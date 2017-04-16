• Nació en Potsdam, Alemania, en 1821 • Hijo mayor de un maestro de literatura y filología. • Se educó en el Potsdam Gymna...
HANDBUCH DER PHYSIOLOGISCHEN OPTIK Cuaderno de óptica fisiológica 1856 - 1866 UBER DIE ERHALTUNG DER KRAFT Sobre la conser...
"La velocidad de propagación de una señal nerviosa" Entregó importantes aportes en las investigaciones en Bioelectricidad.
Müller establecía que era imposible medir la velocidad de la acción nerviosa ya que los tiempos eran demasiado pequeños. H...
Potencial de membrana Potencial de acción o impulso nervioso
• Axón amielínico su velocidad de conducción es de 0,5 m/s. • Axón mielinizado de gran tamaño, su velocidad de conducción ...
La velocidad de conducción de un nervio es la velocidad a la que se propagan los potenciales de acción por los axones de d...
Sustentaba el pensamiento sobre los determinantes externos o físicos de la actividad sensorial. Las experiencias explican ...
Conocimientos innatos (aceptación de la existencia de los instintos) Ejemplo: ”La información visual llega a nosotros en f...
Definición silogística: Consta de tres premisas, una mayor, una menor y la conclusión. A: IDEAS CONTENIDAS EN LA MEMORIA. ...
ELECTROMIOGRAMA ES EL GRAFICO QUE MIDE LA VELOCIDAD DE LOS IMPULSOS NERVIOSOS CONSTRUYO EL MIÓGRAFO QUE MEDIA LA CONTRACCI...
www.uam.es/angeluis.villalon
Presentación ppt helm

  1. 1. • Nació en Potsdam, Alemania, en 1821 • Hijo mayor de un maestro de literatura y filología. • Se educó en el Potsdam Gymnasium y se inclina por la física. • En 1838 estudia becado Medicina en Berlín, graduándose en 1842 a los 21 años de edad. • Posteriormente ingresa como médico militar al ejército prusiano en su ciudad natal de Potsdam, entre 1843 y 1848. • En 1848 comenzó a dar clases en la Academia de Artes de Berlín y un año mas tarde fue nombrado Profesor de Fisiología y Anatomía Patológica en la Universidad de Kónigsberg • En 1848 es nombrado profesor de Fisiología y Anatomía Patológica en la Universidad de Konigsberg y es aquí donde realizó su investigación sobre la velocidad del impulso nervioso
  2. 2. HANDBUCH DER PHYSIOLOGISCHEN OPTIK Cuaderno de óptica fisiológica 1856 - 1866 UBER DIE ERHALTUNG DER KRAFT Sobre la conservación de la fuerza 1847 Sobre las sensaciones de tono como base fisiológica para la teoría de la música 1863 Fue el primero en medir la velocidad de conducción del impulso nervioso, 1850. Sus investigaciones contribuyeron al pensamiento científico del siglo XIX
  3. 3. “La velocidad de propagación de una señal nerviosa” Entregó importantes aportes en las investigaciones en Bioelectricidad. • Su maestro impulsor Johannes Müller • Su colaborador el fisiólogo Emil Du Bois-Reymond. Primera medición que marcó el nacimiento de la Electrofisiología y la Biofísica Los primeros fisiólogos pensaban que la función de los nervios era la propagación del “Espíritu animal”
  4. 4. Müller establecía que era imposible medir la velocidad de la acción nerviosa ya que los tiempos eran demasiado pequeños. Helmhotlz estableció que el tiempo de medición de la velocidad de la acción nerviosa era finito En su primer experimento utilizó una rana y aplicó una breve corriente eléctrica desde el plexo sacro hasta el nervio tibial en el músculo gas-i, Estableció que la velocidad de conducción nerviosa era entre 25 y 43 m/s Cuando los nervios están fríos, la señal nerviosa fue baja.
  5. 5. Potencial de membrana Potencial de acción o impulso nervioso
  6. 6. • Axón amielínico su velocidad de conducción es de 0,5 m/s. • Axón mielinizado de gran tamaño, su velocidad de conducción llega hasta 120 m/s.
  7. 7. La velocidad de conducción de un nervio es la velocidad a la que se propagan los potenciales de acción por los axones de dicho nervio. Mayor diámetro de las fibras del nervio. Los nervios motores, los cuales se conectan con las fibras musculares (conexión neuromuscular) a través de un potencial de acción produce una contracción del músculo y esta es detectada a través de un registro de corrientes eléctricas llamado Electromiograma. Menor diámetro de las fibras del nervio Las fibras nerviosas a través de la piel, es difícil detectar su potencial de acción
  8. 8. Sustentaba el pensamiento sobre los determinantes externos o físicos de la actividad sensorial. Las experiencias explican las percepciones. Ejemplo. (enfoque empirista) Definición del color: “ (…) el color en sí no existe, no es una característica del objeto, es más bien una apreciación subjetiva nuestra. Por tanto, podemos definirlo como, una sensación que se produce en respuesta a la estimulación del ojo y de sus mecanismos nerviosos, por la energía luminosa de ciertas longitudes de onda. El color es pues un hecho de la visión que resulta de las diferencias de percepciones del ojo a distintas longitudes de onda que componen lo que se denomina el "espectro" de luz blanca reflejada en una hoja de papel. Estas ondas visibles son aquellas cuya longitud de onda está comprendida entre los 400 y los 700 nanómetros; más allá de estos límites siguen existiendo radiaciones, pero ya no son percibidos por nuestra vista.” (Netdisseny
  9. 9. Conocimientos innatos (aceptación de la existencia de los instintos) Ejemplo: ”La información visual llega a nosotros en forma de luz, con la longitud de onda que corresponde a la fracción visible del espectro (entre 300 a 700 nanómetros), y que es reflejada por los objetos que están a nuestro alrededor. Esa luz entra al ojo a través de la ventana transparente de la “cornea”, y es enfocada por el “lente cristalino”, formando una imagen invertida en la “retina”, del mismo modo que sucede en una cámara fotográfica. La mitad superior de la retina, recibe la luz proveniente de la mitad inferior del campo visual y viceversa. Del mismo modo, el lado izquierdo de la retina recibe la luz del lado derecho del campo visual, mientras que el derecho, la recibe del izquierdo” (Lee, 1997).
  10. 10. Definición silogística: Consta de tres premisas, una mayor, una menor y la conclusión. A: IDEAS CONTENIDAS EN LA MEMORIA. (categorías de experiencias previas) B: PERCEPCIÓN INMEDIATA. Conclusión: APERCEPCIÓN. Ejemplo: Problema lógico: Hay gatos en un cajón, cada gato en un rincón, y cada gato ve tres gatos. ¿cuántos gatos son?
  11. 11. ELECTROMIOGRAMA ES EL GRAFICO QUE MIDE LA VELOCIDAD DE LOS IMPULSOS NERVIOSOS CONSTRUYO EL MIÓGRAFO QUE MEDIA LA CONTRACCIÓN DE LOS MÚSCULOS, ES DECIR LA ACTIVIDAD DEL TEJIDO MUSCULAR DIAGNOSTICAR ALTERACIONES EN LOS NERVIOS Y MÚSCULOS EVALUAR EL PROGRESO EN RECUPERACION DE ALGUNAS PARÁLISIS
  12. 12. www.uam.es/angeluis.villalon

