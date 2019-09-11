Rea y licencias funes celeste

Successfully reported this slideshow.
RAE RECURSOS EDUCATIVOS ABIERTOS Alumna:Funes,Celeste Profesorado de Educación Primaria
 Hacen referencia a materiales de enseñanza, aprendizaje e investigación en soporte digital de carácter gratuito, pues so...
Se pueden utilizar en entornos colaborativos, permiten aplicarse en diferentes metodologías/ pedagogías y se pueden perso...
Pues fácil, los REA poseen las características de las 4R (por sus iniciales en inglés):
POR EJEMPLO
Revisar (Revise) para adaptar, mejorar o actualizar el recurso educativo.
Combinar (Remix) con otro recurso para producir nuevos recursos.
Reutilizar (Reuse) el recurso original o el reeditado en otros contextos.
Redistribuir (Redistribute) hacer las copias que necesitemos para compartir.
LICENCIAS
 Tiene como objetivo preservar los derechos de autor en un ambiente cambiante minuto a minuto y con un crecimiento expone...
Para evitar vulnerar los derechos de los autores se puede acudir a bancos de imágenes gratuitos como por ejemplo Freepik ...
