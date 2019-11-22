Successfully reported this slideshow.
TIC en la sociedad Grupo:M1C3G19-137
1. Introduccion 2. ¿Que son las TIC? 3. Tipos de TIC . 3.1 Redes 3.2Terminales 3.3Servicios en las TIC 4. ¿Como se usan la...
Introducción Vamos a ver el impacto que tienen las TIC en la sociedad en cualquier ámbito y el como nos afecta, además de ...
¿Que son las TIC? Las TIC (Tecnologías de la Información y la Comunicación) son todos aquellos recursos, herramientas y pr...
Podemos hacer una clasificación general de las tecnologías de la información y comunicación en redes, terminales y servici...
Redes ★ La telefonía fija ★ La banda ancha ★ La telefonía móvil ★ Las redes de televisión ★ Las redes en el hogar ★ Son al...
Terminales Existen varios dispositivos o terminales que forman parte de las TIC. Estos son: ➢ El ordenador, ➢ El navegador...
Servicios en las TIC Las TIC ofrecen varios servicios a los consumidores. Los más importantes son ❖ El correo electrónico ...
¿Cómo se usan la TIC en mi comunidad? En mi comunidad las TIC básicamente se usan para todo al igual que en la mayoría de ...
Como usa mi compañero las TIC en su comunidad "Las tic en mi comunidad son utilizadas y muy importantes para el ámbito lab...
TIC en el ámbito familiar Las TIC a ayudado mucho a las familias ya que las mantiene en contacto cuando están lejos, yen l...
TIC en lo laboral Aunque en lo laboral se a desarrollado mas, pues las pueden ocupar simplemente para llamarse entre si ha...
TIC en el ámbito educatico En el ámbito educativo hemos ocupado de una manera muy buena porque hemos desarrollado una buen...
Conclusión La importancia de las TIC es mucha porque las ocupamos en todo y básicamente las necesitamos para poder hacer m...
TIC en la sociedas y su importancia
TIC en la sociedas y su importancia

Vamos a aprender un poco sobre las TIC

TIC en la sociedas y su importancia

  1. 1. TIC en la sociedad Grupo:M1C3G19-137
  2. 2. 1. Introduccion 2. ¿Que son las TIC? 3. Tipos de TIC . 3.1 Redes 3.2Terminales 3.3Servicios en las TIC 4. ¿Como se usan las TIC en mi comunidad? 5. ¿Como usan mis compañeros las TIC en su comunidad? 6. Las TIC en el ámbito familiar TIC en lo laboral TIC en el ámbito educativo Conclusión
  3. 3. Introducción Vamos a ver el impacto que tienen las TIC en la sociedad en cualquier ámbito y el como nos afecta, además de cuanta importancia tienen en la vida diaria ya que sin importar lo que hagamos las TIC han tomado una gran importancia en todo lo que hacemos con el simple hecho de ver televisión o escuchar radio ya las estamos usando. Ahora en la actualidad hemos desarrollado tanto estas tecnologías que las ocupamos para todo, eso incluye la seguridad, pues ahora mediante las cámaras se aseguran de tener mas vigilado y de poder ayudarnos así.
  4. 4. ¿Que son las TIC? Las TIC (Tecnologías de la Información y la Comunicación) son todos aquellos recursos, herramientas y programas que se utilizan para procesar, administrar y compartir la información mediante diversos soportes tecnológicos.
  5. 5. Podemos hacer una clasificación general de las tecnologías de la información y comunicación en redes, terminales y servicios que ofrecen la clasificación es: 1. Redes 2. Terminales 3. Servicios en las TIC
  6. 6. Redes ★ La telefonía fija ★ La banda ancha ★ La telefonía móvil ★ Las redes de televisión ★ Las redes en el hogar ★ Son algunas de las redes de TIC aunque faltan mas estas son las mas importantes
  7. 7. Terminales Existen varios dispositivos o terminales que forman parte de las TIC. Estos son: ➢ El ordenador, ➢ El navegador de Internet, ➢ Los sistemas operativos para ordenadores, ➢ Los teléfonos móviles, ➢ Los televisores, ➢ Los reproductores portátiles de audio y video ➢ Las consolas de juego.
  8. 8. Servicios en las TIC Las TIC ofrecen varios servicios a los consumidores. Los más importantes son ❖ El correo electrónico ❖ La búsqueda de información ❖ La banca online ❖ El audio y música ❖ La televisión y el cine ❖ El comercio electrónico ❖ e-administración y e-gobierno ❖ La e-sanidad ❖ La educación ❖ Los videojuegos y los servicios móviles. En los últimos años han aparecido más servicios como: ❖ Los Peer to Peer (P2P) ❖ Los blogs ❖ Las comunidades virtuales.
  9. 9. ¿Cómo se usan la TIC en mi comunidad? En mi comunidad las TIC básicamente se usan para todo al igual que en la mayoría de comunidades, pues hay casas donde han puesto cámaras de videovigilancia, algunos viven aquí y otros me no por lo tanto han usado su celular para ver lo que pasa mientras ellos no están ahí. Mientras otras personas solo usan las redes sociales para estar comunicados, pues antes les costaba comunicarse con personas que estaban lejos, ahora lo hacen con gran facilidad. O simplemente con la educación ahora mas personas buscan el ayudar a sus hijos en la escuela pero muchas veces no saben como así que buscan en Internet la tarea de ellos, ademas de que muchos en mi comunidad toman cursos por internet, estudian o lo más nuevo(para mi) trabajan por Internet o al igual hacen negocios por medio de esta red.
  10. 10. Como usa mi compañero las TIC en su comunidad "Las tic en mi comunidad son utilizadas y muy importantes para el ámbito laboral ya que por ellos tenemos acceso a sistemas, red par ala conectividad de nuestras máquinas de computación ya que por medio de ellas manejamos la mayoría de las cosas en mi almacén." LIZBETH ABIGAIL MARTÍNEZ DIMAS
  11. 11. TIC en el ámbito familiar Las TIC a ayudado mucho a las familias ya que las mantiene en contacto cuando están lejos, yen la actualidad ya las puedes ver, antes solo podíamos hablar con ellos. Han tomado una gran importancia que la ocupamos desde lo más simple hasta lo mas complicado(comparado con el pasado que no se podían hacer muchas de esas cosas).
  12. 12. TIC en lo laboral Aunque en lo laboral se a desarrollado mas, pues las pueden ocupar simplemente para llamarse entre si hasta para laborar la maquinaria,tiene mucho uso pero depende del trabajo es lo que hacen, después de todo tiene muchos usos pero algunas compañías han logrado sacar lo mejor y aprovecharlas.
  13. 13. TIC en el ámbito educatico En el ámbito educativo hemos ocupado de una manera muy buena porque hemos desarrollado una buena forma para poder ocuparía y avanzar, porque la hemos ocupado para poder estudiar en linea y mantener ciertos aspectos que nos ayudan a poder aprender más, gracias a esto ahora podemos estudiar y ayudarnos con material didáctico para apoyar a los niños.
  14. 14. Conclusión La importancia de las TIC es mucha porque las ocupamos en todo y básicamente las necesitamos para poder hacer muchas cosas, se a vuelto una necesidad para la mayoría de la gente que sin importar que sea pero tienen que oocuparla para algo. De hecho hay gente que es adicta a ocupar alguna forma de uso, y muchos han desarrollado alguna manera de ocuparlo, aunque es bueno como lo ocupamos porque gracias a eso podemos estudiar en linea.

