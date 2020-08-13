Successfully reported this slideshow.
Universidad Nacional de Loja Facultad de la Educación el Arte y la Comunicación Carrera de Psicología Educativa y Orientac...
¿QUE SE ENTIENDE POR MINDFULNESS? El objetivo de mindfulness es cambiar las relaciones que las personas establecen con los...
-Mindfulness es la traducción de una antigua palabra india, Sati, que significa conciencia, atención y recuerdo El origen ...
• Jon Kabat-Zinn (1990)…“ prestar atención de manera intencional al momento presente, sin juzgar. • Vallejo (2006)..”puede...
COMPONENTES DE MINDFULNESS Bishop et al. (2002) proponen un modelo muy exhaustivo que incluye los siguientes componentes: ...
MECANISMOS DE ACCION Han recibido menos atención que la evaluación de la eficacia. Los siguientes mecanismos de acción par...
• Mecanismos cognitivos El papel de la conciencia metacognitiva La metacognición implica la focalización de la atención so...
Mecanismos de repercepción las prácticas entrenadas en mindfulness (intención, atención y actitud) es decir, hacia una may...
AUTORREGULACIÓN EMOCIONAL • El entrenamiento en habilidades mindfulness puede producir una regulación emocional, disminuye...
Entre las vías psicológicas y biológicas a traves de las cuales la atención, la conciencia y las actitudes pueden influenc...
Cómo meditar en un minuto
APLICACIONES DE LA MEDITACIÓN CON MINDFULNESS • Actualmente se incluye en una variedad de trastornos. Mediante programas c...
PROGRAMA DE REDUCCIÓN DE ESTRÉS BASADO EN MINDFULNESS • John Kabat Zinn – fundador de la clínica de reducción de estrés de...
Estructura del programa de reducción del estrés • Meditación formal: tiempo que se dedica a la practica de los métodos ens...
• Autoexploración corporal (body scan) : técnica que se realiza acostándose boca arriba y haciendo que la mente recorra la...
• Atención plena en la vida cotidiana: -Prestar atención a cada momento de la vida cotidiana y a cada acción que se realiz...
Meditación Caminando
PROCEDIMIENTO DEL PROGRAMA MBSR La primera sesión tiene el objetivo de llegar a ser más conscientes de la tendencia a func...
Kabat Zinn (2004) resume la práctica por semanas de la manera siguiente: Semanas 1 y 2. Se práctica la exploración corpora...
• Aplicaciones y resultados del MBSR • Desde su creación el MBSR se ha aplicado a un amplio abanico de trastornos incluyen...
Terapia Cognitiva basada en Mindfulness para la depresión (MBCT) Hay que tener en cuenta las características de las person...
En 2002, Segal, Williams y Teasdale estructuraron y publicaron el programa de tratamiento denominado Terapia Cognitiva Bas...
Estructura y procedimiento del programa MBCT inicialmente fue utilizado con grupos de hasta 12 pacientes depresivos recupe...
El Programa MBCT, se constituye en torno a las siguientes metas esenciales: • Enseñar a los individuos que han sufrido dep...
Sesión Primera. Abandonando el piloto automático. Está dirigida a cambiar la manera de funcionar automáticamente, ayudando...
Sexta Sesión. Los pensamientos no son hechos. El objetivo clave es ayudar a los pacientes a encontrar algún modo de reduci...
Es importante señalar que aunque el programa trabaja con el modelo ABC para mostrar que diferentes interpretaciones (B) de...
  1. 1. Universidad Nacional de Loja Facultad de la Educación el Arte y la Comunicación Carrera de Psicología Educativa y Orientación Psicoterapia Educativa y Emocional INTEGRANTES: Sheila Gaona Jessenia Jiménez Marisol Paqui DOCENTE: Mg. Yoder Rivadeneira Díaz CICLO: 8vo “A” FECHA: 13/08/2020 PERIODO ACADEMICO Abril- septiembre
  2. 2. ¿QUE SE ENTIENDE POR MINDFULNESS? El objetivo de mindfulness es cambiar las relaciones que las personas establecen con los pensamientos, sentimientos y sensaciones físicas que activan y mantienen los estados del trastorno mental. La experiencia de mindfulness guarda relación con el hecho de estar en contacto, de examinar quien somos, y de cultivar la capacidad de apreciar plenamente cada momento de la vida. Se trata de una estrategia de meditación que pretende la conexión con el aquí y ahora, o simplemente de prestar atención cotidianamente, haciéndonos conscientes de lo que estamos sintiendo, pensando y haciendo en el momento presente. Aquí y ahora
  3. 3. -Mindfulness es la traducción de una antigua palabra india, Sati, que significa conciencia, atención y recuerdo El origen del mindfulness es el budismo Theravada, y representa como “ el corazón de la meditación budista” - En la doctrina budista, la mente es el punto inicial, y lo que se pretende es liberarla y purificarla - Mindfulness se corresponde con un tipo de meditación denominada meditación Vipassana ( observar las cosas tal y como son no como parecen ser. En esta meditación se describen varios pasos: - El primero Abstenerse de cualquier acto físico o verbal que pueda perturbar la paz y la armonía de los demás. - El segundo Aprender a controlar la mente adiestrándola para que se concentre en un único objeto. - El tercer Complementa los anteriores y consiste en purificarse desarrollando la visión cabal de la propia naturaleza La aplicación de mindfulness también incluye prácticas de la meditación Zen Se centra en la respiración y en las posiciones del cuerpo (caminar, estar sentado y tumbado). Las terapia conductuales perteneciente a la tercera generación parten de un acercamiento mas amplio y flexible a las expresiones emocionales propias → sensación de bienestar, a pesar de que dichas experiencias resulten profundamente molestas y dolorosas Es de esta forma, como el mindfulness entronca con las llamadas terapias de tercera generación por que proporcionan un medio que no pretende controlar sino facilitar la aceptación radical de las experiencias internas y externas, y promover el contacto con el momento presente, único escenario de la vida.
  4. 4. • Jon Kabat-Zinn (1990)…“ prestar atención de manera intencional al momento presente, sin juzgar. • Vallejo (2006)..”puede entenderse como atención y conciencia plena, presencia atenta y reflexiva. • Simón (2007) .. “algo muy simple y familiar, algo que todos nosotros hemos experimentado en numerosas ocasiones de nuestra vida cotidiana. Cuando somos conscientes de lo que estamos haciendo, pensando o sintiendo, estamos practicando mindfulness. • Bishop et (2002 y 2004) ha propuesto una definición en función de sus componentes, siendo éstos: (1) la autorregulación de la atención hacia (2) la experiencia inmediata, estando caracterizada → por la apertura, la curiosidad y la aceptación. Mindfulness puede considerarse como un fin en si mismo, una forma de vivir, practicando mientras realizamos nuestras actividades habituales el ser conscientes de lo que estamos haciendo.
  5. 5. COMPONENTES DE MINDFULNESS Bishop et al. (2002) proponen un modelo muy exhaustivo que incluye los siguientes componentes: a) Autorregulación de la atención La autorregulación de la atención → mantener la atención en la experiencia inmediata sin buscar control. Es por ello necesario cultivar las siguientes habilidades: b) Orientación hacia la experiencia - Atención sostenida: mantener un estado de vigilia durante periodos prolongados de tiempo. - Cambio atencional: llevar la atención a la respiración cuando se reconocen los pensamientos, sentimientos o sensaciones (flexibilidad de la atención). - No elaborar pensamiento, sentimientos y sensaciones a medida que surjan. No se trata de suprimirlos, sino de que no capten totalmente la atención para evitar la elaboración de pensamientos. Se inicia con el compromiso de mantener una actitud de curiosidad. abriendo la mente a la detección de cada uno de los pensamientos, sentimientos y sensaciones que surjan. Diferentes autores mantienen elementos comunes sobre los componentes de mindfulness - Atención orientada al presente. - Aceptación radical de cualquier experiencia, sin evaluación ni juicio previo. - Apertura a la experiencia sin elaborar los contenidos de pensamientos que se observan. - Intencional, que supone elegir de forma activa en que implicarse.
  6. 6. MECANISMOS DE ACCION Han recibido menos atención que la evaluación de la eficacia. Los siguientes mecanismos de acción parecen contar con mayor apoyo empírico: • Exposición La terapia de exposición es uno de los procedimientos de intervención más útiles dentro de la TCC. En el mindfulness se trabaja para contemplar las sensaciones, pensamientos, emociones como lo que son, sin intentar controlarlos o cambiarlos. • Relajación Mindfulness no es un entrenamiento en relajación (de hecho puede ocurrir lo contrario si se centra la atención sin hacer nada más) La práctica de mindfulness puede conducir a la relajación. Los efectos de la relajación pueden ser responsables de parte del cambio promovido por la práctica del mindfulness.
  7. 7. • Mecanismos cognitivos El papel de la conciencia metacognitiva La metacognición implica la focalización de la atención sobre la corriente de eventos mentales para interrumpir ese curso con una nueva corriente mental. Estos procesos metacognitivos se conocen como regulación de la atención. Cuando un practicante de mindfulness desarrolla un buen nivel de conciencia metacognitiva es capaz de usar esta habilidad para interceptar pensamientos indeseables y elegir una respuesta más adecuada. El objetivo es darse cuenta de que somos algo más que nuestros pensamientos cognitivos. Para Brown y Ryan (2004) la conciencia y la metacognición son modalidades de procesamiento diferentes: la metacognición es un proceso cognitivo dentro del marco del pensamiento, mientras que el mindfulness es más perceptual operando sobre los pensamientos, emociones y contenidos de la conciencia más allá del marco del pensamiento.
  8. 8. Mecanismos de repercepción las prácticas entrenadas en mindfulness (intención, atención y actitud) es decir, hacia una mayor claridad y objetividad a la hora de acercarnos a las experiencias internas y externas momento a momento Este nuevo estilo permite la autorregulacion, clarificacion de valores, exposicion y mayor flexibilidad cognitive, emocional y conductual. Aceptación La aceptación de pensamientos, sentimientos, impulsos, dolor y todo tipo de eventos cognitivos emocionales y corporales, sin la valoración de los mismos, permite reaccionar de una forma no automática que activa mecanismos de afrontamiento más eficaces para realizar l cambio deseado, permitiendo también llegar a observar su transitoriedad refocalización, la actitud de aceptación puede prevenir la aparición de pensamientos negativos, como auto- valoraciones que pueden llevar a la proliferación menta Auto-observación: puede promover el uso de una gama mayor de estrategias de afrontamiento Es importante advertir aquí que no se trata de proponer una auto-observación desadaptativa frecuente en algunos trastornos de ansiedad y depresivos, sino de iniciar y aprender una auto- observación centrada en el presente, que no evalúa y acepta la experiencia sabiendo que se trasformará
  9. 9. AUTORREGULACIÓN EMOCIONAL • El entrenamiento en habilidades mindfulness puede producir una regulación emocional, disminuyendo tanto la sobre implicación Como la sub-implicación emocional • También permite una relación más descentrada de las experiencias internas que ayuda a disminuir la reactividad emocional y facilita el retorno a la línea base • Estos autores señalan que el entrenamiento en mindfulness genera equilibrio emocional asociado a factores tales como aceptar las experiencias internas, claridad afectiva y habilidad para regular las propias emociones y los estados de ánimo.
  10. 10. Entre las vías psicológicas y biológicas a traves de las cuales la atención, la conciencia y las actitudes pueden influenciar aspectos psicofisiologicos Podemos señalar los siguientes: • La práctica de mindfulness incrementa la habilidad para mantener de forma estable un foco de atención intencional, en contraposición con el automatismo desencadenado por la reactividad emocional • La investigación sobre los efectos reguladores del sistema nervioso autónomo muestra resultados prometedores. • La investigación en neurociencia en el campo de la meditación está poniendo de manifiesto como los procesos de prestar atención intencionalmente, cultivar actitudes entre otras. • la evidencia sugiere que la práctica de mindfulness puede impactar positivamente conductas de salud a través de sus efectos cognitivos, afectivos y psicofisiológicos
  11. 11. Cómo meditar en un minuto
  12. 12. APLICACIONES DE LA MEDITACIÓN CON MINDFULNESS • Actualmente se incluye en una variedad de trastornos. Mediante programas como un conjunto de habilidades que pueden ser aprendidas y practicadas fuera del contexto de filosofía. • Algunos programas: - Programa de reducción de estrés basado en mindfulness - Programa de terapia cognitiva basado en mindfulness - Programa basado en mindfulness para la prevención de recaídas Algunas terapias - La terapia dialéctica conductual - Terapia de aceptación y compromiso - Terapia de conducta basada en la aceptación
  13. 13. PROGRAMA DE REDUCCIÓN DE ESTRÉS BASADO EN MINDFULNESS • John Kabat Zinn – fundador de la clínica de reducción de estrés del la universidad de Massachussets • Este autor parte de la base que las reacciones del estrés suceden de forma automática y propone la respuesta al estrés como alternativa saludable a la reacción al estrés • En la reacción al éstres, las respuestas fisiológicas presentan un desequilibrio, reflejando una gran activación orgánica a la hora de afrontar situaciones estresantes.
  14. 14. Estructura del programa de reducción del estrés • Meditación formal: tiempo que se dedica a la practica de los métodos enseñados en el curso-45 minutos • Práctica informal: mindfulness a las diferentes situaciones de la vida cotidiana.
  15. 15. • Autoexploración corporal (body scan) : técnica que se realiza acostándose boca arriba y haciendo que la mente recorra las diferentes partes del cuerpo. • Meditación mindfulness: posición sentada; postura erecta en la que el cuello y la espalda se encuentren en la misma línea vertical para que la respiración fluya con mayor facilidad • Meditación mindfulness caminando: se concentra en los pies o piernas, sintiendo el movimiento de todo el cuerpo al caminar. • Estiramiento y posturas de Hatha Yoga: Es la técnica mas importante de meditación que se emplea en el programa. Son ejercicios de estiramiento y fortificación realizado con lentitud y teniendo conciencia de la respiración. No se debe someter al cuerpo a exigencias pero si de llevarlo lo mas lejos que pueda
  16. 16. • Atención plena en la vida cotidiana: -Prestar atención a cada momento de la vida cotidiana y a cada acción que se realiza -En el momento que prestamos atención plena a lo que hacemos nos situamos exclusivamente en el presente. -Se trata en entrar en contacto con los estados molestos y aceptarlos • Ejercicio de comer una uva pasa con atención plena -Se plantea en la primera sesión y se ofrece a los participantes una manera de relacionarse con una experiencia común y cotidiana, a través se descubre muchas cosas inesperadas. -La conciencia plena es una cualidad que poseemos todos -Se sienten mas activos y vivos después de una comida consciente
  17. 17. Meditación Caminando
  18. 18. PROCEDIMIENTO DEL PROGRAMA MBSR La primera sesión tiene el objetivo de llegar a ser más conscientes de la tendencia a funcionar y vivir de una manera automática y se trabaja en el ejercicio de tomar conciencia de las diferentes partes del cuerpo, con la instrucción de percibirlas momento a momento sin pretender modificarlas. Tambien se suele practicar en la primera sesión el ejercicio de comer una uva pasa con conciencia. Luego se introduce la meditación basada en la respiración y también en el cuerpo o en la conciencia de los sonidos. Con independencia del foco de atención elegido se enseña a los participantes a permitir que los pensamientos, sentimientos y sensaciones vayan y vengan, tomando conciencia del modo en que la mente tiende a vincularse a una experiencia juzgándola como positiva o negativa. Siempre se asignan tareas para casa.
  19. 19. Kabat Zinn (2004) resume la práctica por semanas de la manera siguiente: Semanas 1 y 2. Se práctica la exploración corporal, seis días a la semana, durante 45 minutos diarios. Además práctica de la meditación sentada con conciencia de la respiración 10 minutos diarios Semanas 3 y 4. Se alterna la exploración corporal y el yoga, con periodos de práctica de 45 minutos, si es posible seis días a la semana. Además, se continúa la meditación sentada con conciencia de la respiración durante 15 o 20 minutos diarios. Semanas 5 y 6. Se practica la meditación sentada durante 30 o 45 minutos al día alternando con yoga. comienza también la práctica de la meditación mientras caminamos. Semana 7. La indicación es practicar el método que resulte más agradable durante 45 minutos diarios, solo o se combina con otros. Si se han estado utilizando las cintas intentar no emplearlas esta semana. Semana 8. Volver a utilizar las cintas. Hacer la exploración corporal al menos dos veces durante la semana.
  20. 20. • Aplicaciones y resultados del MBSR • Desde su creación el MBSR se ha aplicado a un amplio abanico de trastornos incluyendo enfermedades cardiacas, sida, dolor crónico, problemas gastrointestinales vinculados con el estrés, hipertensión, trastornos de sueño, ansiedad y ataques de pánico, etc. Aunque su ámbito de aplicación se va adaptado y ampliado a otras enfermedades, su aplicación sigue enmarcándose especialmente dentro del área de la Medicina Conductual.
  21. 21. Terapia Cognitiva basada en Mindfulness para la depresión (MBCT) Hay que tener en cuenta las características de las personas con mayor vulnerabilidad hacia la depresión, los autores se plantearon ofrecer a los pacientes un cambio de perspectiva en cuanto a la relación que establecían con sus emociones y estado de ánimo negativo. Este cambio podría servir al descentramiento, y ayudar a abandonar las pautas rumiativas, constituyendo así una ayuda para prevenir futuras recaídas. El MBCT ejercicios del Programa de Reducción de Estrés basado en la Conciencia Plena tales como la exploración corporal llevando la conciencia a cada parte del cuerpo y la meditación en postura sedente con respiración, estiramientos, marcha consciente y yoga. El objetivo de estos ejercicios es facilitar una nueva forma de relación con la propia experiencia
  22. 22. En 2002, Segal, Williams y Teasdale estructuraron y publicaron el programa de tratamiento denominado Terapia Cognitiva Basada en Mindfulness para la prevención de recaídas en la depresión que actualmente se aplica, combinando elementos del programa de Reducción de Estrés, con principios de la Terapia Cognitiva clásica con el objetivo de entrenar a los pacientes a desconectarse de los patrones de pensamiento depresiógenos e impedir así las recaídas. La habilidad esencial que se enseña en el programa es a reconocer y desengancharse de estados mentales caracterizados por patrones auto-perpetuantes de pensamientos negativos y de naturaleza rumiativa. Lo que los pacientes deben de aprender es a separase de ese modo mental y entrar en otro, incompatible, que les permita procesar la información relacionada con la depresión de manera que disminuya la probabilidad de la recaída.
  23. 23. Estructura y procedimiento del programa MBCT inicialmente fue utilizado con grupos de hasta 12 pacientes depresivos recuperados y consistía en sesiones de dos horas durante ocho semanas, seguidas de cuatro sesiones de refuerzo a lo largo de un periodo de seguimiento de un año Desde entonces ha sufrido algunas modificaciones, el tamaño de los grupos se ha incrementado hasta 15 personas y la duración típica de la sesión ha aumentado de 2 a 2,5 horas, a lo largo de ocho semanas. Los autores señalan la importancia de que los instructores del programa tengan experiencia personal en la práctica de la conciencia plena puesto que se precisa que encarnen desde el interior las actitudes que invitan a cultivar en los participantes.
  24. 24. El Programa MBCT, se constituye en torno a las siguientes metas esenciales: • Enseñar a los individuos que han sufrido depresión habilidades que ayuden a prevenir una recaída. • Ser cada vez más conscientes de las sensaciones corporales, pensamientos y sentimientos. • Aceptar conscientemente los pensamientos, sensaciones y sentimientos para poder desarrollar un vínculo diferente de las rutinas automáticas que perpetúan las dificultades. • Ayudar a los participantes a escoger la respuesta más hábil ante los pensamientos, sentimientos o sensaciones que se experimenten.
  25. 25. Sesión Primera. Abandonando el piloto automático. Está dirigida a cambiar la manera de funcionar automáticamente, ayudando a los pacientes a que reconozcan este modo de actuar y después a salir intencionalmente de él. Para ello se utilizan ejercicios descritos anteriormente como el de comer conscientemente una uva pasa y la exploración corporal, puesto que según los autores aprender a tener una mayor conciencia del cuerpo será útil para aprender a manejar mejor la emoción. Tercera Sesión. Consciencia plena de la respiración. Esta sesión se centra en la conciencia plena de la respiración, practicando también la caminata consciente y el registro de eventos desagradables. Se insiste en dejar ir cualquier sensación o emoción desagradable y no actuar sobre ella un elemento exclusivo de la MBCT es el espacio de tres minutos de respiración Quinta Sesión. Permitir dejar ser. Se leen determinados poemas, se dan instrucciones concretas en la meditación sentada tales como decirse a uno mismo “está bien que sea así” o “me voy a permitir sentirlo”, etc. Cuarta Sesión. Permaneciendo presente En ella se trabaja permanecer en el momento presente, explorando las experiencias con indiferencia de forma que se facilite el aprendizaje para responder con plena consciencia, en vez de automáticamente. Se practica la meditación en postura sedente con conciencia de los pensamientos y los sonidos y se pasa un cuestionario de Pensamientos Automáticos Segunda Sesión. Enfrentando los obstáculos. El objetivo es llevar a cabo una serie de actividades para ayudar a la personas a afrontar las barreras con las que se encuentran. Esta barreras suelen consistir en pensar si lo están haciendo bien o mal, la presencia de sensaciones dolorosas, la divagación y los hábitos mentales repetitivos, aburrirse o irritarse durante la práctica etc.
  26. 26. Sexta Sesión. Los pensamientos no son hechos. El objetivo clave es ayudar a los pacientes a encontrar algún modo de reducir su grado De identificación con lo que esta pasando. Se utiliza la posibilidad que ofrece la meditación Cedente para prestar atención y observar a los pensamientos y no como hechos, empleando la frase, “los pensamientos no son los hechos “ Séptima Sesión. Cuidando mejor de uno mismo. El objetivo de esta sesión está centrado en que los pacientes aprendan a emplear la experiencia del día a día para descubrir y cultivar actividades que pudieran utilizarse como herramientas para abordar los periodos en los que el estado de ánimo empeora. Además, se aprende a elaborar un plan de acción para afrontar la amenaza de una recaída. Octava Sesión. Se procura establecer El mejor modo para que los participantes no abandonen las prácticas que realizan en el programa, aunque se hayan terminado las sesiones, dándose a si mismos una razón para mantenerlas y revisando los planes de acción concretos para prevenir las recaídas.
  27. 27. Es importante señalar que aunque el programa trabaja con el modelo ABC para mostrar que diferentes interpretaciones (B) de una misma situación (A), producen diferentes consecuencias (C), el objetivo de las técnicas de terapia cognitiva que se emplean no está dirigido a cambiar pensamientos distorsionados, sino a facilitar la comprensión del cliente acerca de la influencia de los pensamientos en los cambios del estado de ánimo y en el mantenimiento del piloto automático. Aplicaciones y resultados del programa MBCT Este programa ha demostrado ser efectivo en la prevención de las recaídas en pacientes con un historial de más de dos recaídas, en un seguimiento de 60 semanas y en comparación con un grupo de control que realizó el tratamiento habitual
  28. 28. RESUMEN DE MINDFULNESS

×