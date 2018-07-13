Free pDF Be Unstoppable - Alden M. Mills [PDF Free Download]

Synnopsis :

However the past has shaped you, your future is yours to shape, and if you want to shape it for success in business or career, you ll find no better coach to get you there than Alden Mills. Alden s strategy is embodied in the acronym UPERSIST: Understand the why and you ll figure out the way; Plan in three dimensions; Exercise to execute; Recognize your reason to believe; Survey your habits; Improvise to overcome any obstacle; Seek expert advice; and Team up. Woven through Be Unstoppable is the parable of a tugboat skipper in YouTry Harbor who finds the courage to recognize and pursue his dream of a bigger ship on a wider ocean. This charming tale--invented by Mills to convey life lessons to his two young sons--illuminates the eight actions and makes Be Unstoppable a uniquely effective hybrid of Who Moved My Cheese with Vince Lombardi - style coaching.



