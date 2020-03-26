Centroid adhesives, sealants, butyl tapes, silicone

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Making chemistry to work
Chemistry between us We are experts in the creation of high quality elastomers and Engineering plastics offering solutions...
What we do, we do well. . . We are experts in the creation of high quality Silicone elastomers and Engineering plastics of...
Your market is our market
Polymer is our business Vamac ® Viton ®
Rubber Adhesives & Sealants Butyl Sealants Silicone Sealant Tapes Black insulating mastic tapes for electrical & tele-comm...
Butyls – General Characteristics What is a Butyl Sealant? “Butyl Sealants“ are plastic (non-elastic) materials for interio...
Advantages: Caoutchouc sealants for interior and exterior application • non reactive (permanent plastic) • Self healing ef...
Synthetic Rubber can be composed of: -PIB = Poly – Iso - Butene A Little Chemistry... Saturated polymer -no further networ...
Synthetic Rubber can be composed of: -IIR = Isobutene – Isoprene - Rubber A Little Chemistry... Unsaturated polymer -more ...
Measure of the hardness at room temperature –Deep of impact into the test material by falling body Penetration (DIN 51580)
Measure of the flow ability at high temperatures Melt Index MVI / MFI (DIN EN ISO 1133-1)
Measure of the softening point Ring and Ball (DIN EN 1238)
Measure of inner strength of a material Cohesion –Adhesion (DIN EN ISO 8510-2)
Heat Resistance
Measure of Tackiness
Butyls - Production and Extrusion Z-Blade Mixer
Butyls - Production and Extrusion
Used to filling the cable cores for insulation , sealing and waterproof performances. Suitable for used in 11KV, 25KV and ...
Butyl Mastic Tape Telecommunication Weatherproofing Kit for Connectors and Antennas The unique waterproof tape for telecom...
Used to filling the spacing between cable cores for insulation , sealing and waterproof performances. Suitable for used in...
Properties Red Mastic Tape Physical Properties Colour Red Size Width 25 + 5 mm Thickness 1.0 (min) mm Length As per requir...
Stress control mastic provide stress relief of the electrical field in all MV cables joints and terminations for power cab...
Properties Stress Grading Mastic Physical Properties Colour Brown Size Width 25 mm Thickness 2.5 mm Length As per requirem...
Butyl sealant for composites in low temperature Centroid Polymer sealing tape are developed for vacuum bagging operations....
Application of butyl adhesive tape on wind turbine blades • Wind turbine blade special sealing tape of Centroid Polymer Te...
No. Performance Typical Vulue Test Method 1 Tensile Strength 1.10 MPa ASTM D 4325 2 Elongation at Break 900% ASTM D 4325 3...
Butyl Based Sound Dampening Anti Vibration Pads We offer Butyl Based Sound Dampening Anti Vibration Pads. Apart from being...
Butyl Sealant Tape for Automotive Applications Automotive uses include sealing around the frames of sunroofs, in the dust ...
Butyl Roofing & Cladding Tapes We are the manufacture for the preformed butyl tape, an integral part of an industrial roof...
What are Silicones? The term “silicone” is used to describe a variety of organosilicon compounds that integrate silicon, a...
Electrical Properties Silicones exceed all comparable materials in their insulating properties as well as flexibility in e...
Self-fusing Silicone Tape Silicone tapes are produced from specially formulated silicone rubber. They bond irreversibly to...
Centroid adhesives, sealants, butyl tapes, silicone
  Making chemistry to work
  2. 2. Chemistry between us We are experts in the creation of high quality elastomers and Engineering plastics offering solutions for the most demanding markets. We mix, mould, extrude, hand fabricate and formulate Elastomers and High Performance Plastics for all the Engineering Solutions.
  3. 3. What we do, we do well. . . We are experts in the creation of high quality Silicone elastomers and Engineering plastics offering solutions for the most demanding markets. We formulate mix, mould, extrude and hand fabricate Silicone Elastomers and High Performance PTFE for all the Engineering Solutions. We specialise in problem solving, whether your needs are small, medium or large. Where are we located We are a Indian Company founded in State Kerala. Our company location commands a calm and greenery milieu. Our 30000sqft factory site has the locational and economical advantages being strategically located in the state with proximity to sea port, rail connectivity and airport access for ease of logistics and this position allows us to capitalise on a solid delivery infrastructure.
  4. 4. Your market is our market
  5. 5. Polymer is our business Vamac ® Viton ®
  6. 6. Rubber Adhesives & Sealants Butyl Sealants Silicone Sealant Tapes Black insulating mastic tapes for electrical & tele-communication Red Anti Tracking mastic for cable jointing kits Stress grading mastics for cable jointing kits Butyl Sealant for roofing & Construction Butyl Sealant tapes for Vacuum bagging and wind mills Butyl Sealant tapes for sound deadening sealing applications in automotive and refrigeration. Silicone Self fusing Sealant tapes
  7. 7. Butyls – General Characteristics What is a Butyl Sealant? “Butyl Sealants“ are plastic (non-elastic) materials for interior and exterior application based on (non vulcanized ´) rubber formulations
  8. 8. Advantages: Caoutchouc sealants for interior and exterior application • non reactive (permanent plastic) • Self healing effect“ • permanently tacky • long term resistant • good temperature resistance: -30 to +90°C • good adhesion to almost all sustrates (incl. PE, PP und EPDM) • minimal surface preparation • good ageing and weather resistance • good resistance against water, moisture, aqueous solutions (pH 5 ... 9 ) • Water vapour tightness • Environmentally friendly in production, application and disposal Butyls –General Characteristics
  9. 9. Synthetic Rubber can be composed of: -PIB = Poly – Iso - Butene A Little Chemistry... Saturated polymer -no further networking possible ...
  10. 10. Synthetic Rubber can be composed of: -IIR = Isobutene – Isoprene - Rubber A Little Chemistry... Unsaturated polymer -more networking to the C = C double bonds are possible.
  11. 11. Measure of the hardness at room temperature –Deep of impact into the test material by falling body Penetration (DIN 51580)
  12. 12. Measure of the flow ability at high temperatures Melt Index MVI / MFI (DIN EN ISO 1133-1)
  13. 13. Measure of the softening point Ring and Ball (DIN EN 1238)
  14. 14. Measure of inner strength of a material Cohesion –Adhesion (DIN EN ISO 8510-2)
  15. 15. Heat Resistance
  16. 16. Measure of Tackiness
  17. 17. Butyls - Production and Extrusion Z-Blade Mixer
  18. 18. Butyls - Production and Extrusion
  19. 19. Used to filling the cable cores for insulation , sealing and waterproof performances. Suitable for used in 11KV, 25KV and 36KV joints and terminations. Void Filling Mastic Applications: Used to filling the cable cores for insulation , sealing and waterproof performances. Suitable for used in 11KV, 25KV and 36KV joints and terminations. Black Self-amalgamating Mastic Tape SL.NO. PROPERTIES TEST METHOD UNIT SPECIFID 1 Softening point ASTM E-28 °C 100 min. 2 Water absorption R.T. for 24 hrs. % 0.5% max. 3 Volume resistivity ASTM D 1373 Ohm-cm 1x1010 min. 4 Shear strength N/cm² 2 min. 5 Needle penetration ASTM D-5 Unit/10sec 70 to 130 6 Density G/cc 1.5 to 1.65 7 Brittleness temperature ASTM D 2137 °C -30 min
  20. 20. Butyl Mastic Tape Telecommunication Weatherproofing Kit for Connectors and Antennas The unique waterproof tape for telecommunication, it consists of Butyl Rubber, with performance of adhesion, shape and super waterproof, it is also resistant to corrosion for Copper and various cable sheathing materials. The tape is suitable for water seal with all kinds of telecommunication [equipment] and cable connectors rated at 90℃ with an emergency overload rating of 130℃. Application ❖ Antenna Connection Waterproof. ❖ RRU Connection Waterproof. ❖ Earth Wire connection Waterproof. ❖ Macro station and special application
  21. 21. Used to filling the spacing between cable cores for insulation , sealing and waterproof performances. Suitable for used in 11KV, 25KV and 36KV joints and terminations . Anti-tracking mastic provide sealing and anti-tracking for power cable termination and joints for heat shrink and cold shrink technology. Also used to bonding and sealing for connectors of electrical equipment and heat shrink mould parts. Anti-Tracking Mastic Applications: Used to filling the spacing between cable cores for insulation , sealing and waterproof performances. Suitable for used in 11KV, 25KV and 36KV joints and terminations To provide sealing and anti-tracking for power cable termination and joints for heat shrink and cold shrink technology. Also used to bonding and sealing for connectors of electrical equipment and heat shrink mould parts. Anti-Tracking Mastic Features: ❖ Excellent sealing and waterproof properties ❖ Anti-tracking ❖ Anti-aging ❖ Excellent self-sticking ❖ Standard color : Red Red Mastic Anti tracking Sealant
  22. 22. Properties Red Mastic Tape Physical Properties Colour Red Size Width 25 + 5 mm Thickness 1.0 (min) mm Length As per requirement Needle Penetration 50 – 100 unit Softening point 100°C (min) Low Temp. Flexibility (4 hr at –20°C) No. Crack Physical Form In roll form with release paper on both sides Mechanical Properties 1) Shear Strength 3 N / sq. cm2 2) Elongation / Stretch test Min elongation 100% 3) Peel strength in PE 10N / 25 mm (min) Electrical Properties 1) Volume resistivity 1 x 10 12 ohm cm (min) 2) Dielectric const at 50 HZ, 500 V - 3) Electric Strength - Corrosion Resistance 168 hr at 90°C on Al conductor No chemical interaction / corrosion.
  23. 23. Stress control mastic provide stress relief of the electrical field in all MV cables joints and terminations for power cable applications. The stress control mastic with excellent stress controlling and self-sticking properties make it widely use in heat shrink and cold shrink technologies. Stress control mastic equilibrate the electrical field and reduce the electrical stress. Stress control mastic resistant to water and humidity, filling voids and irregular shapes. Applications: Stress control mastic provide stress relief of the electrical field in all MV cables joints and terminations for power cable applications. The stress control mastic with excellent stress controlling and self-sticking properties make it widely use in heat shrink and cold shrink technologies. Stress control mastic equilibrate the electrical field and reduce the electrical stress. Stress control mastic resistant to water and humidity, filling voids and irregular shapes. Stress Control Mastic
  24. 24. Properties Stress Grading Mastic Physical Properties Colour Brown Size Width 25 mm Thickness 2.5 mm Length As per requirement Needle Penetration 25 unit (min) Softening point 125· (min) Low Temp. Flexibility (4 hr at –20°C) No Crack Physical Form In roll form with release paper on both sides Mechanical Properties 1) Shear Strength 3 N / cm2 (min) 2) Elongation / Stretch test 75% width reduced without breakage 3) Peel strength in PE 10N / 25 mm (min) Electrical Properties 1) Volume resistivity 1 x 10 9 ohm cm (min) 2) Dielectric const at 50 HZ, 500 V 18.0 (min) 3) Electric Strength 8 MV/m (min) Corrosion Resistance 168 hr at 90°C on Al conductor No Chemical interaction / corrosion
  25. 25. Butyl sealant for composites in low temperature Centroid Polymer sealing tape are developed for vacuum bagging operations. This product has been formulated to outperform all tapes in its category. With aggressive initial tack, it will maintain an air-tight seal during the cure cycle, yet strip clean from the tool, with virtually no trace of residue. provides easy de-bagging and minimal clean-up between productions cycles. exhibits these excellent usage and release characteristics from composite and metal tools, in both oven and autoclave applications. The tape . Economic butyl sealant tape, ideal for use in all those processes where the working temperature does not exceed 150°C. Economical product, designed to seal large dies for processing with infusion or core or composite compaction with the use of low temperature vacuum. The butyl / sealant tape is typically for sealing the substrate to the vacuum bag. With a combination of synthetic rubber with inert fillers, plasticiser and tackifiers, the tape provide an excellent bond to variety of substrates and less likely to incur any leaks. The tackiness of the tape is formulated in such a way it provides a clean release once the composite is formed. A thick, Rubber-Based adhesive tape that is sticky all around, is used to form and airtight seal along the edges of Vacuum Bags. This Tape is use in Vacuum Bagging of Composite Parts. This Tape will seal the bag to Aluminum, Steel and Fiberglass surfaces yet strips easily after cure. Use to Plug Leaks and Tears in the bag that can develop during cure. The Tape remains soft and pliable at temperatures in excess of280 ° it is also referred to as Tacky Tape. Butyl sealant for composites in high temperature
  26. 26. Application of butyl adhesive tape on wind turbine blades • Wind turbine blade special sealing tape of Centroid Polymer Technologies has the following advantages in the practical application process of domestic and foreign customers in recent years: • (1) Because butyl rubber is used as matrix, its sealing performance is good; • (2) A considerable penetration ensures that the rubber strip is not too soft and can maintain a certain thickness in the process of pressing the roll. • (3) It has good initial adhesion to vacuum bags such as nylon and various mould materials, especially at low temperature, which is suitable for the use of northern enterprises in autumn and winter. • (4) For steel, aluminium and other substrates, rubber strips can be stripped easily after cooling, and there is no trace of residual glue, so it is easy to operate. • (5) Can withstand 204 ℃ high temperature. • The seal tape of Centroid Polymer Technologies can meet all kinds of application requirements of VARTM to prepare wind turbine blade in the whole performance. Windmill Vacuum Baggaging Tape
  27. 27. No. Performance Typical Vulue Test Method 1 Tensile Strength 1.10 MPa ASTM D 4325 2 Elongation at Break 900% ASTM D 4325 3 Dielectric Strength 3.2 ASTM D 4325 4 Adhesion 25N/50mm ASTM D 1000 5 Dielectric Consumption 2% ASTM D 4325 6 Continuous Working Temperature 130℃ ASTM D 4388 7 Emergency Overload Temperature 230℃ ASTM D 4388 8 Water Absorption ＜0.1g/(100 inch .24h) ASTM D 3833 9 Ozone Resistance Pass ASTM D 4388 10 Heat Exposure Pass at 130℃ ASTM D 4388 Properties
  28. 28. Butyl Based Sound Dampening Anti Vibration Pads We offer Butyl Based Sound Dampening Anti Vibration Pads. Apart from being strong adhesive tapes, butyl rubber is most effective in drowning out sounds and vibrations. It has an excellent noise and vibration dampener. Owing to this property all major Automobile companies, Refrigeration & Air conditioners manufacturers worldwide are using butyl pads for vibration & noise reduction. We produce butyl anti vibration pads in various sizes & thickness as per the specific requirement of our customers. Our sound dampeners provide the Millennium technology for noise reduction in Automobile, Air-conditioners and Gensets. These combine the versatility of flexibility and ease of application with efficient damping power. They exhibit excellent tack, chemical resistance and weathering resistance. Features: ❖ Fine finish ❖ Tear resistance ❖ Durability
  29. 29. Butyl Sealant Tape for Automotive Applications Automotive uses include sealing around the frames of sunroofs, in the dust panels inside car doors, around head and rear lights in panel beating shops and as well as mounting tracking devices in hidden compartments inside vehicles. It has great sound deadening applications for the automotive industry. Butyl tape is used as a water seal in various caravan construction applications. CARAVAN manufacturers have many applications such as sealing between mouldings and the outer skin, lap joints on the body work and other areas where fittings are attached piercing the outer skin. Head Light The Hood Front Door Rear Door Trunk
  30. 30. Butyl Roofing & Cladding Tapes We are the manufacture for the preformed butyl tape, an integral part of an industrial roofing system. In a built-up roof, double-sided butyl is used on the end laps of the liner panel and a single faced Polyband strip along the side laps. The top sheet, or weather sheet, is sealed along the end laps and side laps with a double-sided butyl tape. Composite panel roofs are sealed with a double-sided butyl tape along both end laps and side laps. Foam fillers at the ridge and eaves are fixed in place with a thinner tape and this is also used in the production of rooflights. Butyl tape has further applications around rooflights, gutters and flashings. Some wall cladding designs also call for butyl tape to be applied along the side laps. Roof and wall membranes are also sealed with double-sided butyl. Centroid Polymer Technologies BUTYLTAPE was designed specifically for the metal building industry to provide optimal sealing in the harshest environments. It adheres to most clean, dry metal surfaces and does not harden, bleed or stain. With pressure, it fills minor irregularities in the surface and 9eals the joints providing an effective barrier against water, moisture, dust, and dirt
  31. 31. What are Silicones? The term “silicone” is used to describe a variety of organosilicon compounds that integrate silicon, a chemical element designated as Si. Silicon cannot be found naturally in its pure state, but is present in chemically and thermally stable mineral compounds. The common term “silicone” refers to the chemical family of “polyorganosiloxanes”. In practice, the organic part of the polymer can be a methyl group, but other constituents can be seen on Si atoms. 14 Si Properties of Silicone Rubber The strong silicon-oxygen chemical structure of silicone gives the elastomer its unique performance properties. Examples include: Temperature Resistance Silicones withstand a wider range of temperature extremes than nearly all other elastomers, remaining stable through a range of -75°F to 500°F. They may be sterilized by ethylene oxide (ETO), gamma, e-beam, steam autoclaving and various other methods. Mechanical Properties Silicone rubbers have high tear and tensile strength, good elongation, great flexibility and a durometer range of 5 to 80 Shore A. The softest durometers available are reinforced gels.
  32. 32. Electrical Properties Silicones exceed all comparable materials in their insulating properties as well as flexibility in electrical applications. They are nonconductive and maintain dielectric strength in temperature extremes far higher or lower than those in which conventional insulating materials are able to perform. Biocompatibility In extensive tests, silicone rubbers have exhibited superior compatibility with human tissue and body fluids, and an extremely low tissue response when implanted, compared to other elastomers. They do not support bacteria growth and will not stain or corrode other materials. Silicones are odorless, tasteless and are often formulated to comply with biocompatibility guidelines for medical products. Chemical Resistance Silicones resist water, oxidation and many chemicals, including some acids and alkali solutions. Concentrated acids, solvents, oils and fuels have a negative effect on silicone rubber and should not be used with silicone.
  33. 33. Self-fusing Silicone Tape Silicone tapes are produced from specially formulated silicone rubber. They bond irreversibly to provide an insulative barrier that is resistant to moisture, oxygen, ozone and corona over a wide temperature range (-65°F up to +500°F). Our products provide superior electrical insulation with a dielectric strength of 300 VPM minimum at 356°F/180°C. Molten metal splash = Excellent Direct flame = Excellent High temperatures = Excellent Oil resistance = Very good* Water resistance = Very good* Hydraulic fluid resistance = Very good* Fuel resistance = Very good* Wear resistance = Very good UV resistance = Very good TYPICAL PROPERTIES Thermal Stability ....................................356°F/180°C Temperature Range ............................-65°F to +500°F (-54°C to +260°C) Volume Resistivity.................................. 1013 ohm-cm min. (ASTM D257) Self Adhesion ............................................2 p.p.i min. (3.5 N/cm) (ASTMD2148) Hardness ........................................................ 50±10 Shore A (ASTM D2240) Moisture Absorption ..........................0.9% (46 hrs. in H2O @ 70°F)
