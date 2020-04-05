Analise de forca engrenagens

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ANÁLISE DE FORÇAANÁLISE DE FORÇA -- ENGRENAGENS CILÍNDRICASENGRENAGENS CILÍNDRICAS DE DENTES RETOSDE DENTES RETOS Prof. Al...
ENGRENAGENS HELICOIDAIS DE EIXOS PARALELOSENGRENAGENS HELICOIDAIS DE EIXOS PARALELOS • Ângulo de hélice é o mesmo em cada ...
ANÁLISE DE FORÇAANÁLISE DE FORÇA –– ENGRENAGENS CILÍNDRICAS DEENGRENAGENS CILÍNDRICAS DE DENTES RETOSDENTES RETOS • As rea...
ANÁLISE DE FORÇAANÁLISE DE FORÇA –– ENGRENAGENS CILÍNDRICAS DEENGRENAGENS CILÍNDRICAS DE DENTES RETOSDENTES RETOS •Torque ...
ANÁLISE DE FORÇAANÁLISE DE FORÇA –– ENGRENAGENS CILÍNDRICAS DEENGRENAGENS CILÍNDRICAS DE DENTES RETOSDENTES RETOS 33000 VW...
EXERCÍCIOSEXERCÍCIOS • O pinhão 2 roda a 1750 rpm e transmite 2,5 kW à engrenagem intermediária 3. Os dentes são cortados ...
EXERCÍCIOSEXERCÍCIOS mmmNd 50)5,2(2022 === mmmNd 125)5,2(5033 === ( ) kN kW nd H Wt 546,0 175050 5,2)10(60)10(60 3 2 3 ===...
EXERCÍCIOSEXERCÍCIOS • Uma vez que a engrenagem 3 é intermediária, não transmite qualquer potência (torque) ao eixo ligado...
ANÁLISE DE FORÇAANÁLISE DE FORÇA –– ENGRENAGENS CÔNICASENGRENAGENS CÔNICAS • Considera-se a carga tangencial ou transmitid...
EXERCÍCIO 13.7EXERCÍCIO 13.7 –– SHIGLEYSHIGLEY –– PG.659.PG.659. • O pinhão cônico roda a 600 rpm e transmite 5 hp à engre...
EXERCÍCIO 13.7EXERCÍCIO 13.7 –– SHIGLEYSHIGLEY –– PG.659.PG.659. • Diagrama de corpo livre do eixo CD
EXERCÍCIO 13.7EXERCÍCIO 13.7 –– SHIGLEYSHIGLEY –– PG.659.PG.659. • Ângulos primitivos: 01 43,18 9 3 tan =⎟ ⎠ ⎞ ⎜ ⎝ ⎛ = − γ...
EXERCÍCIO 13.7EXERCÍCIO 13.7 –– SHIGLEYSHIGLEY –– PG.659.PG.659. • Velocidade no círculo primitivo: s mrpm in m innrV p 03...
EXERCÍCIO 13.7EXERCÍCIO 13.7 –– SHIGLEYSHIGLEY –– PG.659.PG.659. NWW tr 09,2116,71cos20tan4,1837costan 00 ==Γ= φ NsensenWW...
EXERCÍCIO 13.7EXERCÍCIO 13.7 –– SHIGLEYSHIGLEY –– PG.659.PG.659. ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) 0ˆˆˆˆˆ34,15 ˆ4,1837ˆ5,634ˆ09,211ˆ49,9ˆ72,...
EXERCÍCIO 13.7EXERCÍCIO 13.7 –– SHIGLEYSHIGLEY –– PG.659.PG.659. 0 rrrr =++ WFF CD ( ) ( ) ( ) 0ˆ4,1837ˆ05,635ˆ09,211 ˆ6,1...
EXERCÍCIO 13.7EXERCÍCIO 13.7 –– SHIGLEYSHIGLEY –– PG.659.PG.659. ( ) ( ) ( ) 0ˆ4,1837ˆ05,635ˆ09,211 ˆ6,1136ˆ05,635ˆ5,532ˆˆ...
ANÁLISE DE FORÇAANÁLISE DE FORÇA –– ENGRENAGENS HELICOIDAISENGRENAGENS HELICOIDAIS nr WsenW φ= ψφ coscos nt WW = ψφ senWW ...
ANÁLISE DE FORÇAANÁLISE DE FORÇA –– ENGRENAGENS HELICOIDAISENGRENAGENS HELICOIDAIS ttr WW φtan= ψtanta WW = ψφ coscos n tW...
EXERCÍCIOEXERCÍCIO • Um motor elétrico de 2 hp gira a 1800 rpm em sentido horário.Fixado ao motor há um pinhão helicoidal ...
EXERCÍCIOEXERCÍCIO • Sabe-se que: 0 35cos10cos == ψnt PP polegadadentesPt 19,8= mmpolegadas N dp 02,62442,2 19,8 20 19,8 =...
EXERCÍCIOEXERCÍCIO NWW ttr 3,14565,29tan2,255tan 0 === φ NWa 7,17835tan2,255 0 == NW 7,343 35cos25cos 2,255 00 == NWF a x ...
EXERCÍCIOEXERCÍCIO • Momento em relação ao eixo z:: ( ) ( ) 0400300 2 =−+ mmWmmF d W r y B p a ( ) ( ) 04003,145300 2 02,6...
EXERCÍCIOEXERCÍCIO • Somando as forças na direção y: 03,1453,175 =−− y AF NF y A 96,29= 0=−− r y A y B WFF
• Desconsiderando-se o atrito, a única força aplicada pela coroa-sem-fim será a força W.: ANÁLISE DE FORÇAANÁLISE DE FORÇA...
ANÁLISE DE FORÇAANÁLISE DE FORÇA –– ENGRENAGENS SEMENGRENAGENS SEM--FIMFIM λφ senWW n x cos= n y senWW φ= λφ coscos n z WW...
ANÁLISE DE FORÇAANÁLISE DE FORÇA –– ENGRENAGENS SEMENGRENAGENS SEM--FIMFIM • Introduzindo-se o coeficiente de atrito f, te...
ANÁLISE DE FORÇAANÁLISE DE FORÇA –– ENGRENAGENS SEMENGRENAGENS SEM--FIMFIM λφλ λλφ coscos coscos n n GtWt senf fsen WW − +...
ANÁLISE DE FORÇAANÁLISE DE FORÇA –– ENGRENAGENS SEMENGRENAGENS SEM--FIMFIM • Eficiência de pares de engrenagens sem-fim pa...
ANÁLISE DE FORÇAANÁLISE DE FORÇA –– ENGRENAGENS SEMENGRENAGENS SEM--FIMFIM • Coeficiente de atrito é dependente da velocid...
ANÁLISE DE FORÇAANÁLISE DE FORÇA –– ENGRENAGENS SEMENGRENAGENS SEM--FIMFIM • Valores representativos do coeficiente de atr...
EXERCÍCIOEXERCÍCIO • Um pinhão destro sem-fim de 2 dentes transmite 2 hp, a 1000 rpm a uma coroa sem-fim de 20 dentes e pa...
EXERCÍCIOEXERCÍCIO a) O passo axial é igual ao passo transversal da coroa: mmin P pp tx 95,15628,0 5 ===== ππ mmdw 40= mmi...
EXERCÍCIOEXERCÍCIO Avanço: ( ) mmmmNpL wx 90,31273,15 === ( ) 25,0 40 90,31 tan === ππ λ wd L ( ) 0 24,14 40 3190 == π λ b...
EXERCÍCIOEXERCÍCIO Forças: N sm hpWhp V Pot W w wt 5,712 /094,2 /7462 −= ⋅ == Considerando-se f=0,05;
EXERCÍCIOEXERCÍCIO ( )λλφ coscos fsen W W n x + = ( ) NsenWsenW n y 4,6225,149,2485 0 === φ ( ) ( ) Nsen fsenWW n z 2,2302...
EXERCÍCIOEXERCÍCIO NWW x Ga 5,712=−= NWW y Gr 4,622−=−= NWW z Gt 2,2302−=−=
EXERCÍCIOEXERCÍCIO Assume-se o mancal B de escora, de forma que o eixo de engrenagens trabalhe em compressão: Forças na di...
EXERCÍCIOEXERCÍCIO Momentos em relação a y: 0)7040(40 =+− z BGt FW ( ) 0)7040(402,2302 =+− z BF NF z B 2,837=
EXERCÍCIOEXERCÍCIO Somatório de forças em y: 0=++− y A y BGr FFW 04,5554,622 =++− y AF NF y A 67= Somatório de forças em z...
EXERCÍCIOEXERCÍCIO Somatório de momentos em x: 0 2 =− G Gt d WT 0 2 1016,0 2,2302 =−T NmT 95,116=
EXERCÍCIOEXERCÍCIO –– 13.4313.43 Um pinhão sem-fim de 2 dentes transmite ½ hp a 900 rpm a uma coroa sem-fim de 36 dentes, ...
EXERCÍCIOEXERCÍCIO –– 13.4313.43 lbf V H WW wtx 7,46 42,353 )5,0(3300033000 ==== mminpp xt 98,73141,0 10 ==== π ( ) kN nd ...
EXERCÍCIOEXERCÍCIO –– 13.4313.43 inNpL Wx 628,0)2(3141,0 === ( ) 133,0 5,1 628,0 tan === in in d L w ππ λ 0 59,7=λ ( )λλφ ...
EXERCÍCIOEXERCÍCIO –– 13.4313.43 ( ) lbfsenlbfWsenW n y 89,655,142,263 0 === φ ( ) ( ) lbfsen fsenWW n z 8,25059,705,059,7...
EXERCÍCIOS PROPOSTOSEXERCÍCIOS PROPOSTOS •13.10; •13.11; •13.15; •13.28; •13.33; •13.41.
  1. 1. ANÁLISE DE FORÇAANÁLISE DE FORÇA -- ENGRENAGENS CILÍNDRICASENGRENAGENS CILÍNDRICAS DE DENTES RETOSDE DENTES RETOS Prof. Alexandre Augusto Pescador SardáProf. Alexandre Augusto Pescador Sardá
  2. 2. ENGRENAGENS HELICOIDAIS DE EIXOS PARALELOSENGRENAGENS HELICOIDAIS DE EIXOS PARALELOS • Ângulo de hélice é o mesmo em cada engrenagem; •Uma engrenagem deve ter uma hélice destra (mão direita) e a outra sestra (mão esquerda);
  3. 3. ANÁLISE DE FORÇAANÁLISE DE FORÇA –– ENGRENAGENS CILÍNDRICAS DEENGRENAGENS CILÍNDRICAS DE DENTES RETOSDENTES RETOS • As reações entre dentes engrenados ocorre ao longo da linha de pressão;
  4. 4. ANÁLISE DE FORÇAANÁLISE DE FORÇA –– ENGRENAGENS CILÍNDRICAS DEENGRENAGENS CILÍNDRICAS DE DENTES RETOSDENTES RETOS •Torque aplicado e carga transmitida: •A componente radial não transmite torque. t t FW 32= tW d T 2 =
  5. 5. ANÁLISE DE FORÇAANÁLISE DE FORÇA –– ENGRENAGENS CILÍNDRICAS DEENGRENAGENS CILÍNDRICAS DE DENTES RETOSDENTES RETOS 33000 VW H t = nd H Wt π )10(60 3 = kNatransmitidacaéWt ,arg kWPotênciaH ,= mmengrenagemdadiâmetrod ,= rpmvelocidaden ,=
  6. 6. EXERCÍCIOSEXERCÍCIOS • O pinhão 2 roda a 1750 rpm e transmite 2,5 kW à engrenagem intermediária 3. Os dentes são cortados segundo o sistema de 20 de profundidade completa e têm um módulo m = 2,5 mm. Desenhe um diagrama de corpo livre da engrenagem 3 e mostre todas as forças que atuam sobre a mesma.
  7. 7. EXERCÍCIOSEXERCÍCIOS mmmNd 50)5,2(2022 === mmmNd 125)5,2(5033 === ( ) kN kW nd H Wt 546,0 175050 5,2)10(60)10(60 3 2 3 === ππ kNFt 546,023 = kNFF tr 199,020tan 0 2323 == kN F F t 581,0 20cos 546,0 20cos 23 23 === oo • diâmetros primitivos:
  8. 8. EXERCÍCIOSEXERCÍCIOS • Uma vez que a engrenagem 3 é intermediária, não transmite qualquer potência (torque) ao eixo ligado a si; assim, a reação tangencial da engrenagem 4 sobre a engrenagem 3 também é igual a Wr. kNFt 546,043 = kNFr 199,043 = kNF 581,043 = • As reações nos eixos, nas direções x e y, são: ( ) ( ) kNFFF rtx b 347,0199,0546,043233 =+−−=+−= ( ) ( ) kNFFF try b 347,0546,0199,043233 =−−=+−= • A reação resultante sobre o eixo é: ( ) ( ) kNFb 491,0347,0347,0 22 3 =+=
  9. 9. ANÁLISE DE FORÇAANÁLISE DE FORÇA –– ENGRENAGENS CÔNICASENGRENAGENS CÔNICAS • Considera-se a carga tangencial ou transmitida que ocorreria se todas as forças fossem concentradas no ponto médio do dente. av t r T W = γφ costantr WW = γφ senWW ta tan=
  10. 10. EXERCÍCIO 13.7EXERCÍCIO 13.7 –– SHIGLEYSHIGLEY –– PG.659.PG.659. • O pinhão cônico roda a 600 rpm e transmite 5 hp à engrenagem. As distâncias de montagem, a localização de todos os mancais e raios primitivos do pinhão e da coroa são exibidos na figura. Os mancais A e C devem escorar os esforços axiais. Encontre as forças dos mancais no eixo de engrenagens.
  11. 11. EXERCÍCIO 13.7EXERCÍCIO 13.7 –– SHIGLEYSHIGLEY –– PG.659.PG.659. • Diagrama de corpo livre do eixo CD
  12. 12. EXERCÍCIO 13.7EXERCÍCIO 13.7 –– SHIGLEYSHIGLEY –– PG.659.PG.659. • Ângulos primitivos: 01 43,18 9 3 tan =⎟ ⎠ ⎞ ⎜ ⎝ ⎛ = − γ 01 56,71 3 9 tan =⎟ ⎠ ⎞ ⎜ ⎝ ⎛ =Γ −
  13. 13. EXERCÍCIO 13.7EXERCÍCIO 13.7 –– SHIGLEYSHIGLEY –– PG.659.PG.659. • Velocidade no círculo primitivo: s mrpm in m innrV p 03,2 60 600 02504,0*293,122 =⎟ ⎠ ⎞ ⎜ ⎝ ⎛ == ππ VWPot t= V Pot Wt = sm hpWhp Wt /03,2 7465 ⋅ = NWt 4,1837= Direção positiva do eixo z
  14. 14. EXERCÍCIO 13.7EXERCÍCIO 13.7 –– SHIGLEYSHIGLEY –– PG.659.PG.659. NWW tr 09,2116,71cos20tan4,1837costan 00 ==Γ= φ NsensenWW ta 5,6346,7120tan4,1837tan 00 ==Γ= φ Direção negativa do eixo x Direção negativa do eixo y Vetor de posição de D a G (em metros): jiRDG ˆ49,9ˆ72,9 −= r Vetor de posição de D a C (em metros): jRDC ˆ34,15−= r Momento em relação a D: 0ˆ rrrrr =+×+× TFRWR CDCDG
  15. 15. EXERCÍCIO 13.7EXERCÍCIO 13.7 –– SHIGLEYSHIGLEY –– PG.659.PG.659. ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) 0ˆˆˆˆˆ34,15 ˆ4,1837ˆ5,634ˆ09,211ˆ49,9ˆ72,9 r =+++×− ++−−×− jTkFjFiFj kjiji z C y C x C ( ) ( ) 0ˆˆ34,15ˆ34,15 ˆ74,8169ˆ5,17859ˆ9,17436 =++− +−−− jTkFiF kji x C z C jT ˆ5,17859= r NF z C 6,1136−= NF x C 5,532=
  16. 16. EXERCÍCIO 13.7EXERCÍCIO 13.7 –– SHIGLEYSHIGLEY –– PG.659.PG.659. 0 rrrr =++ WFF CD ( ) ( ) ( ) 0ˆ4,1837ˆ05,635ˆ09,211 ˆ6,1136ˆˆ5,532ˆˆ r =+−− +−+++ kji kjFikFiF y C z D x D jjjF y C ˆ0ˆ05,635ˆ =− NF y C 05,635= kjiFC ˆ6,1136ˆ05,6355,532 −−= r
  17. 17. EXERCÍCIO 13.7EXERCÍCIO 13.7 –– SHIGLEYSHIGLEY –– PG.659.PG.659. ( ) ( ) ( ) 0ˆ4,1837ˆ05,635ˆ09,211 ˆ6,1136ˆ05,635ˆ5,532ˆˆ r =+−− +−−++ kji kjikFiF z D x D NF x D 41,321−= NF z D 8,700−= NkiFD ˆ8,700ˆ41,321 −−= r
  18. 18. ANÁLISE DE FORÇAANÁLISE DE FORÇA –– ENGRENAGENS HELICOIDAISENGRENAGENS HELICOIDAIS nr WsenW φ= ψφ coscos nt WW = ψφ senWW na cos= • O ponto de aplicação dessas forças localiza-se no plano de passo primitivo e no centro da face da engrenagem.
  19. 19. ANÁLISE DE FORÇAANÁLISE DE FORÇA –– ENGRENAGENS HELICOIDAISENGRENAGENS HELICOIDAIS ttr WW φtan= ψtanta WW = ψφ coscos n tW W = • Normalmente, Wt e as demais forças são requeridas.
  20. 20. EXERCÍCIOEXERCÍCIO • Um motor elétrico de 2 hp gira a 1800 rpm em sentido horário.Fixado ao motor há um pinhão helicoidal de 20 dentes com ângulo de pressão normal de 25o, ângulo de hélice de 35o, e um passo diametral normal de 10 dentes/polegada. Determine as forças atuantes no pinhão bem como as reações de mancal em A e B. O esforço axial deve ser suportado em A. t n φ φ ψ tan tan cos = ⎟⎟ ⎠ ⎞ ⎜⎜ ⎝ ⎛ = ψ φ φ cos tan arctan n t ⎟⎟ ⎠ ⎞ ⎜⎜ ⎝ ⎛ = 0 0 35cos 25tan arctantφ 0 65,29=tφ
  21. 21. EXERCÍCIOEXERCÍCIO • Sabe-se que: 0 35cos10cos == ψnt PP polegadadentesPt 19,8= mmpolegadas N dp 02,62442,2 19,8 20 19,8 ==== ( ) smsmmHzmmndV /84,5/9,5845 60 1800 02,62 ==== ππ V Pot Wt = sm hpWhp Wt /84,5 7462 ⋅ = NWt 2,255=
  22. 22. EXERCÍCIOEXERCÍCIO NWW ttr 3,14565,29tan2,255tan 0 === φ NWa 7,17835tan2,255 0 == NW 7,343 35cos25cos 2,255 00 == NWF a x A 7,178==
  23. 23. EXERCÍCIOEXERCÍCIO • Momento em relação ao eixo z:: ( ) ( ) 0400300 2 =−+ mmWmmF d W r y B p a ( ) ( ) 04003,145300 2 02,62 7,178 =−+ mmmmF mm N y B NF y B 3,175=
  24. 24. EXERCÍCIOEXERCÍCIO • Somando as forças na direção y: 03,1453,175 =−− y AF NF y A 96,29= 0=−− r y A y B WFF
  25. 25. • Desconsiderando-se o atrito, a única força aplicada pela coroa-sem-fim será a força W.: ANÁLISE DE FORÇAANÁLISE DE FORÇA –– ENGRENAGENS SEMENGRENAGENS SEM--FIMFIM
  26. 26. ANÁLISE DE FORÇAANÁLISE DE FORÇA –– ENGRENAGENS SEMENGRENAGENS SEM--FIMFIM λφ senWW n x cos= n y senWW φ= λφ coscos n z WW = • W e G indicam as forças que agem no parafuso e na coroa, respectivamente. Wy é a força radial do parafuso e da coroa sem-fim. A força tangencial no parafuso é Wx e na coroa Wz. A força axial no parafuso é Wy e nacoroa Wx. x Gawt WWW =−= y Grwr WWW =−= z Gtwa WWW =−=
  27. 27. ANÁLISE DE FORÇAANÁLISE DE FORÇA –– ENGRENAGENS SEMENGRENAGENS SEM--FIMFIM • Introduzindo-se o coeficiente de atrito f, tem-se ( )λλφ coscos fsenWW n x += n y WsenW φ= ( )λλφ fsenWW n z −= coscos λφλ coscos n Gt f senf Wf fWW − == • Após alguma manipulação:
  28. 28. ANÁLISE DE FORÇAANÁLISE DE FORÇA –– ENGRENAGENS SEMENGRENAGENS SEM--FIMFIM λφλ λλφ coscos coscos n n GtWt senf fsen WW − + = • Eficiência definida como: )( )( fricçãocomW fricçãosemW Wt Wt =η λφ λφ η cotcos tancos f f n n + − = • Após alguma manipulação:
  29. 29. ANÁLISE DE FORÇAANÁLISE DE FORÇA –– ENGRENAGENS SEMENGRENAGENS SEM--FIMFIM • Eficiência de pares de engrenagens sem-fim para f = 0,05 Ângulo de hélice, graus Eficiência 1,0 25,2 2,0 45,7 5,0 62 7,5 71,3 10,0 76,6 15,0 82,7 20,0 85,9 30,0 89,1
  30. 30. ANÁLISE DE FORÇAANÁLISE DE FORÇA –– ENGRENAGENS SEMENGRENAGENS SEM--FIMFIM • Coeficiente de atrito é dependente da velocidade relativa ou de deslizamento (experimentos) λcos W S V V =
  31. 31. ANÁLISE DE FORÇAANÁLISE DE FORÇA –– ENGRENAGENS SEMENGRENAGENS SEM--FIMFIM • Valores representativos do coeficiente de atrito para engrenagens sem-fim. Coeficientedeatrito,f
  32. 32. EXERCÍCIOEXERCÍCIO • Um pinhão destro sem-fim de 2 dentes transmite 2 hp, a 1000 rpm a uma coroa sem-fim de 20 dentes e passo diametral transversal de 5 dentes/in e uma largura de face de 30 mm. O pinhão apresenta um diâmetro primitivo de 40 mm e uma largura de face de 50mm. O ângulo de pressão normal vale 14,5o. •A) Encontre o passo axial, a distância entre centros, o avanço e o ângulo de avanço. •B)Encontre as forças exercidas pelos mancais contra o eixo da coroa sem-fim. 40 mm 70 mm
  33. 33. EXERCÍCIOEXERCÍCIO a) O passo axial é igual ao passo transversal da coroa: mmin P pp tx 95,15628,0 5 ===== ππ mmdw 40= mmin P N d G G 6,1014 5 20 ==== mm dd C Gw 8,70 2 6,10140 2 = + = + =
  34. 34. EXERCÍCIOEXERCÍCIO Avanço: ( ) mmmmNpL wx 90,31273,15 === ( ) 25,0 40 90,31 tan === ππ λ wd L ( ) 0 24,14 40 3190 == π λ b) Velocidade na linha primitiva do pinhão: ( ) s mmrpm mmndV www 4,2094 60 1000 40 === ππ ( ) min/4,425/8,2160 24,14cos 4,2094 cos 0 ftsmm V V W S ==== λ
  35. 35. EXERCÍCIOEXERCÍCIO Forças: N sm hpWhp V Pot W w wt 5,712 /094,2 /7462 −= ⋅ == Considerando-se f=0,05;
  36. 36. EXERCÍCIOEXERCÍCIO ( )λλφ coscos fsen W W n x + = ( ) NsenWsenW n y 4,6225,149,2485 0 === φ ( ) ( ) Nsen fsenWW n z 2,230224,1405,024,14cos5,14cos9,2485 coscos 000 =− =−= λλφ ( ) N sen N W 9,2485 24,14cos05,024,145,14cos 5,712 00 = + = x Gawt WWW =−=Mas:
  37. 37. EXERCÍCIOEXERCÍCIO NWW x Ga 5,712=−= NWW y Gr 4,622−=−= NWW z Gt 2,2302−=−=
  38. 38. EXERCÍCIOEXERCÍCIO Assume-se o mancal B de escora, de forma que o eixo de engrenagens trabalhe em compressão: Forças na direção x: NWF Ga x B 5,712== Momentos em relação a z: 0)7040(40 2 6,101 =++−− y BGrGa FWW 0)7040()40(4,622 2 6,101 5,712 =++−− y BF NF y B 4,555=
  39. 39. EXERCÍCIOEXERCÍCIO Momentos em relação a y: 0)7040(40 =+− z BGt FW ( ) 0)7040(402,2302 =+− z BF NF z B 2,837=
  40. 40. EXERCÍCIOEXERCÍCIO Somatório de forças em y: 0=++− y A y BGr FFW 04,5554,622 =++− y AF NF y A 67= Somatório de forças em z: 0=++− z A z BGt FFW 02,8372,2302 =++− z AF 1465=z AF
  41. 41. EXERCÍCIOEXERCÍCIO Somatório de momentos em x: 0 2 =− G Gt d WT 0 2 1016,0 2,2302 =−T NmT 95,116=
  42. 42. EXERCÍCIOEXERCÍCIO –– 13.4313.43 Um pinhão sem-fim de 2 dentes transmite ½ hp a 900 rpm a uma coroa sem-fim de 36 dentes, com um passo diametral transversal de 10 dentes/in. O pinhão tem um ângulo de pressão normal de 14 ½o , um diâmetro primitivo de 1 ½ in e uma largura de face de 1 ½ in. Use um coeficiente de atrito de 0,05 e encontre a força exercida pela coroa sobre o pinhão, bem como o torque de entrada. Para a mesma geometria mostrada no Problema 13-41, a velocidade do pinhão é horária com relação ao eixo z. ( ) min/42,353 12 9005,1 ftVW == π ( ) smsmminmmVW /80,1/4,1795 60 900 /4,255,1 ==⋅= π
  43. 43. EXERCÍCIOEXERCÍCIO –– 13.4313.43 lbf V H WW wtx 7,46 42,353 )5,0(3300033000 ==== mminpp xt 98,73141,0 10 ==== π ( ) kN nd H WW wtx 207,0 900)4,255,1( 373,0)10(60)10(60 33 = ⋅ === ππ kWWhpH 373,03735,0 ===
  44. 44. EXERCÍCIOEXERCÍCIO –– 13.4313.43 inNpL Wx 628,0)2(3141,0 === ( ) 133,0 5,1 628,0 tan === in in d L w ππ λ 0 59,7=λ ( )λλφ coscos fsen W W n x + = ( ) lbf sen lbf W 2,263 59,7cos05,059,75,14cos 7,46 000 = + = mmNpL Wx 96,15)2(98,7 === ( ) 133,0 1,38 96,15 tan == mm mm π λ ( ) N sen N W 6,1166 59,7cos05,059,75,14cos 207 000 = + =
  45. 45. EXERCÍCIOEXERCÍCIO –– 13.4313.43 ( ) lbfsenlbfWsenW n y 89,655,142,263 0 === φ ( ) ( ) lbfsen fsenWW n z 8,25059,705,059,7cos5,14cos2,263 coscos 000 =− =−= λλφ 2 5,1 7,46 2 in lbf d WT G wt == inlbfT 025,35= ( ) NsenNWsenW n y 1,2925,146,1166 0 === φ ( ) NsenW z 8,111159,705,059,7cos5,14cos6,1166 000 =−= 2 1,38 207 2 mm N d WT G wt == mmNT .4,3943=
  46. 46. EXERCÍCIOS PROPOSTOSEXERCÍCIOS PROPOSTOS •13.10; •13.11; •13.15; •13.28; •13.33; •13.41.
  47. 47. SHIGLEY, J.E., MISCHKE, C.R., BUDYNAS, R.G., Projeto de Engenharia mecânica, 7a edição, Bookman. REFERÊNCIASREFERÊNCIAS

×