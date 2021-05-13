14.. las dimensiones

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. MOVIMIENTO GNÓSTICO CRISTIANO UNIVERSAL DEL PERÚ CENTRO DE ESTUDIOS “ANUBIS” - AYACUCHO LAS DIMENSIONES La Teosofía oriental, así como las diversas escuelas de tipo pseudo esotérico y pseudo ocultista nos hablan de los planos suprasensibles. Indubitablemente el término “planos” nos parece un poco confuso, surgió de la idea equivocada de superficies sobre superficies, a modo de escalera, debido a esto, precisamente es por lo que nosotros en nuestra nomenclatura gnóstica, hemos resuelto francamente no utilizar este término. Preferimos hablar de regiones o Mundos Superiores e Inferiores, ubicar a las distintas regiones de la naturaleza y del cosmos; así se hace más inteligible, más claro el conocimiento. El mundo físico no es todo, por encima y por debajo existen otras regiones del universo. El ser humano apenas si alcanza a percibir una mínima parte del mundo que lo rodea. Hay muchas cosas que no vemos y que, en cambio, existen realmente. Hemos de saber que existen Siete Dimensiones principales que vibran se cruzan y se entrecruzan sin confundirse entre si, diferenciándose uno del otro por la sutileza de su vibración: - Primera Dimensión: LARGO o Mundo de la SENSACIONES. Es el mundo unidimensional, que sirve de hábitat a todos los animales invertebrados, como los insectos; poseen un solo cerebro (unicerebrados): MOTOR- INSTINTIVO-SEXUAL. Ven por líneas. - Segunda Dimensión: LARGO y ANCHO o Mundo de la PERCEPCIONES. Este es el mundo de os animales superiores o vertebrados (perros, gatos, peces, etc.); estos animales no solamente poseen sensaciones, sino también Percepciones. Ven al mundo como una superficie, como un plano. Poseen dos cerebros (vicerebrados): MOTOR-INSTINTIVO-SEXUAL Y EMOCIONAL. - Tercera Dimensión: LARGO-ANCHO y ALTURA o Mundo de las REPRESENTACIONES. Se le conoce también como el mundo físico o Tridimensional, es el hábitat de los seres humanos que se diferencian de los animales irracionales porque tienen tres cerebros: INTELECTUAL, EMOCIONAL y MOTOR-INSTINTIVO-SEXUAL (tricerebrado). Este es el mundo celular. A la altura se le conoce como grueso o espesor. Se dice que es el mundo material por lo sólido. - Cuarta Dimensión: El Mundo TETRADIMENSIONAL. Se le conoce como el mundo Etérico o mundo Vital; todo ente orgánico e inorgánico posee su cuerpo vital; el planeta Tierra tiene su duplicad exacto o cuerpo vital en la cuarta coordenada, que es su principio de vida y todos los fenómenos químico-físicos, están sostenidos por su cuerpo vital. La cuarta dimensión es Tiempo o cuarta coordenada. Todo nace y todo muere dentro del tiempo. En este mundo encontramos a los Elementales de la Naturaleza que ocurren a sus templos pequeños para ser instruidos por Maestros o Devas de compasión, es el paraíso, el Edén, es la tierra
  2. 2. MOVIMIENTO GNÓSTICO CRISTIANO UNIVERSAL DEL PERÚ CENTRO DE ESTUDIOS “ANUBIS” - AYACUCHO prometida de Moisés, donde los ríos de agua pura emanan leche y miel; existen bellezas realmente incalculables. Están aquí: GNOMOS Y PIGMEOS: Entre las rocas y la tierra. Muchos de los cuerpos físicos de lo gnomos son los elementales de las plantas bajo la influencia de los signos zodiacales de tierra. LAS SALAMANDRAS: Como pequeñas lagartijas, viven en el fuego. Los cuerpos físicos de las salamandras son las plantas, hierbas y raíces de los vegetales influidos por los signos de fuego. LOS SILFOS Y SILFIDES: Juguetones del aire o etér, en las nubes, muchos de sus cuerpos físicos son los elementales de las plantas con los signos de aire. LAS ONDINAS Y LAS NEREIDAS: En las aguas, construyendo sus palacios en el fondo del mar. Los cuerpos físicos de las ondinas y nereidas son los elementales de las plantas influidas por los signos zodiacales del agua. En la cuarta dimensión están las “almas” o elementales de los animales, plantas, rocas, etc. Allí habitan las hadas, las sirenas, tritones, criaturas insignificantes, pero de un poder inmenso, todas ellas aspiran convertirse algún día en seres humanos. - Quinta Dimensión: Corresponde al ASTRAL, MENTAL y EGO o legión; está más allá del tiempo. Es el mundo de la ETERNIDAD porque el pasado, el presente y el futuro se hermanan en un eterno ahora, se vive un eterno ahora. En este mundo moran las almas de los fallecidos o muertos vivos, como están dormidos de conciencia creen que están vivos y continúan realizando las mismas actividades que en vida hicieron. Este mundo molecular o Astral, es u fuego desprendido del mismo Sol, y fijado en la Tierra con la fuerza de la gravedad y el peso de la atmósfera. Este mundo posee distintas regiones y se encuentra dividida en ASTRAL SUPERIOR y el ASTRAL INFERIOR. Allí existen muchos templos de misterios, en ellos se reúnen los Maestros de la Fraternidad Blanca para entregar el conocimiento a los estudiantes que concurren en cuerpo astral, especialmente en la Iglesia gnóstica. Todo cuanto existe en el físico tiene su contraparte Astral, nuestro planeta Tierra la tiene. Debemos saber que cuando se duerme, entramos mecánicamente a este mundo, lo hacemos todos los días, procesándose los sueños. El mundo Mental es más sutil que astral, y también posee su parte superior. En este mundo quedan impresos nuestros pensamientos, fantasías, imágenes mentales. Se dice que es la región del Ego, porque moran allí nuestros agregados psíquicos.
  3. 3. MOVIMIENTO GNÓSTICO CRISTIANO UNIVERSAL DEL PERÚ CENTRO DE ESTUDIOS “ANUBIS” - AYACUCHO - Sexta Dimensión: El mundo de la CONCIENCIA COSMICA UNIVERSAL, son los primeros mundos Electrónicos y poseen dos regiones: EL CAUSAL o mundo de las causas, está más allá del tiempo y de la eternidad; aquí se origina todo cuanto existe, encontramos el origen del hombre, del cosmos, etc., se puede ver como cada causa tiene sus efectos, o cada efecto tiene su causa. El mundo BUDHICO o INTUICIONAL. El cuerpo Búdhico o Intuicional del universo es grandioso, sutil, abarca todo el sistema Solar y mucho más; se dice intuicional porque allí somos poderosamente intuitivos, y es por medio de la Intuición como se puede aprender en esa región el conocimiento trascendental, divinal. - Séptima Dimensión: Corresponde al INTIMO, o sea al mundo de ATMAN, Atmico, del ESPÍRITU PURO o MAESTRO INTERNO. Son los segundos mundos electrónicos. Cuando se penetra en esta región conscientemente se encuentra con el más puro realismo. Allí se encuentra un templo, por ejemplo, tal como lo vemos en el mundo físico, pero además sabemos con exactitud la cantidad de átomos que existen en ese templo y su calidad; allí todo se sintetiza en las matemáticas. Si con el vehículo Atmico se penetra en una cocina de cualquier casa, no solamente veremos los alimentos, sino sabríamos exactamente qué cantidad de átomos tiene cada alimento, que vitaminas, qué principios, cuál es el grado de conciencia de cada molécula, que elementales están en su adelanto, etc. Debemos afirmar que todas las dimensiones se penetran, se compenetran, pero sin confundirse. Para tener ciudadanía consciente en las dimensiones, debemos eliminar nuestros agregados psíquicos y crear los cuerpos SOLARES: Físico, Vital, Astral y Causal. &&&

