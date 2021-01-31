Successfully reported this slideshow.
PROYECTO INTEGRADOR. LAS TIC EN LA SOCIEDAD Cecilia GERÓNIMO GARCÍA M1C2G28-088
INTRODUCCIÓN Las Tic son la tecnología de información y comunicación, que se volvieron parte fundamental en la vida cotidi...
¿ COMO SE USAN LAS TIC EN MI COMUNIDAD?
TICS EN EL TRABAJO En mi comunidad algunas empresas ya están familiarizadas con la tecnología , mientras que otras comenza...
TICS EN LA EDUCACIÓN La mayoría de estudiantes en mi comunidad impartía sus clases de manera presencial , y las utilizaban...
LAS TICS EN EL HOGAR En mi comunidad se usan en el hogar para realizar nuestras actividades; educativas, sociales, cultura...
Usan las tic para informarse, comunicarse, entrenamiento, las redes sociales para la comunidad es su principal herramienta...
CONCLUSIÓN lHoy en día la tecnología de información y comunicación se han vuelto fundamentales en la vida cotidiana de las...
