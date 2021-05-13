4. los siete centros de la maquina humana

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. MOVIMIENTO GNÓSTICO CRISTIANO UNIVERSAL DEL PERÚ CENTRO DE ESTUDIOS “ANUBIS” - AYACUCHO LOS SIETE CENTROS DE LA MÁQUINA HUMANA El ser humano es una máquina, un robot que no tiene libertad; estamos programados desde adentro, desde nuestra psiquis, manejados como, si fuéramos títeres o marionetas. Nuestra importantísima máquina humana, cuerpo físico, posee cinco centros inferiores: Intelectual, Emocional, Motor, Instintivo y Sexual. Dos Centros Superiores: Intelectual Superior y el Emocional Superior. LOS CINCO CENTROS INFERIORES: 1. CENTRO INTELECTUAL: Está situada en el cerebro, rodeada de la caja craneana. Los cinco sentidos pertenecen a este centro (vista, olfato, tacto, gusto y auditivo). La glándula pineal y pituitaria, los lóbulos (frontal, parietal, occipital, etc.), el cerebelo y todo lo relacionada con el cerebro forman parte del centro Intelectual. Este centro tiene su propia energía, y es la mental. Está relacionada con todos los procesos del razonamiento, del pensamiento en general, funciona a base de ideas, conceptos, la imaginación y la fantasía. Es el centro más lento, y por ende, se manifiestan a través de él, infinidad de Yoes generalmente relacionados con la sub-imaginación y la fantasía perniciosa. Debemos ponerle coto a la infinidad de pensamientos que nos asaltan constantemente, impidiéndonos la mejor concentración en las diferentes actos de nuestra vida; a todos esos pensamientos se le da Muerte en Marcha. El desgaste excesivo de la energía de este centro ocasiona trastornos psíquicos y físicos, que en última instancia se convierten en locura, esquizofrenia, histeria, etc., etc. La lectura prolongada por horas es perjudicial para este centro. Se debe equilibrar la lectura con la acción del centro motor y emocional (caminar o hacer deporte, respirar profundamente, escuchar muy buena música como la de un Beethoven, Mozart, Bach, etc.). Los pensamientos morbosos de lujuria, de venganza, odio, temor, las preocupaciones, depresiones, etc., arruinan el cerebro. Estos yoes que se manifiestan por el centro Intelectual, gastan grandes cantidades de energía mental, lesionando seriamente nuestro cerebro, nuestros sentidos. Pensamientos Negativos: Los hay de distinta especie: sospecha, desconfianza, mala voluntad hacia otra persona, celos pasionales, celos religiosos, celos políticos, celos por amistad o de tipo familiar, codicia, lujuria, venganza, ira, orgullo, envidia, odio resentimiento hurto, adulterio, pereza, gula, etc., etc. Son tantos los defectos psicológicos que tenemos en nuestro interior, que “aunque tuviéramos paladar de acero y mil lenguas para hablar, no alcanzaríamos a enumerarlos cabalmente”. Dentro de cada uno de nosotros, existen demasiados pensadores, cada pensamiento negativo viene de un pensador diferente, un yo psicológico negativo. El yo de la ira, planea un insulto en el centro intelectual. El yo del robo, también planea su delito en este centro, etc. Jamás debemos permitir gastar la energía mental con pensamientos de cualquier tipo, pues anulan la Conciencia y los mensajes del Ser.
  2. 2. MOVIMIENTO GNÓSTICO CRISTIANO UNIVERSAL DEL PERÚ CENTRO DE ESTUDIOS “ANUBIS” - AYACUCHO 2. CENTRO EMOCIONAL: Ubicado en los Plexos: Cardiaco (el corazón) Plexo Solar (red nerviosa que rodea a la arteria aorta ventral. Simpático y parasimpático). Plexo Hepático (el Hígado). Plexo Esplénico (el Bazo). Plexo Pancreático (el Páncreas). El Centro Emocional está relacionado con todos los procesos de las emociones, los sentimientos, el deseo, las pasiones, tristezas, penas, alegrías, desdichas, sufrimientos, placeres, etc. Dos personas reaccionan ante una representación en forma diferente. Lo que es agradable para una persona, es desagradable para otra, todo depende como se canalice la impresión recibida del mundo exterior. El centro emocional es nuestra antena receptora de todas las impresiones provenientes del exterior. Posee su propia energía, la emocional, con la cual trabaja. Las explosiones de ira, mofa, carcajadas, conversaciones morbosas y violentas; depresiones, sentimientos de venganza, odio, cólera, miedo, furia sexual, etc., lesionan este centro, sus plexos agotan la energía emocional dando como resultado serias dolencias y enfermedades. Debemos evitar las impresiones nefastas provenientes de la música arrítmica y altisonante, y charlas lujuriosas y agresivas. Las emociones negativas o sub humanas se estimulan con el cine y la televisión, en las proyecciones o películas violentas, pornográficas, novelas mediocres, etc. Los sentimentalismos pertenecen a este centro, el estudio, y comprensión de ellos es fundamental para la eliminación del Yo psicológico Pluralizado. La música, como la de los grandes clásicos: Beethoven, Mozart, Wagner, Shubert, Liszt, etc., tener amor por los demás, alegría por el bien ajeno, etc., equilibran el centro emocional. 3. CENTRO MOTOR: Está ubicado en la parte superior de la columna vertebral, de la espina dorsal, a la altura de los hombros, de los omóplatos y de la nuca. Se encarga de todos les movimientos del cuerpo físico a través de su energía mecánica. Los deportes en general, los hábitos, la manera de vestir, caminar, hablar, etc., pertenecen a este centro motor. La vida sedentaria es dañina, es necesario gastar el Acido Láctico; que se acumula en los músculos, con la gimnasia rítmica, la danza, las caminatas. El deporte competitivo gasta la energía motora. Necesitamos Auto-Descubrirnos y comprender a fondo nuestros hábitos. No debemos permitir que nuestra vida siga desenvolviéndose mecánicamente. Parece increíble que nosotros, viviendo dentro de los moldes de los hábitos, no conozcamos estos moldes que condicionan nuestra vida; necesitamos estudiar nuestros hábitos, comprenderlos, AUTO-OBSERVARNOS (ver Auto Observación de Sí Mismo) en la manera de hablar, vestir, andar, etc. El abuso de la actividad del Centro Motor conlleva al deterioro de las partes del cuerpo físico o a la invalidez parcial o total del organismo; produce la hemiplejía. Nuestros movimientos deben ser rítmicos. Los actos de violencia, de imprudencia, son viva manifestación de nuestros yoes psicológicos los mismos que arruinan el Centro Motor. 4. CENTRO INSTINTIVO: Se encuentra situado en la parte inferior de la Columna Vertebral, en el COXIS. También posee su propia energía y está relacionado con todos los procesos de asimilación y eliminación físico-
  3. 3. MOVIMIENTO GNÓSTICO CRISTIANO UNIVERSAL DEL PERÚ CENTRO DE ESTUDIOS “ANUBIS” - AYACUCHO químicos, la degustación, digestión, circulación de la sangre, respiración, el funcionamiento general de nuestros órganos. Existen instintos naturales como el de conservación, el instinto maternal, el sexual, etc.; existen también muchas perversidades del instinto. En todo ser humano existen fuerzas sub humanas instintivas que paralizan el verdadero Espíritu de Amor y Caridad. Esas fuerzas demoniacas deben primero ser comprendidas, luego sometidas y eliminadas. Son fuerzas bestiales, instintivas, criminales, pasionales, morbosas, lujuriosas, de miedo, violencia, venganza, pereza, gula, etc., que agotan la energía del centro Instintivo y altera el funcionamiento orgánico de la máquina humana, producto de la manifestación de nuestros yoes psicológicos. 5. CENTRO SEXUAL: Está ubicado en los órganos sexuales; en el varón tenemos el phalo, testículos, próstata, etc. En la mujer: los ovarios, útero, etc. Los órganos sexuales se encargan de elaborar la energía Creadora, producto de los alimentos que ingerimos. El centro Sexual es el asiento de nuestra Vital energía física. El centro sexual es extraordinariamente sutil y veloz, merced a su fina energía; la mayor parte de sus manifestaciones tienen lugar en un nivel molecular, donde los impulsos son transmitidos miles de veces más rápido, que los de la mente. El sexo puede liberar al ser humano, o esclavizarlo. Necesitamos trascender la mecánica del sexo,; abusar de él, conlleva a la ruina de nuestros valores físicos cosmológicos, la impotencia sexual, enfermedades de los Órganos sexuales, cáncer; desviaciones del sexo como la homosexualidad, el lesbianismo, la ciática, el debilitamiento del cuerpo físico en general y la vejez prematura. La Masturbación es una aberración sexual, cuando alguien se masturba indubitablemente está cometiendo un crimen contra natura. Después de que ya se ha eyaculado la entidad del Semen, queda cierto movimiento peristáltico en el phalo y esto lo sabe cualquier varón. Con tal movimiento siempre el phalo recoge del núcleo de la mujer, la energía que necesita para alimentar el cerebro; pero durante la masturbación la cosa es distinta, el phalo lo único que recoge con su movimiento peristáltico el aire frío que va al cerebro. Así se gastan muchas facultades cerebrales. Innumerables sujetos han ido al manicomio por el vicio de la masturbación. Un cerebro lleno de aire es un cerebro estúpido en un ciento por ciento. Así que condenamos ese vicio totalmente. La energía sexual es de altísimo voltaje, superior al TNT, difícil de almacenar, controlar y contener; sin embargo, su sabia utilización nos confiere muchas capacidades vitales y espirituales en nuestro interior, y es a través de la Transmutación Sexual. Debemos erradicar todo tipo de manifestación lujuriosa como las conversaciones eróticas-morbosas, pensamientos sexuales, la pornografía, la fantasía sexual, etc., pues agotan la energía creadora y por ende el robustecimiento de estos agregados psicológicos. LOS DOS CENTROS SUPERIORES:
  4. 4. MOVIMIENTO GNÓSTICO CRISTIANO UNIVERSAL DEL PERÚ CENTRO DE ESTUDIOS “ANUBIS” - AYACUCHO 6. CENTRO INTELECTUAL SUPERIOR: Cuando se crea el Cuerpo Solar Mental, con la Alquimia o Supra sexualidad, este centro superior se activa. 7. CENTRO EMOCIONAL SUPERIOR: Este se activa cuando creamos el Cuerpo Astral Solar en la Alquimia. Son estos dos Centros Superiores, los verdaderos instrumentos del Ser, de la Esencia o Conciencia, y no pueden ser utilizados por los agregados psíquicos. EN CONCLUSIÓN: Los cinco centros inferiores están siendo saqueados y utilizados por los diferentes yoes que en nuestro interior cargamos, agotando las energías de cada centro, por ello las múltiples enfermedades, dolencias y el robustecimiento de nuestro querido Ego. LOS TRES CEREBROS: Nosotros poseemos tres cerebros, los mismos que son conformados por los cinco centros de la máquina humana, de la siguiente manera: 1ro. El Cerebro Intelectual. 2do. El Cerebro Emocional. 3ro. El Cerebro Motor-Instintivo-Sexual. Necesitamos ahorrar nuestras energías de los tres cerebros y solo es posible eliminando, desintegrando los factores psicológicos o yoes que interiormente llevamos. &&&

