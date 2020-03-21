Tarea 1.3. maltrato infantil curso func direct

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MALTRATO A MENORES Y LA RESPUESTA EDUCATIVA EN ANDALUCÍA O Realizado por: Cecilia B. Pérez de Dios O Tarea 1.3. O Curso: Función directiva
ÍNDICE O Definición de maltrato infantil O Tipos de maltrato infantil O Niveles de maltrato O Hoja de detección y notifica...
Definición de maltrato infantil Desde una perspectiva amplia, se considera MALTRATO INFANTIL "cualquier acción, omisión o ...
TIPOS DE MALTRATO INFANTIL El maltrato infantil no puede equipararse exclusivamente con las agresiones físicas o con el ab...
Cada tipo de maltrato puede ser identificado por la presencia de determinados indicadores relativos tanto a la conducta de...
NIVELES DE MALTRATO Cada nivel se asocia con unas acciones e intervenciones específicas y con la actuación diferenciada de...
NIVELES DE MALTRATO Maltrato moderado: Cuando el maltrato recibido, por su intensidad o frecuencia, ha provocado daños en ...
NIVELES DE MALTRATO Maltrato grave: cuando los efectos del maltrato recibido pueden hacer peligrar la integridad física o ...
HOJA DE DETECCIÓN Y NOTIFICACIÓN DEL MALTRATO INFANTIL La hoja de detección y notificación del maltrato infantil. La Hoja ...
INFORMACIÓN DE LA HOJA DE DETECCIÓN La información contenida en la Hoja hace referencia a: . Los datos de identificación d...
OBLIGACIÓN LEGAL DE LOS PROFESIONALES De acuerdo a la Ley 1/1998, de 20 de abril, de los Derechos y la Atención al Menor, ...
SISTEMA DE INFORMACIÓN ANDALUZ El Sistema se destina fundamentalmente a la notificación e inscripción de las situaciones d...
SISTEMA DE INFORMACIÓN ANDALUZ El Sistema de Información sobre Maltrato Infantil dispone de una página Web donde se ofrece...
ACTUACIONES PRINCIPALES Se ha elaborado un procedimiento de actuación que recoge y desarrolla las actuaciones principales ...
ACTUACIONES PRINCIPALES Por tanto, la notificación, aunque suponga una valoración inicial del posible caso de maltrato por...
TELÉFONO DE NOTIFICACIÓN DE POSIBLES SITUACIONES DE MALTRATO INFANTIL TELÉFONO DE NOTIFICACIÓN DE POSIBLES SITUACIONES DE ...
TELÉFONO DE NOTIFICACIÓN DE POSIBLES SITUACIONES DE MALTRATO INFANTIL Desde diciembre de 2002, el Teléfono de notificación...
SIMIA Sistema de Información sobre Maltrato Infantil de Andalucía (SIMIA): Procedimiento de Actuación
RESPUESTA EDUCATIVA Los centros docentes son lugares propicios para la detección de posibles malos tratos o abusos a menor...
WEBGRAFÍA https://www.bienestaryproteccioninfantil.es/fuentes1.asp?sec=7&subs=57&cod =139&page= https://www.juntadeandaluc...
Tarea 1.3. maltrato infantil curso func direct
Presentación informativa sobre el maltrato infantil en Andalucía

  1. 1. MALTRATO A MENORES Y LA RESPUESTA EDUCATIVA EN ANDALUCÍA O Realizado por: Cecilia B. Pérez de Dios O Tarea 1.3. O Curso: Función directiva
  2. 2. ÍNDICE O Definición de maltrato infantil O Tipos de maltrato infantil O Niveles de maltrato O Hoja de detección y notificación O Información de la hoja de detección O Obligación legal de los profesionales O Sistema de información andaluz O Actuaciones principales O Teléfono de notificación de posible maltrato infantil O SIMIA O Respuesta educativa O Webgrafía
  3. 3. Definición de maltrato infantil Desde una perspectiva amplia, se considera MALTRATO INFANTIL "cualquier acción, omisión o trato negligente, no accidental, por parte de los padres, cuidadores o por instituciones, que compromete la satisfacción de las necesidades básicas del menor e impide e interfiere en su desarrollo físico, psíquico y/o social." (De Paul, 1988)
  4. 4. TIPOS DE MALTRATO INFANTIL El maltrato infantil no puede equipararse exclusivamente con las agresiones físicas o con el abuso sexual, sino que comprende una serie amplia de conductas y actitudes de los progenitores o cuidadores, que de forma activa o pasiva, repercuten negativamente en el bienestar del menor y en su adecuado desarrollo físico, psicológico y social. Se pueden establecer los siguientes tipos de maltrato: .Maltrato Físico. .Maltrato psicológico/emocional. .Negligencia/abandono físico/cognitivo. .Abandono psicológico/emocional. .Abuso sexual. .Corrupción. .Explotación laboral. .Maltrato prenatal. .Retraso no orgánico en el crecimiento. .Síndrome de Munchaüsen por poderes. .Maltrato institucional.
  5. 5. Cada tipo de maltrato puede ser identificado por la presencia de determinados indicadores relativos tanto a la conducta del menor, su estado físico y psicológico, como a determinadas conductas y actitudes paternas. Asimismo, cada tipo de maltrato, en función de las circunstancias y características propias, puede presentar distintos niveles de gravedad, es decir, la intensidad o la severidad del daño que ha provocado o puede provocar en el menor, que puede ser leve, moderado o grave. Esta valoración se realizará en función de la frecuencia o reiteración de los episodios de maltrato, de la intensidad de éstos, así como de las consecuencias que éstos producen o pueden producir en el bienestar del menor.
  6. 6. NIVELES DE MALTRATO Cada nivel se asocia con unas acciones e intervenciones específicas y con la actuación diferenciada de determinados servicios. Maltrato leve: cuando la conducta maltratante no es frecuente y su intensidad es mínima. Los efectos del maltrato recibido no han provocado daños en el menor ni se prevé que se produzcan. Si se ha producido daño, éste no es significativo, por no requerir intervención o tratamiento especializado. En estas circunstancias se procurará, siempre que sea posible, la intervención desde el propio ámbito que haya detectado el maltrato, en colaboración con los Servicios Sociales de las Corporaciones Locales, quienes prestarán el apoyo y asesoramientos necesarios.
  7. 7. NIVELES DE MALTRATO Maltrato moderado: Cuando el maltrato recibido, por su intensidad o frecuencia, ha provocado daños en el menor, o se prevé que puedan producirse en su futuro desarrollo. Por tanto se requiere de algún tipo de intervención o tratamiento especializado, así como el establecimiento de un plan de intervención interdisciplinar y personalizado por parte de los Servicios Sociales de las Corporaciones Locales, en coordinación entre otros, con los servicios educativos y sanitarios, para salvaguardar la integridad del menor dentro de su núcleo familiar.
  8. 8. NIVELES DE MALTRATO Maltrato grave: cuando los efectos del maltrato recibido pueden hacer peligrar la integridad física o emocional del menor, o provocar daños significativos en su desarrollo. O existe un alto riesgo de que puedan volverse a producir los episodios de maltrato. O bien el niño es muy pequeño o padece algún tipo de enfermedad o discapacidad que lo hacen especialmente vulnerable. Estas circunstancias podrán implicar la adopción de una medida protectora por parte de la Delegación Territorial de la Consejería de Salud y Bienestar Social, o en su caso, la derivación a los Servicios Sociales de la Corporación Local para un tratamiento especializado en el medio.
  9. 9. HOJA DE DETECCIÓN Y NOTIFICACIÓN DEL MALTRATO INFANTIL La hoja de detección y notificación del maltrato infantil. La Hoja de detección y de notificación es el instrumento principal para la comunicación de los casos y la obtención de los datos que integrarán el Sistema del Maltrato Infantil.
  10. 10. INFORMACIÓN DE LA HOJA DE DETECCIÓN La información contenida en la Hoja hace referencia a: . Los datos de identificación del o la menor. . La fuente de detección y datos del servicio o centro. . Tipología, indicadores y valoración del maltrato. . Instancias a las que se comunica el caso. . Origen del maltrato. . Observaciones.
  11. 11. OBLIGACIÓN LEGAL DE LOS PROFESIONALES De acuerdo a la Ley 1/1998, de 20 de abril, de los Derechos y la Atención al Menor, y sin perjuicio del deber general de denuncia previsto en la normativa legal de aplicación, cualquier persona o entidad y, en especial las que por razón de su profesión o finalidad tengan noticia de la existencia de una situación de maltrato, deberán ponerlo en conocimiento de cualquier autoridad, que inmediatamente lo comunicará a la Administración competente, Autoridad Judicial o Ministerio Fiscal.
  12. 12. SISTEMA DE INFORMACIÓN ANDALUZ El Sistema se destina fundamentalmente a la notificación e inscripción de las situaciones de maltrato imputables a los propios progenitores o personas encargadas del cuidado del menor y la menor, ya sea en el ámbito familiar o institucional, debiéndose utilizar para otras formas de maltrato (violencia entre iguales, acoso escolar, etc. ) las vías establecidas para ello.
  13. 13. SISTEMA DE INFORMACIÓN ANDALUZ El Sistema de Información sobre Maltrato Infantil dispone de una página Web donde se ofrecen distintos contenidos sobre el maltrato infantil, tipologías, valoración de su gravedad y pautas de actuación ante el mismo, así como información diversa sobre el Sistema. De igual modo, facilita la cumplimentación de la Hoja de detección y notificación a los profesionales que dispongan de certificado digital y su envío automático para los casos que se consideren graves.
  14. 14. ACTUACIONES PRINCIPALES Se ha elaborado un procedimiento de actuación que recoge y desarrolla las actuaciones principales que establece el Sistema de Información sobre Maltrato Infantil de Andalucía (SIMIA). En primer lugar se regula un procedimiento para la notificación, por parte del personal de los servicios públicos, de los casos de maltrato infantil que puedan detectar durante el desarrollo de su actuación profesional. Su fin es informar de los hechos a los órganos competentes (servicios sociales de las Corporaciones Locales y Servicios de Protección de Menores de las Delegaciones Territoriales de la Consejería de Igualdad, Salud y Políticas Sociales), de modo que inicien las actuaciones pertinentes para el abordaje de la problemática sociofamiliar y pongan en marcha las medidas necesarias que garanticen el bienestar del menor y la menor.
  15. 15. ACTUACIONES PRINCIPALES Por tanto, la notificación, aunque suponga una valoración inicial del posible caso de maltrato por personal profesional que lo detecte, no representa un diagnóstico de la situación, que deberá ser efectuada por los profesionales con competencias para ello. Del mismo modo, se regula un proceso para la inscripción de los datos recabados en un registro, tras su análisis y verificación, garantizando en todo momento la información a los padres y madres o representantes legales de los menores, y la presentación de las alegaciones que consideren oportunas.
  16. 16. TELÉFONO DE NOTIFICACIÓN DE POSIBLES SITUACIONES DE MALTRATO INFANTIL TELÉFONO DE NOTIFICACIÓN DE POSIBLES SITUACIONES DE MALTRATO INFANTIL 900 851 818 Es un servicio público y gratuito que presta la Dirección General de Personas Mayores, Infancia y Familias de la Consejería de Igualdad, Salud y Políticas Sociales de la Junta de Andalucía y se constituye como un instrumento que permite detectar de forma rápida situaciones de alto riesgo y facilitar así una intervención más adecuada a cada caso.
  17. 17. TELÉFONO DE NOTIFICACIÓN DE POSIBLES SITUACIONES DE MALTRATO INFANTIL Desde diciembre de 2002, el Teléfono de notificación de posibles situaciones de Maltrato Infantil ofrece a los ciudadanos un servicio de atención directa a través de profesionales especializados en el tema de menores. El período de funcionamiento con atención directa comprende el siguiente horario: De lunes a viernes: de 8 h. a 22 horas Sábados y días festivos: de 10.00 a 14.00 horas
  18. 18. SIMIA Sistema de Información sobre Maltrato Infantil de Andalucía (SIMIA): Procedimiento de Actuación
  19. 19. RESPUESTA EDUCATIVA Los centros docentes son lugares propicios para la detección de posibles malos tratos o abusos a menores: ▪ Por el contacto directo y diario que hay con ellos ▪ Por la confianza y consiguiente comunicación franca que establecen, en la mayor parte de los casos, con los tutores/as ▪ Por tener toda la población infantil entre los 3 y los 16 años escolarizados. . Todas las personas que forman parte de un centro escolar deberían conocer cómo prevenir y detectar los malos tratos, además de los protocolos de actuación. Para poder prevenir y detectar estas situaciones, es necesario conocer mínimamente los tipos y los indicadores de las diferentes manifestaciones de los malos tratos, lo que nos permitirá graduar la gravedad del caso y la urgencia de las medidas a tomar por el centro o por el quien pueda recibir la derivación, si procede un estudio más detallado o la adopción de medidas de protección inmediatas.
  20. 20. WEBGRAFÍA https://www.bienestaryproteccioninfantil.es/fuentes1.asp?sec=7&subs=57&cod =139&page= https://www.juntadeandalucia.es/igualdadybienestarsocial//export/Infancia_Fam ilia/HTML/prevencion/deteccion.html https://www.slideshare.net/CeciliaPrez44/ta rea-13-maltrato-infantil-curso-func-direct- 230280453

