Planificacion financiera

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Planificación financiera
Planificación financiera Las proyecciones financieras permiten examinar los efectos de las políticas nuevas o cambiantes, ...
Importancia de la planificación financiera La planeación financiera es una herramienta vital para las empresas y organizac...
El objetivo fundamental de la planeación financiera es la elaboración de un plan de finanzas, o sea, una hoja de ruta haci...
Se constituye una guía para dirigir, coordinar y controlar las acciones de una empresa para alcanzar sus objetivos . Plane...
El proceso de planificación financiera comprende: 1.El establecimiento de los objetivos perseguidos y su prioridad. 2.La d...
Tipos de Planificación financiera • Planificación financiera a largo plazo. Se trata de proyecciones entre 2 y 5 años en e...
• Planes a corto y largo plazo • Plan a corto plazo Pronóstico de ventas Presupuesto de compras Presupuesto de gastos Pres...
Pronóstico Financiero Expresión que permite una acción futura tienen dos características o condiciones inherentes: 1. Se r...
Pronóstico de Ventas Insumo fundamental el cualquier presupuesto de caja. Permite calcular flujos de caja mensuales que va...
PRONOSTICO DE VENTAS Presupuesto de inversión Maquinaria Equipos Inmuebles Readecuaciones Mantenimiento Presupuesto de ope...
Métodos de pronósticos de ventas Método porcentual Método de estacionalidad Método económico Administrativo
Método Económico Administrativo Según este método las ventas están definidas por información relacionada con los factores ...
F= Factores específicos de ventas: Variaciones que pueden ejercer aquellas variables que tienen que ver con el comportamie...
3. Crecimiento Referente a l efecto inductivo que se puede dar en la rama de actividad comercial o industrial a la que per...
Influencias Administrativas (A) Aquellas políticas que internamente administra la empresa para conseguir cambios en el pro...
Estados financieros Pro forma Utilizamos el método de juicio bajo el cual se estima valores de ciertas cuentas de los bala...
Planificacion financiera
Planificacion financiera
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Planificacion financiera

51 views

Published on

métodos para pronosticar

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Planificacion financiera

  1. 1. Planificación financiera
  2. 2. Planificación financiera Las proyecciones financieras permiten examinar los efectos de las políticas nuevas o cambiantes, así como establecer las necesidades futuras de fondos, convirtiéndose en una gran herramienta.
  3. 3. Importancia de la planificación financiera La planeación financiera es una herramienta vital para las empresas y organizaciones, especialmente a la hora de la toma de decisiones. Al igual que las personas, las empresas cuentan con un presupuesto y determinadas limitaciones económicas dentro de cuyos márgenes deben manejarse para alcanzar sus objetivos, por lo que un plan minucioso de cómo invertir el dinero es siempre una buena idea. Esta es la razón por la cual se invierta tanto en este sector de la administración empresarial
  4. 4. El objetivo fundamental de la planeación financiera es la elaboración de un plan de finanzas, o sea, una hoja de ruta hacia los objetivos empresariales planteados, en lo que atañe al manejo de las finanzas y recursos capitales. O sea, un horizonte financiero, una estrategia de manejo del dinero para sacarle el mayor provecho a favor de los lineamientos fundamentales de la organización.
  5. 5. Se constituye una guía para dirigir, coordinar y controlar las acciones de una empresa para alcanzar sus objetivos . Planeación de utilidades = Preparación de estados pro forma Planeación del efectivo = preparación del presupuesto del efectivo
  6. 6. El proceso de planificación financiera comprende: 1.El establecimiento de los objetivos perseguidos y su prioridad. 2.La definición de plazos para alcanzar dichos objetivos. 3.La elaboración del presupuesto financiero, es decir, la identificación de las diferentes partidas necesarias para conseguir resultados satisfactorios: inversión en renta fija, variable, selección de fondos, planes de pensiones, etcétera. 4.La medición y el control de las decisiones financieras tomadas para evitar desviarse de la ruta que lleve al objetivo u objetivos planteados.
  7. 7. Tipos de Planificación financiera • Planificación financiera a largo plazo. Se trata de proyecciones entre 2 y 5 años en el futuro, por lo que se manejan con un rango de variables e incertidumbre mucho mayor, lo cual requiere también de enfoques más generales. • Planificación financiera a corto plazo. Proyecciones mucho más próximas, generalmente iguales o menores al año, por lo que se consideran inmediatas y requieren de una aproximación más específica, más acotada y menos general.
  8. 8. • Planes a corto y largo plazo • Plan a corto plazo Pronóstico de ventas Presupuesto de compras Presupuesto de gastos Presupuesto de inversión Presupuesto de efectivo Estados financieros pro forma Otros presupuestos complementarios
  9. 9. Pronóstico Financiero Expresión que permite una acción futura tienen dos características o condiciones inherentes: 1. Se refieren siempre a eventos que se realizaran en momentos específicos en el futuro. 2. Siempre hay un cierto grado de incertidumbre Presupuesto de caja Permite que la empresa programe sus necesidades de caja a corto plazo. Prestando atención a la planeación de excedentes de caja como de déficit de caja. El presupuesto de caja ofrece a los administradores financieros una visión clara de la ocurrencia de entradas como salidas de caja previstas en un periodo dado
  10. 10. Pronóstico de Ventas Insumo fundamental el cualquier presupuesto de caja. Permite calcular flujos de caja mensuales que vayan a resultar por la entradas y erogaciones . Determina el monto de financiamiento, necesario para sostener el nivel de pronóstico de producción y ventas.
  11. 11. PRONOSTICO DE VENTAS Presupuesto de inversión Maquinaria Equipos Inmuebles Readecuaciones Mantenimiento Presupuesto de operación Ventas Gtos. Adm Gtos. Comerciales Gastos genéricos Producción Mano de Obra Materiales Indirectos Presupuesto de caja Nivel minimo Excedentes Déficit Estados financieros Resultados pro forma Balance General pro forma
  12. 12. Métodos de pronósticos de ventas Método porcentual Método de estacionalidad Método económico Administrativo
  13. 13. Método Económico Administrativo Según este método las ventas están definidas por información relacionada con los factores de cambio de las ventas. SP = [(S+F)(1+E)) 1+ A S= ventas del año anterior F= Factores específicos de ventas E= Fuerzas económicas generales A= Influencia administrativa
  14. 14. F= Factores específicos de ventas: Variaciones que pueden ejercer aquellas variables que tienen que ver con el comportamiento de las ventas reales del periodo entre: 1.- Ajustes.- acontecimientos no recurrentes que pueden tener efectos en la venta del periodo. Favorables: pedidos no recurrentes Desfavorables: incendios, huelgas, falla en el abastecimiento de materiales. 2. Cambio.- Referente a alteraciones del producto del mercado o de métodos de venta. Cambio del producto: presentaciones o mejoras Cambio del mercado: modas, gustos , estilos Cambio de método de venta: precios, publicidad, servicio de post venta,
  15. 15. 3. Crecimiento Referente a l efecto inductivo que se puede dar en la rama de actividad comercial o industrial a la que pertenece la compañía. Fuerzas competitivas E Fuerzas que hacen énfasis al comportamiento que experimentan, periódicamente determinados indicadores económicos como: Producto Interno Bruto Ingresos per-capita. Inflación Empleo Ahorro Ventas de industrias
  16. 16. Influencias Administrativas (A) Aquellas políticas que internamente administra la empresa para conseguir cambios en el producto, el precio, la publicidad y los precios. El método se puede aplicar a cualquier tipo de actividad que tenga que ver con ventas. Pronostico de desembolsos Dado el pronóstico de ventas la administración puede escoger, ya sea ajustar la producción directamente a las ventas o producir a una tasa relativamente constante a través del tiempo.
  17. 17. Estados financieros Pro forma Utilizamos el método de juicio bajo el cual se estima valores de ciertas cuentas de los balances generales y se usa el financiamiento externo de la empres como cifra de balance o de ajustes.

×