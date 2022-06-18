Successfully reported this slideshow.

Jun. 18, 2022
Engineering

Centroid Engineers India Pvt Ltd is a manufacturer of TIG & MIG Welding Machines in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India.

TIG & MIG Welding Machines.pptx

  1. 1. About Centroid Engineers India Pvt Ltd. is a part of an Rs. 1500 Million (USD 25 Million) industrial conglomerate with over five decades of proven track record in the engineering industry. Our rich experience in Manufacturing, Marketing, and Service management enable us to provide our customers with thoroughly researched, tested and customized solutions that meet their specific requirements. Our specialist engineers and technologists are actively involved in the development of user-friendly, reliable, and industry-specific products. Centroid is part of an industrial conglomerate that ensures high-quality welding products and offers excellent after-sales support on welding. Centroid is backed by specialist engineers and technologists who are actively involved in the design and development of innovative and industry-specific products. Each and every product of Centroid, manufactured to the highest standards, bears the Centroid stamp of excellence.
  2. 2. TIG Welding Machine • Centroid Engineers India Pvt Ltd. is a manufacturer of TIG Welding Machines in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India. • TIG Welding is a welding process that produces the weld with a non-consumable tungsten electrode. Specifications: • Model – ITG 200 E • Input Voltage AC (V) (1 Ph) – 230 +15 % • Rated Input Current (A) – 28 • Output current range (A) – 10 to 150 • Efficiency (%) – 85 • Digital Display – Yes • Dimensions (mm) – 380x175x320 • Usable Tungsten Rod (mm) – MS (6013) – 3.15
  3. 3. Argon Welding Machine • Centroid Engineers India Pvt Ltd. is a manufacturer of TIG Welding Machines in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India. • When Argon is used in TIG Welding machines to weld, it is called Argon Welding. Specifications: • Model – ITG 300 AC/DC • Input Voltage AC (V) (3 Ph) – 380/415 • Rated Input Current (A) – 15 • Output current range (A) – 10 to 300 • Efficiency (%) – 85 • Digital Display – Yes • Dimensions (mm) – 630x340x680 • Usable Tungsten Rod (mm) – MS (6013) – 4.0
  4. 4. CO2 Welding Machine • Centroid Engineers India Pvt Ltd. is a manufacturer of MIG Welding Machines in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India. • When CO2 is used in MIG Welding machines to weld, it is called CO2 welding. Specifications: • Model – MIG 400 • Input Voltage AC (V) (3 Ph) – 380/415 • Rated Input Current (A) – 44 • Output current range (A) – 60 to 350 • Efficiency (%) – 85 • Digital Display – Yes • Dimensions (mm) – 690x430x1010 • Usable Tungsten Rod (mm) – MS (6013) – 0.8 to 1.2
  5. 5. SS Welding Machine • Centroid Engineers India Pvt Ltd. is a manufacturer of MIG Welding Machines in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India. Specifications: • Model – MIG 500 • Input Voltage AC (V) (3 Ph) – 380/415 • Rated Input Current (A) – 46 • Output current range (A) – 80 to 500 • Efficiency (%) – 85 • Digital Display – Yes • Dimensions (mm) – 690x430x1010 • Usable Tungsten Rod (mm) – MS (6013) – 0.8 to 1.6
  6. 6. Aluminium Welding Machine • Centroid Engineers India Pvt Ltd. is a manufacturer of TIG Welding Machines in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India. Specifications: • Model – ITG 200P AC/DC • Input Voltage AC (V) (3 Ph) – 230 +15 % • Rated Input Current (A) – 15 • Output current range (A) – 10 to 200 • Efficiency (%) – 85 • Digital Display – Yes • Dimensions (mm) – 600x440x415 • Usable Tungsten Rod (mm) – MS (6013) – 3.15
  7. 7. MIG Welding Machine • Centroid Engineers India Pvt Ltd. is a manufacturer of MIG Welding Machines in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India. • MIG Welding is a welding process that uses a continuous solid wire electrode heated and fed into the weld pool from a welding gun. Specifications: • Model – MIG 270 • Input Voltage AC (V) (3 Ph) – 380/415 • Rated Input Current (A) – 32 • Output current range (A) – 50 to 250 • Efficiency (%) – 85 • Digital Display – Yes • Dimensions (mm) – 860x450x685 • Usable Tungsten Rod (mm) – MS (6013) – 0.8 to 1.0
  8. 8. Automobile Welding Machine • Centroid Engineers India Pvt Ltd. is a manufacturer of TIG Welding Machines in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India. Specifications: • Model – ITG 500 AC/DC • Input Voltage AC (V) (3 Ph) – 415 • Rated Input Current (A) – 23 • Output current range (A) – 20 to 500 • Efficiency (%) – 85 • Digital Display – Yes • Dimensions (mm) – 740x460x780 • Usable Tungsten Rod (mm) – MS (6013) – 4.0
  9. 9. Bus body Welding Machine • Centroid Engineers India Pvt Ltd. is a manufacturer of MIG Welding Machines in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India. Specifications: • Model – MIG KR 500 • Input Voltage AC (V) (3 Ph) – 380/415 • Rated Input Current (Kva) – 9.8 • Output current range (A) – 80 to 500 • Efficiency (%) – 80 • Digital Display – No • Dimensions (mm) – 770x450x1050 • Usable Tungsten Rod (mm) – MS (6013) – 0.8 to 1.6
  10. 10. JCB Welding Machine • Centroid Engineers India Pvt Ltd. is a manufacturer of JCB Welding Machines in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India. Specifications: • Model – MMA IA 500X • Input Voltage AC (V) (3 Ph) – 380/415 • Rated Input Current (A) – 23.5 • Output current range (A) – 20 to 500 • Efficiency (%) – 93 • Digital Display – Yes • Dimensions (mm) – 630x370x500 • Usable Tungsten Rod (mm) – MS (6013) – 2.5 to 8.0
  11. 11. Car Welding Machine • Centroid Engineers India Pvt Ltd. is a manufacturer of Car Welding Machines in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India. Specifications: • Model – MIG TR 350 • Input Voltage AC (V) (3 Ph) – 380/415 • Rated Input Current (A) – 350 • Output current range (A) – 60 to 350 • Efficiency (%) – 80 • Digital Display – No • Dimensions (mm) – 720x410x1040 • Usable Tungsten Rod (mm) – MS (6013) – 0.8 to 1.2
  12. 12. For more details, Call : 7397799505 Email : centroidengineers1@gmail.com Website : www.centroid.in Address : 378, Dr. Nanjappa Road, Coimbatore - 641018

