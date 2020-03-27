Manajemen teknologi pendidikan (bagian 1)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Dr. Cepi Riyana, M.Pd TEKNOLOGI PENDIDIKAN MANAJEMEN INOVASI Bagian-1
(022) 2013163 HP. 08156057496 Email : cepi@upi.edu http://cepiriyana.staf.upi.edu DOSEN JURUSAN KURIKULUM & TEKNOLOGI PEND...
Dikutip oleh 3852 penulis SCOPUS ID : 57201977374
Teknologi berasal dari bahasa Yunani yaitu Techne dan Logos. Techne diartikan sebagai cara, pengetahuan, keahlian, keteram...
MASALAH PENDIDIKAND I I N D O N E S I A Mutu pendidikan yang masing rendah, belum dapat bersaing dengan negara lain, terli...
TUJUAN PENDIDIKAN IMPLEMENTASI PENDIDIKAN KURIKULUM GURU SISWA SARANA KEBIJAKAN BIAYA SOLUSI MASALAH PENDIDIKAN Cara Tekni...
Teknologi pembelajaran semula berupa GERAKAN INOVASI pendidikan yg kemudian berkembang menjadi ILMU dan PROFESI PERKEMBANG...
PERKEMBANGAN*KONSEP Audio Visual System Approach Tekpend Sebagai Ilmu (Study) Learning Facilities Learning Resources Compl...
KAWASAN TEKNOLOGI PENDIDIKAN TEORI & PRAKTEK 1. DESAIN (DESIGN) 2. PENGEMBANGAN (DEVELOPMENT) 3. PEMANFAATAN (UTILIZATION)...
PERKEMBANGAN KONSEP TEKNOLOGI PENDIDIKAN AECT 2004 “Educationaltechnologyisthestudyandethical practiceoffacilitatinglearni...
Educational technology is the study and ethical practice of facilitating learning and improving performance by creating, u...
MANAGEMENT PEMBELAJARAN 1. INSTRUCTIONAL ANALYIS 2. STUDY NEED ASESSMENT 3. TRAINNING DESIGN 4. CURRICULUM DESIGN AND DEVE...
MANAJEMEN PUSTA SUMBER BELAJAR
segala sesuatu yang*meliputi pesan,*orang,*bahan,* alat, teknik, dan lingkungan,* baik secara tersendiri maupun terkombina...
1 FOKUS KAJIAN TP Kurikulum Nasional (Desain,1 Implementasi,1 Evaluasi ! Training1 Need1 Assessment1 (TNA) ! Design ! Vali...
TeknologiPendidikan Eksistensi DiEraRevolusiIndustri4.0 Dr.$Cepi Riyana,$M.Pd.
merespon REVOLUSI INDUSTRI 4.0
Worldhas Changed the
Technology*Growth
Agricultural Age Farmers Industrial Age Factory Workers Information Age Knowledge Workers Conceptual Age Concept Workers R...
Apa yang telah berubah?
https://www.qmee.com/
RevolusiIndustri4.0
Orientasi Pendidikan Digitalisasi Pendidikan ODL Penguatan Karakter Peran Pengajar Memenuhi 21st Century/Learning/ &/21st ...
Fungsi ICT dalam Pembelajaran Sebagai Sistem Pembelajaran Sebagai Media1 Pembelajaran Sebagai Sumber Belajar ! E5Learning ...
Alternatif Media Digital (1) (2) (3) Multimedia Interaktif Intellegent Tutorial System (ITS) https://www.youtube.com/watch...
Alternatif Media Digital (4) (5) (6) Animasi 3D Augmented Reality (AR) Virtual Reality (VR) Media yang memvisualkan konten...
Alternatif Media Digital (4) (5) (6) Game Education Digital Drill & Exercise Digital Topography Pembelajaran melalui perma...
Konsep Augmented Reality Teknologi yang+menggabungkan benda maya dua dimensi dan ataupun tiga dimensi ke dalam sebuah ling...
Semua yang)ditampilkan dalam Visual)3D)ini adalah Maya)(Bukan Objek nyata)
Yang%ditampilkan dalam Visual%ini sebagian nyata dan sebagian lagi Maya%(objek tiruan)
Kegunaan Augmented Reality 1. Augmented+Reality+Interactive+Games 2. Augmented+Reality+Presentation 3. Augmented+Reality+E...
Kelebihan AR Visual'Menarik Perhatian Mengatasi Keterbatasan Ruang Lebih Jelas &' Meningkatkan Pemahaman Konsep Meningkatk...
Komponen Augmented Reality Head% Mounted% Display MonitorCamera%&%Webcam I N P U T& D E V I C E O U T P U T& D E V I C E M...
M O D E L I N G P R O G R A M M I N G A R , S O F T WA R E P U B L I S H I N G 1 2 3 4 Voforia
6 Kuasai Filosofi & Teori Dasar TP Skill Merancang Kuatkan (Design) Kuasai semua bidang TP Tapi FOKUS pada Satu KEAHLIAN (...
  1. 1. Dr. Cepi Riyana, M.Pd TEKNOLOGI PENDIDIKAN MANAJEMEN INOVASI Bagian-1
  2. 2. (022) 2013163 HP. 08156057496 Email : cepi@upi.edu http://cepiriyana.staf.upi.edu DOSEN JURUSAN KURIKULUM & TEKNOLOGI PENDIDIKAN UPI 1. Pengembangan Mobile Learning Management System (MLMS) 2. Rancang Bangun Media Virtual Reality di Sekolah 3. Desain Film Animasi 3D sebagai Media Pendidikan Karakter 4. Pengembangan Mobile Game Edukasi untuk Pendidikan Karakter 5. Pengembangan Cloud Learning Lintas Negara (In-Korea-Rusia) Riset Terbaru Dr.Cepi Riyana,M.Pd
  3. 3. Dikutip oleh 3852 penulis SCOPUS ID : 57201977374
  4. 4. Teknologi berasal dari bahasa Yunani yaitu Techne dan Logos. Techne diartikan sebagai cara, pengetahuan, keahlian, keterampilan. Logos adalah ilmu
  5. 5. MASALAH PENDIDIKAND I I N D O N E S I A Mutu pendidikan yang masing rendah, belum dapat bersaing dengan negara lain, terlihat dari hasil PISSA, & Lembaga Quality Survey in The World lainnya Masalah Pemerataan pendidikan, pemerataan sarana pra sarana , mutu sekolah, sebaran guru dan PTK dan Kesempatan Pendidikan bagi Siswa Permasalahan Akses terhadap Pendidikan, Akses terhadap lokasi sekolah, kendala sarana, akses jalan, akses koneksi internet Keterkaitan antara pendidikan dengan kebutuhan dunia kerja, usaha dan Industri serta masyarakat global di era ekonomi bebas
  6. 6. TUJUAN PENDIDIKAN IMPLEMENTASI PENDIDIKAN KURIKULUM GURU SISWA SARANA KEBIJAKAN BIAYA SOLUSI MASALAH PENDIDIKAN Cara Teknik Alat sarana Prosedur model Software Pendekatan bahan
  7. 7. Teknologi pembelajaran semula berupa GERAKAN INOVASI pendidikan yg kemudian berkembang menjadi ILMU dan PROFESI PERKEMBANGAN KONSEP TEKNOLOGI PENDIDIKAN AECT%(the$Association$of$Educational$Communication$and$ Technology)$th 1963
  8. 8. PERKEMBANGAN*KONSEP Audio Visual System Approach Tekpend Sebagai Ilmu (Study) Learning Facilities Learning Resources Complexity Process Learning Condition Field of Educational Technology Performance Technology
  9. 9. KAWASAN TEKNOLOGI PENDIDIKAN TEORI & PRAKTEK 1. DESAIN (DESIGN) 2. PENGEMBANGAN (DEVELOPMENT) 3. PEMANFAATAN (UTILIZATION) 4. PENGELOLAAN (MANAGEMENT) 5. PENILAIAN (EVALUATION) K AWA S A N PROSES SUMBER Untuk Belajar Proses+adalah serangkaian operasi atau kegiatan yang+diarahkan pada suatu hasil tertentu.+contoh studi proses+misalnya penelitian ttng kaitan strategi pembelajaran dg+ cara belajar dan media Sumber adalah asal yang mendukung terjadinya belajar termasuk: sistem pelayanan, bahan pembelajaran, dan Lingkungan pembahasan sumber dpt termasuk: tenaga, biaya, dan fasilitas
  10. 10. PERKEMBANGAN KONSEP TEKNOLOGI PENDIDIKAN AECT 2004 “Educationaltechnologyisthestudyandethical practiceoffacilitatinglearningandimproving performancebycreating,using,andmanaging appropriatetechnologicalprocessesand resources”. (“TeknologiPembelajaranadalahstudidanetikapraktekuntuk memfasilitasipembelajarandanmeningkatkankinerja melaluipenciptaan,penggunaan,danpengaturanprosesdan sumberdayateknologi”.)
  11. 11. Educational technology is the study and ethical practice of facilitating learning and improving performance by creating, using, and managing appropriate technological processes and resources. The Concept of Instructional Technology
  12. 12. MANAGEMENT PEMBELAJARAN 1. INSTRUCTIONAL ANALYIS 2. STUDY NEED ASESSMENT 3. TRAINNING DESIGN 4. CURRICULUM DESIGN AND DEVELOPMENT 1 2 3 4 1. INSTRUCTIONAL MEDIA 2. LEARNING MATERIALS 3. LAERNING OBJECT MATERIALS 4. LEARNING ENVORONMENT 1. LEARNING APPROACH 2. LEARNING METHOD 3. LEARNING PROCEEDURE 4. INSTRCUCTIONAL MODELS. DLL 1. CLASSROOM MANAGEMENT 2. LEARNING RESOURCES MANAGEMENT 3. LABORATORY MANAGEMENT 4. PROJECT MANAGEMENT T R A D I T I O N A L ) A N D ) D I G I T A L ) ( I C T )
  13. 13. MANAJEMEN PUSTA SUMBER BELAJAR
  14. 14. segala sesuatu yang*meliputi pesan,*orang,*bahan,* alat, teknik, dan lingkungan,* baik secara tersendiri maupun terkombinasikan dapat memungkinkan terjadinya belajar. Sumber Belajar
  15. 15. 1 FOKUS KAJIAN TP Kurikulum Nasional (Desain,1 Implementasi,1 Evaluasi ! Training1 Need1 Assessment1 (TNA) ! Design ! Validation ! Implementati on ! Monitoring1&1 Evaluation ! Printed1 Materials ! Digital1 Materials ! Modular ! Programme Instruction ! Content1Web1 Based Design,1Create,1Manage,1 Use,1Maintenance,1 Evaluate 2 3 3 4 Riset Kurikulum dan Teknologi Pembelajaran Research1& Development,1Research1 Evaluatve,1Experimental,1 Qualitatif,1dll
  16. 16. TeknologiPendidikan Eksistensi DiEraRevolusiIndustri4.0 Dr.$Cepi Riyana,$M.Pd.
  17. 17. merespon REVOLUSI INDUSTRI 4.0
  18. 18. Worldhas Changed the
  19. 19. Technology*Growth
  20. 20. Agricultural Age Farmers Industrial Age Factory Workers Information Age Knowledge Workers Conceptual Age Concept Workers Revolusi Industri0.1 Revolusi Industri0.2 Revolusi Industri0.3 Revolusi Industri0.4 ProdukKecerdasanBuatan,InternetofThink (IoT)KomputasiAwandanBigData 18th Century 19th Century 20th Century 21th Century M E S I N & U A P , & E L E K T R O N I K , & O T O M O T I F K O M P U T E R I S A S I & & I N T E R N E T A D V A N C E & T E C H N O L O G Y INDUSTRIALR E V O L U T I O N INDUSTRIALR E V O L U T I O N
  21. 21. Apa yang telah berubah?
  22. 22. https://www.qmee.com/
  23. 23. RevolusiIndustri4.0
  24. 24. Orientasi Pendidikan Digitalisasi Pendidikan ODL Penguatan Karakter Peran Pengajar Memenuhi 21st Century/Learning/ &/21st Century/ Skill,/SDGs Sistem pembelajaran berbasis Internet,0 Content0Digital,Media Digital Pengembangan karakter kompetitif siswa,0kreativitas,0 kolaborasi,0diversity0 question,0kemandirian,0 Kompetensi 4C Pengajar harus memiliki literasi ICT0 yang0baik,0serta spirit0 sebagai Digital0Imigrant bagi Siswa yang0pada umumnya Digital0 Native ECLearning,0Blended0 Learning,0Virtual0Learning0 MOOCs,0dll1 2 3 4 5Open Distance Learning
  25. 25. Fungsi ICT dalam Pembelajaran Sebagai Sistem Pembelajaran Sebagai Media1 Pembelajaran Sebagai Sumber Belajar ! E5Learning ! Online1Learning ! MOOCs ! Virtual1Learning ! Open1Distance1Learning ! Multimedia1Presentasi ! Alat Bantu1(Teaching1Aids) ! Individual1Learning ! Simulator1(2D,13D,1&14D) ! Media1Video5Animasi,1dll ! E5Book ! E5Journals ! Ensiklopedia Online ! Digital1Materials ! Infografis Digital,1dll (1) (2) (3)
  26. 26. Alternatif Media Digital (1) (2) (3) Multimedia Interaktif Intellegent Tutorial System (ITS) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PZQKrLW4xH8 Animasi 2D Bersumber dari konsep ‘Computer Asissted Instruction (CAI). Pembelajaran berbantuan komputer (Tutorial, Drill, Simulasi & Game) Merupakan sebuah aplikasi komputer yang dapat meniru mimik manusia ketika memberikan pengajaran (Sedlmeier, 2004; Ramachandran, 2000) Media yang memvisualkan konten/materi dalam bentuk citra visual dalam format 2 Dimensi (tanpa bayangan) Disukai anak pendiidkan dasar
  27. 27. Alternatif Media Digital (4) (5) (6) Animasi 3D Augmented Reality (AR) Virtual Reality (VR) Media yang memvisualkan konten/materi dalam bentuk citra visual dalam format 3 Dimensi (denganbayangan) objek dapat dilihat tiga sisi Teknologi yang menggabungkan benda maya dua dimensi dan ataupun tiga dimensi ke dalam sebuah lingkungan nyata & memproyeksikan benda-benda maya tersebut dalam waktu nyata. Teknologi yang membuat pengguna atau user dapat berinteraksi dengan lingkungan yang ada dalam dunia maya yang disimulasikan oleh komputer
  28. 28. Alternatif Media Digital (4) (5) (6) Game Education Digital Drill & Exercise Digital Topography Pembelajaran melalui permainan berbasis Komputer, Online atau Mobile Game dg prinsip Joyfull Learning Disebut juga dengan Computer Based Test (CBT). Belajar melalui latihan melalui komputer, disebut juga dengan Tryout berbasis Komputer Belajar memahami konsep Topografi melalui digital yang interaktif dan melibatkan secara langsung siswa untuk mencobakan
  29. 29. Konsep Augmented Reality Teknologi yang+menggabungkan benda maya dua dimensi dan ataupun tiga dimensi ke dalam sebuah lingkungan nyata tiga dimensi lalu memproyeksikan benda5benda maya tersebut dalam waktu nyata.+Tidak seperti realitas maya yang+sepenuhnya menggantikan kenyataan,+Realitas Tertambah sekedar menambahkan atau melengkapi kenyataan Sumber :(https://augmentedrealityindonesia.com
  30. 30. Semua yang)ditampilkan dalam Visual)3D)ini adalah Maya)(Bukan Objek nyata)
  31. 31. Yang%ditampilkan dalam Visual%ini sebagian nyata dan sebagian lagi Maya%(objek tiruan)
  32. 32. Kegunaan Augmented Reality 1. Augmented+Reality+Interactive+Games 2. Augmented+Reality+Presentation 3. Augmented+Reality+Event 4. Augmented+Reality+High+Tech+Environment 5. Augmented+Reality+Website 6. Augmented+Reality+Promotion,+dll.
  33. 33. Kelebihan AR Visual'Menarik Perhatian Mengatasi Keterbatasan Ruang Lebih Jelas &' Meningkatkan Pemahaman Konsep Meningkatkan Interaktivitas dalam Belajar Meningkatkan Motivasi Mengatasi Materi yang' Sulit/Kompleks Mendukung Model' Pembelajaran Contextual
  34. 34. Komponen Augmented Reality Head% Mounted% Display MonitorCamera%&%Webcam I N P U T& D E V I C E O U T P U T& D E V I C E M A R K E R
  35. 35. M O D E L I N G P R O G R A M M I N G A R , S O F T WA R E P U B L I S H I N G 1 2 3 4 Voforia
  36. 36. 6 Kuasai Filosofi & Teori Dasar TP Skill Merancang Kuatkan (Design) Kuasai semua bidang TP Tapi FOKUS pada Satu KEAHLIAN (Personal Branding) Pengembangan Diri (Self Dev.) (Kursus,Worksop,LearningCommunity,dll) Netwoking Membangun jejaring melalui : Organisasi, Medsos, PPL, Magang, Lomba/Kompetisi, dll Latih, bina dan Kembangkan Soft Skill(Tap, Multi Tasking, Collaborative, Com Skill, dll) 2 3 45 6 1

