Diana, primer avance

UNIVERSIDAD DE MANAGUA Primer avance de Estrategia de Distribución Empresa: Integrantes: Maria Celeste Aleman Araica
Índice I. Introducción.......................................................................................................
P á g i n a 1 | 15 I. Introducción El presente trabajo tiene como propósito desarrollar un plan de distribución, basada en...
P á g i n a 2 | 15 II. Objetivos: Objetivo general Determinar los canales de distribución que generan mayor y menor numero...
P á g i n a 3 | 15 III. Desarrollo En cuanto a la marca DIANA, podemos resaltar que su diseño de un tazón evoca la gran pr...
P á g i n a 4 | 15 Empaque Industria DIANA utiliza variedad de empaques para sus diversos productos Bolsitas saladas Bolsa...
P á g i n a 5 | 15 Línea de productos Diana  Snacks Salados  Nachos  Jalapeños  Quesitos  Churritos  Centavitos con ...
P á g i n a 6 | 15 Producto Estrella JALAPEÑOS Inigualables y crujientes tortillas de maíz con especial sabor a chile jala...
P á g i n a 7 | 15 % valor diario Grasa Total 3.56g 5% Grasa Saturada 1.64g 8% Ácidos Grasos Trans 0g, Colesterol 0mg 0% S...
P á g i n a 8 | 15 Ingredientes Maíz, aceite de palma, maltodextrina, sal yodada, dextrosa, levadura torula, cebolla, glut...
P á g i n a 9 | 15 Mercado Meta:  Niños entre los 2-13 años Aunque tiene un nivel de compra en personas adultas, pero más...
P á g i n a 10 | 15 Análisis FODA Fortaleza • reconocimiento en el mercado • experiencia en el ramo • capital propio • est...
P á g i n a 11 | 15 Estrategia de distribución Ofrecer nuestros productos vía Internet, llamadas telefónicas, envío de cor...
P á g i n a 12 | 15 IV. Conclusión: Hemos llegado a la conclusión que la empresa DIANA de Nicaragua se encuentra en un mer...
