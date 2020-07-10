Expresion oral 1 a

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Poner en común algo a través de un conjunto de actos que el hombre pone a su disposición para realizar acciones con otro u...
La comunicacion psicologista La disposición La reacción El estado interno que se da y se recibe la comunicación Se centra ...
La comunicacion psicologista como se recibe y procesa el mensaje Grupal Social intrapersonal e interpersonal Se fija aqui ...
MODOS O ETAPAS CRITERIOS MODOS DE COMUNICACIÓN CULTURA ORAL Sistema que permiten una mejor comprensión entre individuos. C...
Desarrollo:
Funciones del Lenguaje Finalidad Cumplir diversas funciones dentro de la vida social. Tipos Función expresiva o emotiva -N...
TIPOS Y SISTEMAS DE COMUNICACION Cuando nos preguntamos por lenguaje la respuesta no siempre va hacer tan concreta, hay qu...
Tiene No Tiene Depende Recursos para representar la realidad de una cosa Cámara fotográfica Tipos
significa SIGNIFICADO COMO FUNCIÓN DE USO DEL LENGUAJE En efecto, toda expresión en el lenguaje tiene un significado en fu...
Está relacionado con el hecho de opinar, preguntar, reprender, sugerir, suplicar, proponer, agradecer o admitir ILOCUTIVA ...
La sinonimia y su potencial ilocutivo. Potencial ilocutivoSinonimia Busca que entre dos o más palabras, sustituirse mutuam...
El signo forma parte del proceso de significación, pero sólo cuando estemos en condiciones de entender y de decodificar el...
EL HOMBRE COMO ANIMAL SIMBOLICO. Cuando las personas se comunican por medio de un signo o señal, se considera una comunica...
¿QUÉ ES HABLAR? ES POR MEDIO DEL HABLA Mediante: Lengua LENGUAJE HUMANO       Según      
k Herramienta para complementar nuestras palabras Contribuye a nuestra relación con los demás, ya sea agradable o desagrad...
CONVERSACIÓN, TEXTO Y DISCURSO. Una conversación se basa en el llamado principio de cooperación, que no es otra cosa que e...
Mecanismo innato e interacción social en la adquisición del lenguaje El contacto social y el mecanismo innato de adquisici...
Para que el niño pueda expresarse adquiere la capacidad de comprensión Llega el momento de elaborar las primeras construcc...
Dos grandes maneras de hablar La lengua en sí sufre procesos que alteran su estructura sistemática a lo largo de la histor...
Estilo Familiar: Es estrictamente íntimo, de confianza y de amistad Caracteristica: La confianza y el grado de afectividad...
Depende del rango social del individuo y del marco de sus situaciones personales para que tenga acceso a cualesquiera de l...
1.Desarrollo ESTILO COLOQUIAL O FAMILIAR CARACTERISTICAS Muletillas Ejemplo Refranes y modismos coo Predilección por las e...
MODALES, CORTESÍA Y FÓRMULAS DE TRATAMIENTO AL HABLAR Y ESCRIBIR Modales Los modales ya sea que vengan de la mamá o del pa...
Tema: Poder de la palabra Preguntas ¿Qué permite el desarrollo del lenguaje? ¿Por qué es tan crucial el uso adecuado de la...
El lenguaje es un poder conferido exclusivamente al ser humano. Aunque aún subsistan pueblos primitivos cuyos mecanismos d...
Desarrollo: ♥ Realice un mapa conceptual sobre CComo Comunicación como Incomunicación Comunicación: Tiene una función Expr...
EL HABLA INTERIOR Generalmente se piensa que la lengua es un medio de comunicación interpersonal, es también para comunica...
SOCIEDAD, CULTURA, LENGUA E IDIOLECTO Aunque nos entendamos al momento de hablar, hay ciertas diferencias de pronunciación...
LAPALABRAORALYESCRITA La evolución de la lengua ha permitido dar un orden a las palabras para comprender su significado lo...
Para finalizar: ACCION CIRCUNDANTE DE LA COMUNICABILIDAD La comunicación es algo que está dándose y modificándose permanen...
DESARROLLO DE LA ACTIVIDAD habla o emite una señal cualquiera está comunicando algo. Ese algo es ya un hecho social: el ac...
Que cada hecho individual nos lleve a una relación auténtica,en la que nos preocupemos de la participación de los demás, e...
Las actividades de la comunicación social Algunas de las actividades son el periodismo, la publicidad, la propaganda, las ...
Medios de comunicación social. Los medios de comunicación social más conocidos son la prensa, la televisión, la radiodifus...
Los medios de comunicación que mas impacto y repercusión tienen son la prensa, televisión, radiodifusión, cinematografía, ...
PERIODISMO PERIODISTA ACONTECIMIENTO Informar Orientar Llenar los vacíos que la educación deficiente deja. • Suposiciones ...
ANUNCIOS, PROPAGANDA Y PUBLICIDAD Anuncios: son la fuente financiera que sostienen a cualesquier medio de comunicación soc...
  1. 1. Poner en común algo a través de un conjunto de actos que el hombre pone a su disposición para realizar acciones con otro u otros individuos para transmitir una información. Ponerse en contacto con los demás, de manera fundamental a través del lenguaje oral y escrito; aunque éstos no son los únicos medios; Son innumerables los sistemas de comunicación que provocan en el hombre algún significado que de alguna manera queda comprendido. ha desarrollado tres modelos Comunicación GrupalComunicación InstrumentalComunicación Tradicional Cuando se realiza en una sola dirección, del emisor al receptor. Aquí sólo interviene el emisor, el receptor se limita a escuchar y nada más: tal es el caso de una conferencia, de la transmisión de un noticiero o informativo, de una clase magistral o de una prédica. Aquí se utilizan varios canales, como la radio, el teléfono, la televisión, altos parlantes, el cine, internet, correo electrónico e infinidad de medios impresos. Sabido es que, en este caso, el emisor y el receptor se encuentran en diferentes lugares. En este modelo sobresale el líder, que es el que codifica el mensaje para el grupo utilizando un medio efectivo para transmitirlo y poder influir en el grupo para que decodifique el mensaje y pueda, en conjunto, tomar unas decisiones. significa por la necesidad de una de las perspectivas para analizar la comunicación es analiza La comunicación humana La comunicación mecanicista La comunicación mediante un encadenamiento de causas y efectos.
  2. 2. La comunicacion psicologista La disposición La reacción El estado interno que se da y se recibe la comunicación Se centra en la posicion del emisor como del receptor La comunicación psicologista Caracteristicas que debe tener en cuenta el Emisor para transmitir un mensaje El emisor debe comunicar con claridad el mensaje para no ser distorcionado El emisor debe conocer a la perfeccion los codigos con los que va a comunicarse con su receptor El Emisor debe conocer de su receptor las actitudes de este hacia el tema
  3. 3. La comunicacion psicologista como se recibe y procesa el mensaje Grupal Social intrapersonal e interpersonal Se fija aqui porque es la actitud personal e interna de cada individuo , que transforma , procesa, selecciona o desprecia tanto lo que comunica como lo que como receptor recibe.
  4. 4. MODOS O ETAPAS CRITERIOS MODOS DE COMUNICACIÓN CULTURA ORAL Sistema que permiten una mejor comprensión entre individuos. CULTURA AUDIOVIDUALCULTURA ESCRITA Se tramite por vía oral todo aquello considerado como bagaje cultural, que se transmitía de generación en generación. Mediante la imprenta se pudo difundir todo tipo de mensajes, brindando al hombre un gran salto cultural en información de todo nuestro historial humano. Debido al desarrollo tecnológico, el ser humano puede ver, informarse, relacionarse con todo el mundo desde casa. EXTERIORIZACION TRANSPOSICION AMPLIFICACION Forma del como el hombre se abre al mundo utilizado sus propios recursos. Después de que hombre exterioriza sus pensamientos mediante medios a idóneos. Surge la idea de perennizar la cultura. Medios de transfusión y difusión informativa como la imprenta, el cine, la radio, la televisión, el satélite, puesto que pueden llegar a mucha personas en segundo. REGISTRO Permite que la comunicación a través de ciertos medios, como el magnetófono y de imágenes se pueda registrar, grabar la voz y le rostro de quien da la información.
  5. 5. Desarrollo:
  6. 6. Funciones del Lenguaje Finalidad Cumplir diversas funciones dentro de la vida social. Tipos Función expresiva o emotiva -Necesidad para expresar sentimientos -Deseo personal, no obligado -Mediante interjecciones, gritos exclamativos, ritmo o entonación no acostumbrados. Función conativa o apelativa -Actitud del hablante para llamar la atención del oyente -A través de una oración imperativa, de súplica o de interrogación Representativa, denotativa, referencial o simbólica. Función metalingüística Función fática o de contacto Función estética o poética. -La más usual -Elaboración del pensamiento -Función discursiva -Se centra en el contenido, o del material bibliográfico -Se utiliza para hablar del lenguaje mismo -Referencia exclusiva -Explicativa -A través de signos fijos -El hablante mantiene un contacto acústico de proximidad con el receptor -Se mantiene entre hablantes no es interrumpida -Voluntad de estilo determinada -Creatividad ya que se espera crear algo bello, grato a la vista, al oído y al corazón, a la sensibilidad. -Llama la atención.
  7. 7. TIPOS Y SISTEMAS DE COMUNICACION Cuando nos preguntamos por lenguaje la respuesta no siempre va hacer tan concreta, hay quienes dicen que este comprende todo la clase de signos. Siendo ha así, la mímica, la risa, las lágrimas son lenguaje, en fin todo sistema de signos que pueden servir de medio de comunicación entre los hombres es lenguaje. Julio Caseres define al lenguaje como un de signos con que el hombre comunica a sus semejantes de lo que piensa o siente. Esto significa que debe tener una intención de comunicación; si no hay intención no habrá propiamente lenguaje En otros casos, los sistemas de comunicación conllevan mensajes que se ha tienen a reglas fijas, así es como sucede con los colores de semáforo, que tanto el verde como el rojo siempre significa lo mismo, o como el triángulo, que dentro del código de la circulación, significa peligro, de la misma forma se da con la comunicación. Y entre otros sistemas de comunicación, el más efectivo son los sistemas de comunicación directos, como el leguaje humano que se establece fundamentalmente a través de dos tipos de comunicación: la lengua escrita y hablada.
  8. 8. Tiene No Tiene Depende Recursos para representar la realidad de una cosa Cámara fotográfica Tipos
  9. 9. significa SIGNIFICADO COMO FUNCIÓN DE USO DEL LENGUAJE En efecto, toda expresión en el lenguaje tiene un significado en función de una expresión lingüística está dado en función de lo que los hablantes hacen con ella Hay expresiones que por sí solas pueden identificarse para llevar a cabo acciones aquella primera expresión completas; de igual manera que lo que hacemos cuando decimos lo que una expresión determinada No se hace más que demostrar otra expresión de la misma manera que utilizamos en la primera expresión. Hay varios elementos en una misma oración con diferente significado No es lo mismo No estaré hoy en la casa, que decir: No. Estaré hoy en la casa. William P. Alston-, dice que cuando una persona expresa una oración se puede distinguir tres tipos de acciones: locutiva, perlocutiva y la ilocutiva. Al emitir la expresión Lo que se consigue con la emisión de la oración o expresión entre dos personas, ejemplo cuando estamos al teléfono LOCUTIVA PERLOCUTIVA
  10. 10. Está relacionado con el hecho de opinar, preguntar, reprender, sugerir, suplicar, proponer, agradecer o admitir ILOCUTIVA Es cierto que cada palabra que contribuya, en forma única, dar un potencial ilocutivo a la expresión y cuando cada término tenga el mismo significado y por ende contribuya de manera idéntica al potencial ilocutivo de las oraciones en las que las palabras aparecen. Si queremos ejecutar actos específicos locutivos, debemos estar preparados para, ser capaces de reconocer que -dice Alston- “una oración tiene significado si y solo si tiene potencial ilocutivo; y saber lo que significa una oración es saber cuál es su potencial ilocutivo ”. Si una palabra queda sustituida por otra que no tiene el mismo significado, el potencial ilocutivo desaparece
  11. 11. La sinonimia y su potencial ilocutivo. Potencial ilocutivoSinonimia Busca que entre dos o más palabras, sustituirse mutuamente dentro de la oración sin que se altere su potencial ilocutivo. - Entorno social dentro del cual se emite una expresión. - La intención de asociación de una determinada palabra con otra. - La fuerza emotiva para hacerlas aparecer como sinónimas. Radica en usar las palabras de tal manera que podamos asumir la responsabilidad de que al emitirlas sepamos lo que se dice, la manera como lo decimos y los efectos que tiene al decir aquello. Todo hablante debe estar consciente de que si quiere llegar al otro debe admitir que hay reglas que exigen ciertas condiciones. Contexto
  12. 12. El signo forma parte del proceso de significación, pero sólo cuando estemos en condiciones de entender y de decodificar el mensaje. EL signo puede expresar, señalar, significar, denotar o indicar un proceso de comunicación de por medio que alguien lo transmite con intención de dar a conocer un tema. El lenguaje tiene relación entre los elementos sintácticos con otros elementos similares, tales como signos, señales, dibujos, símbolos, diagramas, etc. EL LENGUAJE Y SU NATURALEZA COMO SIGNO Se debe tomar en cuenta que el signo está relacionado con orígenes de conformidad y que estos, producen efectos en los destinatarios lo cual significa que se tendrá mayor claridad de lo que se vaya analizar. Humberto Eco, hace referencia que el signo intersecta en el proceso de la comunicación para decir o para indicar a alguien algo que otro conoce y quiere que lo conozcan los demás también. Los signos que utilicemos para comunicarnos deben ser una expresión que realmente comunique nuestro estado de conciencia a alguien En conclusión el signo en relacion al lenguaje demuestra tener un significado preciso, lo cual implica una relación pragmática. La a, la e, la y o la preposición de, no tienen real sentido, sin embargo estos son signos simples, que por sí solos no tienen un auténtico significado, pero sí un valor. MAPA CONCEPTUAL:
  13. 13. EL HOMBRE COMO ANIMAL SIMBOLICO. Cuando las personas se comunican por medio de un signo o señal, se considera una comunicacion simbolica. Interpretacion realizada por la persona. No hay signo que adquiera la categoría de símbolo sino lo es por la comprensión de su significante (expresión) y de su significado (contenido) Es animal simbolico no solo en cuanto sirve del lenguaje verbal, sino en cuanto este implica Hechos culturales, rituales sociales, costumbres de su entorno El lenguaje Es el vinculo por el cual nos relacionamos con los demas El simbolo Es el unico instrumento que nos posibilita la comunicacion de las cosas entre si. Se manifiesta por medio del lenguaje Significante y significado Un significante no tiene sentido hasta que no haya la noción o el concepto que la imagen acústica debe evocar a través de la expresión El significado es la imagen mental que evoca el significante El signo El signo se define como una unidad cultural dado que se ligan unos elementos expresivos con otros, coordinándolos y asignándoles infinidad de contextualizaciones con diferentes etiquetas; hasta hacer del signo una norma lingüística que prevé soluciones y resuelve contradicciones dentro de una cultura. Las personas pensamos y actuamos simbolicamente.
  14. 14. ¿QUÉ ES HABLAR? ES POR MEDIO DEL HABLA Mediante: Lengua LENGUAJE HUMANO       Según      
  15. 15. k Herramienta para complementar nuestras palabras Contribuye a nuestra relación con los demás, ya sea agradable o desagradable. Fortalece al lenguaje verbalEl empleo del cuerpo es el principal impulsor de la comunicación Tenemos Nuestro cuerpo Cinésica Quien estudia los movimientos y posiciones corporales, que constituyen las formas aprendidas de la comunicación Proxémica Analiza bajo qué circunstancias el cuerpo humano está delimitado en su conducta diaria Gestos Distancia física Contacto Térmico Contacto visual Nuestra mirada puede aprobar, negar, o tener firmeza ante algo Relación con las personas, puede ser -intima -amigable -Social -desconocida - -La piel -El contacto olfativo Ya que pueden traer recuerdos agradables o no de una persona. Tenemos que tener en cuenta que nuestros gestos ni el habla misma causen ambigüedad o confusión. Estos aspectos inciden según la costumbre, la educación, la naturaleza, el tiempo, el ámbito económico, posición social, nuestra manera de vestir, para que nuestros movimientos corporales, lleguen a significar un mensaje Rascarse la ceja. Tocarse la nariz Mano en la barbilla
  16. 16. CONVERSACIÓN, TEXTO Y DISCURSO. Una conversación se basa en el llamado principio de cooperación, que no es otra cosa que el esfuerzo que cada interlocutor pone de manifiesto para centrar y encaminar el tema, motivo de diálogo. Presenta un carácter coherente y sistemático. Es necesario que la comunicación sea: - Informativa. - Verdadera y Contrastada. - Apropiadas en relación a lo que se está tratando. - Se toma en cuenta la manera de cómo debe expresarse, ser breves y ordenados en la conversación. Elementos de la conversación: El texto en cuanto es una unidad teórica y abstracta, y el discurso, en cuanto representa la realización concreta del habla, bien sea oral o escrito, exige ciertas reglas para que sea coherente y por ende, interpretado correctamente. Examinamos este brevísimo cuento de Laura G. Carella: La lluvia y las plantas Caía la lluvia. Zarandeaba el viento las ramas de los árboles. La niña, cansada de su encierro habló a la lluvia desde la ventana de su habitación: -Lluvia, mala amiga, ¿por qué caes? Me tienes presa en casa. ¡Cesa ya de una vez! ¡Quiero ir a jugar! La voz cantarina de la lluvia replicó: -Las plantas, amiguita, tienen sed. Si agua no les doy, ni flores ni frutos darán después. Vemos que el discurso narrativo es coherente: hay unidad en el tema y secuencia u orden de hechos. La puntuación, los signos de interrogación y admiración, las figuras literarias como el apóstrofe y la imprecación, las justificaciones lógicas, el manejo de los tiempos verbales, en fin, todo está dado por un fondo de cohesión léxica y por elementos de relación lógica para que el discurso, la narración o el diálogo -en éste, o en cualquier otro caso- nos lleven a un acto interaccional, es decir, de comunicación e interacción humana, bien sea para simplemente enunciar, o bien para admirar, convencer, provocar, ordenar, formular preguntas, y cuántos otros actos humanos que adquieren una real expresividad en cada enunciado concreto, con el feliz antecedente de que cada uno de estos actos son universales, puesto que el arte de conversar se lleva a cabo en cualquier sociedad humana.
  17. 17. Mecanismo innato e interacción social en la adquisición del lenguaje El contacto social y el mecanismo innato de adquisición de lenguaje que todo ser humano posee antes de nacer permite a los niños aprender a hablar Al momento de nacer, emitir un llanto es el primer contacto físico con el mundo A partir de la tercera semana comienza a ser consciente de determinar fenómenos y sensaciones Estrena sus primeros balbuceos, fija su vista y comienza a estructurar si primera sonrisa Todo gesto busca expresar sus deseos Este llanto es un signo y se convierte en el primer paso de interacción social Inicia la counicación con los demás expresando rabia, dolor, hambre a traves de sus berrinches El lenguaje es el fundamento que sirve de referencia a cualquier acción humana Aprender a hablar es uno de los procesos mas complejos que implica aprender a comportarse como seres humanos
  18. 18. Para que el niño pueda expresarse adquiere la capacidad de comprensión Llega el momento de elaborar las primeras construcciones sintácticas Para aprender a hablar no sólo es importante aprender las reglas. De esta manera se explica el cómo hemos aprendido ha dialogar y a adquirir infindad de hábitos linguisticos Estos de una u otra manera nos han llevado a que las construcciones linguisticas sean coherentes, logicas y expresivas Se debe hacer eco de la importancia que implica la interacción para que el niño aprenda el dominio de la lengua Entrando en contactocon adultos como de los niños entre si La práctica de la escritura y la lectura Marcaran una nueva etapa en el proceso de dominio en la adquisición del lenguaje Esta comprensión juega un papel vital en la adquisición del lenguaje El niño capta las secuecias fónicas de los mayores, las analiza e intenta imitarlas
  19. 19. Dos grandes maneras de hablar La lengua en sí sufre procesos que alteran su estructura sistemática a lo largo de la historia Las variaciones que en una lengua se dan son en función de elementos de tipo social: El grado cultural, la profesión, el sexo, la edad y el lugar en donde se vive. Un individuo tendrá sus propias “creencias” acerca de su lengua, tanto para dirigirse a su familia, a sus amigos, enttre otros. Por más variantes que haya, hay dos únicas maneras o estilos de hablar Estilo Familiar: Estilo No Familiar:
  20. 20. Estilo Familiar: Es estrictamente íntimo, de confianza y de amistad Caracteristica: La confianza y el grado de afectividad que se tiene con quien se habla. Se produce gestos muy característicos, el uso de frases hechas, refranes, modismos, fórmulas ponderativas, diminutivos, aumentativos y algunos otros rasgos muy característicos. Estilo No Familiar: Cubre el resto de situaciones que se dan en lavida cotidiana La sintaxis es mucho más estructurada y por ende la pronunciación muy cuidada y con un léxico culto. Caracteristica: Es frío y poco cordial y hasta pedante o lleno de formulismos en ocasiones. Tipos Ritualizado Registro Casual Registro Elevado
  21. 21. Depende del rango social del individuo y del marco de sus situaciones personales para que tenga acceso a cualesquiera de los registros aludidos Registro ritualizado Exige un cúmulo de normas y formulas lingüísticas precisas Ejemplo: Un discurso de un mandatario Registro elevado Es propio de los encuentros formales en los que casi ningún hablante se conoce. Ejemplo: Conferencia Registro Casual Obedece a las relaciones que obligadamente el hablante mantiene con un sinnúmero de personas desconocidas Ejemplo: Compra-venta de un bien
  22. 22. 1.Desarrollo ESTILO COLOQUIAL O FAMILIAR CARACTERISTICAS Muletillas Ejemplo Refranes y modismos coo Predilección por las enumeraciones Expresadas en adagios, refranes, sentencias, dichos, frases de empleo corriente reflejan el uso competente del lenguaje * Alteración del orden de los elementos en la oración. *Antes de una construcción lógico-sintáctica, se prefiere una construcción psicológica- expresiva. Esta muy enferma mi madre, es una oración psicológica, dado que se quiere destacar como novedoso el hecho de estar enferma. *De tal palo, tal astilla. *Genio y Figura hasta la sepultura. *Cuando el rio suena piedras trae. *A Dios rogando y con el mazo dando Enunciados ejemplo Es muy común eludir el nombre de una cosa que no se quiere nombrar. Elusión y la alusión *Cortesía *Felicitaciones *Saludos *Despedidas *Agradecimient os *Disculpas, etc. *Caleta por casa *Guacho por corazón *Camellar por trabajar Defi nici ón Conformada por *Este *Bueno *Si *Por ejemplo *Digamos *El problema es que *Claro *Ajá, etc. Elementos es el vulgo que prefiere reiterar una y cuantas veces un mismo asunto
  23. 23. MODALES, CORTESÍA Y FÓRMULAS DE TRATAMIENTO AL HABLAR Y ESCRIBIR Modales Los modales ya sea que vengan de la mamá o del papá para sus hijos o simplemente de un docente a sus alumnos diciéndoles o recalcándoles algunos de estos modales como son: se modesto, eso es malo, no seas chismoso, no te entrometas, se culto y comedido entre otros, ya que se puede comunicarse con una mayor cortesía al hablar. Fórmulas de tratamiento Estas fórmulas de tratamiento al hablar surgen a medida que unas culturas no siempre van a ser las mismas ya que estas varían o cambian con el día a día, en algunos aspectos de cortesía de una comunidad determinada son totalmente desconocidas para otra, a través del habla se puede conocer la subjetividad y que es lo que la distingue de otra. Cortesía En el español se utiliza la fórmula de cortesía interesada y desinteresada, cuando se quiere demostrar una cortesía interesada es como: estoy a sus órdenes mande usted señor etc., y en una cortesía desinteresada en como: usted es muy gentil, muy amable, no sabe cuánto le agradezco, etc.
  24. 24. Tema: Poder de la palabra Preguntas ¿Qué permite el desarrollo del lenguaje? ¿Por qué es tan crucial el uso adecuado de la palabra? ¿Qué ha permitido lenguaje en el ser humano? El poder de la palabra La paz de los pueblos se mantiene a traves del dialogo. Por que: Por medio de la palabra se resuleven los antagonismo. Cada que mejor se hable mas llevadera sera la relacion de cordialidad y de hermandad entre hombres. Dominio de la lengua Justifica sus actividades - Hablando - Escuchando - Escribiendo - Leyendo El poder de la palabra es innegable Lo que permite: - Ser reconocido y valorado - Por lo que es y hace La lengua es siempre eficaz e cuanto el hablante ponde todo su potencial y su inmensa capacidad de hablar bien.
  25. 25. El lenguaje es un poder conferido exclusivamente al ser humano. Aunque aún subsistan pueblos primitivos cuyos mecanismos de comunicacion le sean todavía rudimentarios. En medio de sus limitaciones, poseen grandes posibilidades de expresión. Cada comunidad linguistica ha tenodo que ir creando gradualmente sus propios códigos de expresión. El lenguaje surge de un sin número de exigencias. La lengua sea un sistema en el que las palabras se convierta en una actividad fundamental. Permitiendo: - Expresar todo el caudal de pensamientos que el hombre posee. - Transmitir mensajes - La gran creatividad del lenguaje humano que da forma a las actitudes individuales de cada ser humano.
  26. 26. Desarrollo: ♥ Realice un mapa conceptual sobre CComo Comunicación como Incomunicación Comunicación: Tiene una función Expresiva gracias a la cual es posible que un mensaje llegue formalmente al destinatario. Incomunicación: Podemos apreciar que es una falta de relación, trato o comunicación con alguna otra persona. Cuando un hablante determinado se propone hacer llegar un mensaje a un oyente, parte de una referencia a la realidad externa o interna –su experiencia. Lo que importa no es tanto el contenido del mensaje sino la forma cómo se lo expresa y a través de qué medios se lo emite. El proceso de la comunicación pierde Efectividad: pequeños gestos, asentimientos, movimientos de las manos, de la cabeza, una mirada, entre otros aspectos, evidencian un acuerdo o desacuerdo de lo que se dice. La constante incomunicación que por una u otra razón se da en el plano de las relaciones humanas. La transmisión de un mensaje hacia cualquiera de los puntos cardinales de la tierra no es difícil. Los medios mecánicos como el teléfono, celular, fax, telégrafo, cable, teletipo, internet, correo electrónico, junto con la expansión de los diferentes medios de comunicación social: prensa, radio, cine y televisión confirman la comunicabilidad del lenguaje. Constituyen el paso de una cultura meramente informativa a una de tipo audiovisual en la que, prácticamente, la palabra escrita ha dado paso a la imagen como un elemento de tanta validez que nos induce a pensar que el medio. Dado que la formulación del lenguaje de quien lo emite -aparte de lo ya señalado- dependerá de cómo es pronunciado, de los procedimientos sintácticos y morfológicos que haya elegido dado que la formulación del lenguaje de quien lo emite -aparte de lo ya señalado- dependerá de cómo es pronunciado, de los procedimientos sintácticos y morfológicos que haya elegido. La incomunicabilidad de la comunicabilidad puede ser a veces tan compleja según como las personas utilicen diversidad de formas de conformidad con las múltiples situaciones en que se encuentren y según sean las actividades y el grado de su posición socio- económico-cultural.
  27. 27. EL HABLA INTERIOR Generalmente se piensa que la lengua es un medio de comunicación interpersonal, es también para comunicarnos nosotros mismos. Es el medio de conocimiento por él podemos adentrarnos en lo más profundo de nuestra interioridad para moldear el comportamiento y para saber cómo responder en la conversación interpersonal. Conversar con el hombre que siempre va conmigo Es un fenómeno psicológico Este fenómeno de hablar con uno mismo se inicia desde la infancia. Para nadie es desconocido que un niño entre los cuatro y siete años habla a solas cuando está jugando. Gracias a este acto de hablar a solas y en silencio, entre un yo que habla y un yo que escucha, es posible mantener un grado de interiorización para examinar cuidadosamente nuestra participación con los demás. En efecto, la participación del habla interior es básica para regular nuestra manera De ser como personas. El proceso del habla interior es fundamental para comprender mejor la dimensión social de la comunicación, puesto que es un elemento en el que el individuo reflexiona en conversación. El diálogo interno nos enseña a hablar con los demás, sino también porque al interiorizar el habla estamos aprendiendo a escuchar.
  28. 28. SOCIEDAD, CULTURA, LENGUA E IDIOLECTO Aunque nos entendamos al momento de hablar, hay ciertas diferencias de pronunciación y de vocabulario. La diferencia de la sociedad se refleja en el lenguaje, según algunos sociolingüistas. la sociedad tiene una cultura y una lengua que están estrechamente unidas. La sociedad y la cultura tienen unos valores que afectan al lenguaje. Es decir, hay palabras que son tabúes para algunos grupos, y lo sustituyen por apodos o circunquiloquios. Dialecto: particularidades lingüísticas de un determinado grupo que lo diferencia de otro, aunque hable el mismo idioma. Idiolecto: forma individual del habla de cada individuo. La lengua refleja la cultura de un pueblo. Sociedad, lengua y cultura van de la mano. El conocimiento, valores y costumbres de los pueblos constituyen la evolución de la humanidad gracias al empleo del lenguaje. El lenguaje es el medio idóneo de comunicación para que el hablante pueda expresar sus ideas, sentimientos según sea sus modos expresivos, su vocabulario y la entonación que del lenguaje quiera hacer.
  29. 29. LAPALABRAORALYESCRITA La evolución de la lengua ha permitido dar un orden a las palabras para comprender su significado los actos humanos son estudiados como la expreción; los accidenetes de las palabras por el campo de la morfología, y la forma y orden lógico en la que se producen la llamamos sintanxis. La palabra se da manera oral y escrita En el lenguaje hablado influye el orden de las palabras ,la entonación y los gestos utilizados. La palabra según el contexto en el que se encunetre su significado variara. Cada palabra que damos a conocer debe tener relación entre si con las parabras que antes dichas y las que se diran. En el medio escrito debera ser formal y conservador. Aunque no tenga la misma manera de expresarse libremente como en el medio oral, la palabra escrita hace el uso de recursos gramaticales, otorgandole mayor expresividad.
  30. 30. Para finalizar: ACCION CIRCUNDANTE DE LA COMUNICABILIDAD La comunicación es algo que está dándose y modificándose permanentemente como un acto cambiante, vivo y dinámico La comunicabilidad se enmarca dentro de una acción circundante en virtud de que el sujeto pasivo de la comunicación (el receptor) reacciona ante la emisión del mensaje. El receptor sabrá decir qué hacer luego, puesto que una vez que la información haya sido recibida y comprendida, deberá reaccionar y reactivar el mensaje. La comunicabilidad se convierte, entonces, en una especie de función circulatoria, puesto que no se trata sólo de enviar y recibir sino de una acción recíproca que exige un retorno a la fuente. El que comunica, debe saber exteriorizar a la mayor perfección sus ideas. El código, sistema de signos que el comunicador o emisor debe elaborar para transmitir el mensaje. El proceso de la comunicación debe ser, por lo tanto, un acto consciente y reflexivo en el que antes de exteriorizar el mensaje, primero hay que interiorizarlo para saber con certeza cómo y en qué condiciones lo transmitimos. La acción circundante de la comunicabilidad, no es otro que el de hacerse entender, de influir y de provocar una acción recíproca, de manera que se pueda evaluar sus consecuencias. La comunicabilidad como acto consciente exige de cada uno de nosotros que pensemos detenidamente, antes de transmitir y de recibir algo.
  31. 31. DESARROLLO DE LA ACTIVIDAD habla o emite una señal cualquiera está comunicando algo. Ese algo es ya un hecho social: el acto de relacionarse, de dirigirse al otro, esa influencia que se ejerce ante los demás, es un proceso social. La comunicación es un hecho social ¿qué es la que espera el receptor del informador o emisor?: que la comunicación sea precisa y sencilla, que haya eficacia en el canal o vehículo elegido y que produzca el efecto necesario en tanto en cuanto el receptor no se vea obligado a esforzarse para captar o para aceptar el mensaje De hecho, el receptor debe mostrar confianza y credibilidaden lo que es capaz de recibir, dentro de una atmósfera en que la comunicación se adapta a las realidades cotidianas del medio El contenido de lo que se comunica (el mensaje) puespara el otro (receptor),que entiende la forma en que el proceso se está desarrollando. Toda comunicación influye de algún modo en los demás; pues procura el contacto y la relación con los otros El hecho comunicativo se enmarca dentro de un proceso cultural concreto, y en orden a la serie de fenómenos que allí se evidencian, la comunicabilidad procurará mostrar su organicidad y homogeneidad para que responda uniformemente con arreglo al grupo humano que interesa . Como el acto de comunicarse es social, no debemos anular la responsabilidad individual -que es siempre personal e intransferible- de cada uno ante sí mismo para que pueda, conservando su personalidad -su manera de ser específica-, demostrar seguridad en la que comunica, sintiéndose parte del medio, y no absorbido por él . Entiéndase que la socialidad de la comunicación no equivale a despersonalizarse, sino a enmarcarse dentro de un sistema de relaciones entre personas, que ni anula ni debe restringir las facetas individuales y de libertad personal que cada individuo tiene para comunicarse.
  32. 32. Que cada hecho individual nos lleve a una relación auténtica,en la que nos preocupemos de la participación de los demás, es uno de los objetivos que enriquece a la comunicación social. La comunicación es en efecto, una realidad social y por ende, una realidad de la cultura, puesto que es una necesidad primaria de todo grupo humano en cuanto permite, por un lado, la relacion como los demas signo de humanismos y supervivencia y por , otro porque permite la transformacion de todo comunicacion para elmejoramientode las condicionesde vida en el que el hombre vive En consecuencia, toda acción comunicativa, por el hecho de ser un acto social, supone un intercambio de ideas que procuran la relación, la influencia, el conocimiento y el contacto de cohesión con los demás para organizarse, encontrarse, y procurar algo tan fundamental como es el hecho de asegurar, Y qué mejor que, sabiendo que la comunicación es un hecho social y un factor cultural básico sepamos asumir con efectividad nuestra tarea específica de proyectarnos como “comunicadores sociales” a la hora de elaborar un mensaje para poder transmitirlo y promover la participación altiva, coherente, sincera, específica y vivencial del receptor, es decir, de los demás.
  33. 33. Las actividades de la comunicación social Algunas de las actividades son el periodismo, la publicidad, la propaganda, las relaciones públicas, la comunicación educativa, la comunicación institucional interna. El periodismo es una actividad cuyo propósito es informar sobre cualquier noticia sobre cualquier tema de manera organizada mediante cualquier medio de comunicación La publicidad hace público o notorio lo que comunica a todo el mundo pues su finalidad está orientada a convencer con fines comerciales.Por ende trata de llegar al consumidor de cualquier forma por lo que llega a ser engañosa y a no mostrar la realidad La propaganda comprende cualquier actividad de difusión que por generan no es con intereses comerciales pero si trata de difundir ya sea una ideología o doctrina y se sirve de cualquier medio para darla a conocer Las relaciones publicas su finalidad es de mantener una comunicación organizada priorizando la compresión mutua entre una persona una institución y la comunidad.
  34. 34. Medios de comunicación social. Los medios de comunicación social más conocidos son la prensa, la televisión, la radiodifusión y la cinematografía. Comunicación VisualEscrito Imprenta Periódico Televisión Prensa Radiodifusión Sistema Gráfico - Sonoro Otros métodos Cualquier tipo de población Cinematografía Repercusión instantánea Medio poderoso en propaganda y difusión Métodos usados en la comunicación social. Libros, carteles, folletos, proyector de diapositivas, entre otros.
  35. 35. Los medios de comunicación que mas impacto y repercusión tienen son la prensa, televisión, radiodifusión, cinematografía, y otros cuantos como pueden ser, el libro, folletos, carteles, disco fonográfico e inclusive los proyectores de diapositivas. Todos estos medios buscan dar a conocer a la sociedad sus diferentes contenidos, aunque no todos lo hacen igual; lo que se refiere a libros o periódicos son de manera escrita, lo que respecta a televisión, cinematografía, se refiere a medios audio – sonoros, y también lo que es radiodifusión, que estrictamente solo se refiere al campo auditivo. Medios de comunicación social. En lo que tiene que ver a noticias, se pueden usar varios de estos medios, excepto el cinematográfico, sin embargo, en los últimos tiempos, el periódico se ha visto reemplazado por otros campos, debido a la no inmediatez de su contenido, como si lo pueden hacer los medios audio – sonoros y sonoros. El medio mas predominante es la televisión, por su eficacia al momento de captar la atención de los televidentes, tanto visual como auditivamente. El medio cinematográfico, se ha visto opacado por la televisión, ya que se lo considera mas un pasatiempo, y no expone todo lo que la televisión transmite.
  36. 36. PERIODISMO PERIODISTA ACONTECIMIENTO Informar Orientar Llenar los vacíos que la educación deficiente deja. • Suposiciones • Inexactitud • Falta de veracidad • Anfibologías • Patrañas • Congruente. • Preparado. • Eficiente. • Confiable. • Ético. • Servicial. • Profundo. • Creativo. • Original. • Responsable. • Actual o de interés actual. • Claro en sus ideas. • Exacto. • Veraz. • Desmotivan al lector. • Se pierde el interés. • Pierden la confianza del público. Detectar un problema que afecta a la sociedad y buscar la manera de contribuir para mejorar. reto debe ser debe ser no debe tener de lo contrario misión
  37. 37. ANUNCIOS, PROPAGANDA Y PUBLICIDAD Anuncios: son la fuente financiera que sostienen a cualesquier medio de comunicación social, los cuales, quiéranlo o no, se han convertido en medios de publicidad y propaganda Propaganda y publicidad: trata de despertar el interés de la cosa anunciada específicamente a personas seleccionadas, no lo hace a través de los medios de difusión en general, sino mediante el envío de cartas circulares y personales, a través de prospectos, libros, folletos, tarjetas, y hasta boletines informativos. En este caso los destinatarios son un público especial, puesto que no se dejan impresionar por la publicidad genérica y abstracta. Los especialistas en propaganda y publicidad concentran en temas específicos con la intención de ser que las personas se interesen por ellos pensando que es lo que le puede ser útil.

