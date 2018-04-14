Successfully reported this slideshow.
Tarea 5
1. Crear una variable de IMC (hecho en clase)
2. Añadir una variable llamada “IMCrec.” En R Commander pinchar en “Datos”, luego en “Modificar variables del conjunto de ...
1. Crear una variable llamada “Riesgo sexual” que sea la suma de: parejas sexuales, protección preservativo, marcha atrás ...
2. Agrupar el riesgo sexual en: alto o bajo riesgo. Mayor puntuación menor riesgo
FIN
