Italia entre los años 435 y 410 a. C. Fue comandante en tres guerras, y estrategas de Tarento durante siete años. . Condujo una reforma política en Tarento mediante la que llegó a ser la ciudad más rica y poblada de la Magna Grecia. A través de la construcción de memoriales, templos y otros edificios le dio lustre a la ciudad. Ayudó a dar nuevos impulsos al comercio al buscar asociaciones con Istría, Grecia y África.
  5. 5. Historia del tornillo:  Los primeros antecedentes de la utilización de roscas se remontan al tornillo de Arquímedes, desarrollado por el sabio griego alrededor del 300 a. C., empleándose ya en aquella época profusamente en el valle del Nilo para la elevación de agua.  Durante el Renacimiento las roscas comienzan a emplearse como elementos de fijación en relojes, máquinas de guerra y en otras construcciones mecánicas. Leonardo da Vinci desarrolló por entonces métodos para el tallado de roscas; sin embargo, estas seguirán fabricándose a mano y sin ninguna clase de normalización hasta bien entrada la Revolución industrial.
  6. 6. Características de los tornillos:  Diámetro exterior de la caña: en el sistema métrico se expresa en mm y en el sistema inglés en fracciones de pulgada.  Tipo de rosca: métrica, Whitworth, trapecial, redonda, en diente de sierra, eléctrica, etc. Las roscas pueden ser exteriores o machos (tornillos) o bien interiores o hembras (tuercas), debiendo ser sus magnitudes coherentes para que ambos elementos puedan enroscarse.  Material constituyente y resistencia mecánica que tienen: salvo excepciones la mayor parte de tornillos son de acero en diferentes grados de aleación y con diferente resistencia mecánica. Para madera se utilizan mucho los tornillos de latón.  Longitud de cuerpo: Es variable según las necesidades.  Tipo de cabeza: en estrella o Phillips, Bristol, de pala y algunos otros especiales.
  7. 7. ¿Qué es el tornillo sin fin?  Para que conozcas brevemente su historia, podemos contarte que su invención se remonta a principios del siglo XX en el sector del motor: sin el tornillo sin fin, una rueda pinchada hacía que la dirección acabara desviándose debido a los tornillos empleados. Al entrar en escena el tornillo sin fin este problema se solucionaba gracias a su engranaje.
  8. 8. Característica del tornillo sin fin:  La forma más técnica de describir el tornillo sin fin es la de dos elementos perpendiculares que transmiten movimiento entre sus ejes mediante dos piezas: el tornillo y la corona. Podríamos decir que es la mezcla de un engranaje (la corona) con un elemento de dentado helicoidal (el tornillo).  Con el tornillo sin fin y rueda dentada podemos transmitir fuerza y movimiento entre ejes perpendiculares. La velocidad de giro del eje conducido depende del número de entradas del tornillo y del número de dientes de la rueda. Si el tornillo es de una sola vuelta avanzara un diente.
  9. 9. Principales usos del tornillo sin fin:  cadenas de montaje  minería  en timones de barco  sierras, principalmente circulares  fresadoras  prensas  ascensores y mecanismos de escaleras mecánicas  motores eléctricos  puertas automáticas  cajas de música e instrumentos musicales.
  10. 10. Arquímedes de Siracusa:  Fue un físico, ingeniero, inventor, astrónomo y matemático griego. Aunque se conocen pocos detalles de su vida, es considerado uno de los científicos más importantes de la Antigüedad clásica. Entre sus avances en física se encuentran sus fundamentos en hidrostática, estática y la explicación del principio de la palanca. Es reconocido por haber diseñado innovadoras máquinas, incluyendo armas de asedio y el tornillo de Arquímedes, que lleva su nombre. Experimentos modernos han probado las afirmaciones de que Arquímedes llegó a diseñar máquinas capaces de sacar barcos enemigos del agua o prenderles fuego utilizando una serie de espejos.

