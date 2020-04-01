Incorporar el manejo de la nutricional dentro del estilo de vida

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ALUMNA: Hernández Leal Cecilia Gabriela 2 SEMESTRE GRUPO: “A” MATERIA: EDUCACIÓN ALIMENTARIA
INCORPORAR EL MANEJO NUTRICIONAL DENTRO DEL ESTILO DE VIDA
Tratamiento médico- nutricional. ◦El Tratamiento Médico-Nutricional (TMN) es un componente integral de prevención de diabe...
Leche Cereales ( por ejemplo: Arroz, Maíz, trigo, avena, amaranto, centeno) Frutas y verduras, Leguminosas,(frijoles, lent...
A partir de: ◦ Cereales, (por ejemplo: Arroz, Maíz, trigo, avena, amaranto, centeno) ◦ Frutas y verduras, ◦ Granos, ◦ Legu...
◦ La incorporación de leguminosas como parte de la dieta mejoró el control de la glucemia y la reducción de riesgo de enfe...
◦ El porcentaje mayor de los hidratos de carbono de la dieta deben provenir de granos integrales para que los picos de con...
◦ Una dieta rica en carne roja podría conducir a un aumento de las reservas de hierro del organismo y podría aumentar la g...
◦ Se recomienda el consumo de verduras de hojas verdes como buenas fuentes de α linolénico, omega 3. ◦ La fructosa consumi...
◦ Evitar el consumo de bebidas endulzadas con azúcar y de edulcorantes calóricos, incluidos los de jarabe de maíz de alta ...
ACTIVIDAD FÍSICA DENTRO DEL ESTILO DE VIDA
Ayuda a mejorar el control de la diabetes. Favorece la pérdida de peso, debido al consumo de grasas por parte del músculo ...
◦ El médico debe evaluar si tiene enfermedades (cardíacas, hipertensión, en articulaciones) y si se encuentran controladas...
Los ejercicios que requieren de un esfuerzo sostenido, son los mas recomendables por ejemplo: tenis, natación. ◦ Caminar o...
Tome muestra de glucosa antes y después de la rutina y una más si se siente mal. Utilice ropa adecuada para el deporte q...
Disminuya paulatinamente el nivel de actividad antes de detenerse por completo. Revise nuevamente su frecuencia cardiaca...
DETECTAR, PREVENIR Y TRATAR COMPLICACIONES AGUDAS
◦ Si la diabetes no se controla y no se trata adecuadamente puede dar lugar a complicaciones agudas. Complicaciones agudas...
◦Hipoglucemia: Es la complicación aguda de la diabetes más temida y se define como un nivel de azúcar en sangre menor de 7...
SIGNOS DE HIPOGLUCEMIA
Prevención: ◦ Evitar el consumo de alcohol ◦ Tomar la medicación correctamente ◦ Planificar la rutina de ejercicio con ant...
¿Qué hacer en caso de hipoglucemia ?
Hiperglucemia: ◦ A la situación metabólica en la que la cifra de hiperglucemia (>200 mg/dL) puede desencadenar alteracione...
Síntomas ◦ Aumento de la sed (polidipsia). ◦ Aumento de la necesidad de orinar (poliuria). ◦ Cansancio. ◦ Infecciones cutá...
Cómo prevenirla Realizar controles adecuados y el tratamiento pautado: ◦ No modificar las dosis de insulina y/o hipoglucem...
Hiperglucemia Cetosis Presencia de cuerpos cetónicos A consecuencia de utilización de grasa como fuente de energía Cetoaci...
Síntomas ◦ Náuseas y vómitos. ◦ Dolor abdominal. ◦ Alteración de la conciencia. ◦ Signos de deshidratación: boca seca, dis...
¿Cómo tratarlo? Valorar cual ha sido el desencadenante de la cetosis y corregirlo Ingerir abundantes líquidos Evitar el ej...
Preguntas 1. ¿ A PARTIR DE QUE ALIMENTOS PODEMOS OBTENER HIDRATOS DE CARBONO? 2. MENCIONE ALIMENTOS QUE SE DEBEN EVITAR YA...
Fuentes consultadas: ◦ http://www.imss.gob.mx/sites/all/statics/guiasclinicas/751GER.pdf ◦ https://www.solucionesparaladia...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Incorporar el manejo de la nutricional dentro del estilo de vida

33 views

Published on

Incorporar el manejo de la nutricional dentro del estilo de vida

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Incorporar el manejo de la nutricional dentro del estilo de vida

  1. 1. ALUMNA: Hernández Leal Cecilia Gabriela 2 SEMESTRE GRUPO: “A” MATERIA: EDUCACIÓN ALIMENTARIA
  2. 2. INCORPORAR EL MANEJO NUTRICIONAL DENTRO DEL ESTILO DE VIDA
  3. 3. Tratamiento médico- nutricional. ◦El Tratamiento Médico-Nutricional (TMN) es un componente integral de prevención de diabetes mellitus, manejo y auto monitorización.
  4. 4. Leche Cereales ( por ejemplo: Arroz, Maíz, trigo, avena, amaranto, centeno) Frutas y verduras, Leguminosas,(frijoles, lentejas, chícharos, habas, garbanzos y soya) Carnes, Grasas
  5. 5. A partir de: ◦ Cereales, (por ejemplo: Arroz, Maíz, trigo, avena, amaranto, centeno) ◦ Frutas y verduras, ◦ Granos, ◦ Leguminosas ,(frijoles, lentejas, chícharos, habas, garbanzos y soya) ◦ Productos lácteos
  6. 6. ◦ La incorporación de leguminosas como parte de la dieta mejoró el control de la glucemia y la reducción de riesgo de enfermedades del corazón (complicaciones de la diabetes) Ejemplos de leguminosas:
  7. 7. ◦ El porcentaje mayor de los hidratos de carbono de la dieta deben provenir de granos integrales para que los picos de concentración de glucosa sean más bajos en sangre
  8. 8. ◦ Una dieta rica en carne roja podría conducir a un aumento de las reservas de hierro del organismo y podría aumentar la glucosa en sangre ◦ Con la ingesta de grasas saturadas y grasas trans presentes en los alimentos de origen animal, se ha sugerido un efecto perjudicial en el desarrollo de diabetes tipo 2 debido a efectos metabólicos adversos en la sensibilidad a la insulina
  9. 9. ◦ Se recomienda el consumo de verduras de hojas verdes como buenas fuentes de α linolénico, omega 3. ◦ La fructosa consumida a partir de fruta, puede lograr un mejor control de la glucemia.
  10. 10. ◦ Evitar el consumo de bebidas endulzadas con azúcar y de edulcorantes calóricos, incluidos los de jarabe de maíz de alta fructosa y sacarosa, para evitar el aumento de peso y riesgo cardio metabólico.
  11. 11. ACTIVIDAD FÍSICA DENTRO DEL ESTILO DE VIDA
  12. 12. Ayuda a mejorar el control de la diabetes. Favorece la pérdida de peso, debido al consumo de grasas por parte del músculo en actividad. Mejora la elasticidad muscular. Reduce la incidencia de enfermedades cardíacas. Proporciona una reducción de la dosis de insulina si la práctica deportiva es regular. ¿Qué beneficios aporta el ejercicio en las personas con diabetes?
  13. 13. ◦ El médico debe evaluar si tiene enfermedades (cardíacas, hipertensión, en articulaciones) y si se encuentran controladas. ◦ Se recomienda empezar con 10 minutos al día de ejercicio y aumentar 5 minutos cada semana hasta lograr la meta (30min).
  14. 14. Los ejercicios que requieren de un esfuerzo sostenido, son los mas recomendables por ejemplo: tenis, natación. ◦ Caminar o correr de forma suave unos 30-40 minutos, al menos 3 días por semana, sin realizar cambios de ritmo bruscos.
  15. 15. Tome muestra de glucosa antes y después de la rutina y una más si se siente mal. Utilice ropa adecuada para el deporte que va a hacer. Especialmente calcetines y tenis que no lastimen sus pies y le permitan moverse con tranquilidad.  Lleve consigo un reloj, esto le ayudará a controlar su pulso y contar el tiempo que lleva haciendo ejercicio
  16. 16. Disminuya paulatinamente el nivel de actividad antes de detenerse por completo. Revise nuevamente su frecuencia cardiaca y sus niveles de glucosa. Lleve una bitácora con el tiempo y tipo de ejercicio así como los niveles de glucosa, así sabrá cómo le afecta cada actividad.
  17. 17. DETECTAR, PREVENIR Y TRATAR COMPLICACIONES AGUDAS
  18. 18. ◦ Si la diabetes no se controla y no se trata adecuadamente puede dar lugar a complicaciones agudas. Complicaciones agudas Hipoglucemia Moderada Grave Hiperglucemia Hiperglucemia simple Coma hiperos molar Cetosis Cetoacid osis
  19. 19. ◦Hipoglucemia: Es la complicación aguda de la diabetes más temida y se define como un nivel de azúcar en sangre menor de 70 mg/dL. Causas más frecuentes: Aportes insuficientes de hidratos de carbono en la comida, retrasos en la comida, exceso de ejercicio, o de medicamentos orales para control de la glicemia.
  20. 20. SIGNOS DE HIPOGLUCEMIA
  21. 21. Prevención: ◦ Evitar el consumo de alcohol ◦ Tomar la medicación correctamente ◦ Planificar la rutina de ejercicio con antelación para ajustar el tratamiento y los hidratos de carbono que se van a consumir.
  22. 22. ¿Qué hacer en caso de hipoglucemia ?
  23. 23. Hiperglucemia: ◦ A la situación metabólica en la que la cifra de hiperglucemia (>200 mg/dL) puede desencadenar alteraciones más complejas a corto plazo (deshidratación, cetosis, etc.). ◦ Tratamiento insuficiente o supresión errónea del tratamiento: dosis de insulina o de hipoglucemiantes orales insuficiente. ◦ Ingesta excesiva de hidratos de carbono. ◦ Supresión de actividad física. Estrés emocional.
  24. 24. Síntomas ◦ Aumento de la sed (polidipsia). ◦ Aumento de la necesidad de orinar (poliuria). ◦ Cansancio. ◦ Infecciones cutáneas
  25. 25. Cómo prevenirla Realizar controles adecuados y el tratamiento pautado: ◦ No modificar las dosis de insulina y/o hipoglucemiantes orales sin supervisión médica, seguir la dieta pautada y la actividad física adecuada.
  26. 26. Hiperglucemia Cetosis Presencia de cuerpos cetónicos A consecuencia de utilización de grasa como fuente de energía Cetoacidosis Reducción del pH de la sangre, es necesario tratamiento en un centro hospitalario La detección de cuerpos cetónicos es importante para evitar una cetosis grave Coma hiperosmolar Suele ocurrir el personas de edad avanzada el trastorno mas importante es la deshidratación por hiperglucemia Situación de riesgo vital
  27. 27. Síntomas ◦ Náuseas y vómitos. ◦ Dolor abdominal. ◦ Alteración de la conciencia. ◦ Signos de deshidratación: boca seca, disminución del sudor, taquicardias.
  28. 28. ¿Cómo tratarlo? Valorar cual ha sido el desencadenante de la cetosis y corregirlo Ingerir abundantes líquidos Evitar el ejercicio físico hasta que la cetosis desaparezca.
  29. 29. Preguntas 1. ¿ A PARTIR DE QUE ALIMENTOS PODEMOS OBTENER HIDRATOS DE CARBONO? 2. MENCIONE ALIMENTOS QUE SE DEBEN EVITAR YA QUE TRAEN CONSIGO AUMENTO DE PESO Y RIESGO CARDIOMETABOLICO 3. MENCIONE AL MENOS 2 BENEFICIOS DE LA ACTIVIDAD FISICA EN LA VIDA DIARIA 4. ¿QUÉ PODEMOS HACER PARA PREVENIR LA HIPOGLUCEMIA?
  30. 30. Fuentes consultadas: ◦ http://www.imss.gob.mx/sites/all/statics/guiasclinicas/751GER.pdf ◦ https://www.solucionesparaladiabetes.com/biblioteca/guias/GUIA_COMPLIACIONES_AGUDAS_ Menarini-Diagnostics.pdf

×