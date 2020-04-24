Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CULTURA Y ÉTICA NEUSA CECILIA CUEVA JIMÉNEZ
“Considero que la ética es una preocupación exclusivamente humana sin autoridad sobrehumana alguna tras ella”. Albert Eins...
ÉTICA EN EL ÁMBITO FILOSÓFICO La filosofía no es una ciencia sino una forma de pensar , existen tantas formas de pensamien...
Ética de virtudes • La máxima aspiración del hombre consiste en la felicidad que se encuentra en Dios. • La felicidad se a...
Epicureísmo • Máximo representante Epicuro. • Es materialista. • El principio de todo bien se halla en el placer. • Placer...
Estoicismo • Epicteto, Séneca y Marco Aurelio • Comprende al mundo como un cosmos. • El ideal del hombre es vivir conforme...
Neoplatonismo • Tiene tendencia religiosa • Sumerge al hombre en la divinidad. • Platón enfatiza el cultivo de sabiduría m...
Ética Kantiana o del deber • Kant • La moralidad mismo del hombre constituye fundamento último y fuente original de todas ...
Utilitarismo • Resurgimiento del epicureísmo hedonista. • Principio fundamental es la felicidad, buscando el placer y rech...
Ética del super hombre • Nietzsche .- testigo.- profeta del nihilismo • Los valores tradicionales morales son puras máscar...
Ética Marxista • Apoya los derechos sociales • El hombre está moralmente alineado cuando orienta sus aspiraciones por fals...
Ética axiológica • Opuesta a la Kantiana • Corriente axiológica • Max Scheler y Nicolas Hartmann • Bueno aquello que reali...
Ética de la liberación • Enrique Dussel • Parte de la conciencia de la situación de opresión en que se encuentra el pueblo...
Ética comunicativa o dialógica • Ética basada en el diálogo y la comunicación en sociedad pluralista y democrática. • Tien...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Etica filosofica

25 views

Published on

detalla conceptos de etica y moral

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Etica filosofica

  1. 1. CULTURA Y ÉTICA NEUSA CECILIA CUEVA JIMÉNEZ
  2. 2. “Considero que la ética es una preocupación exclusivamente humana sin autoridad sobrehumana alguna tras ella”. Albert Einstein (1879-1955)
  3. 3. ÉTICA EN EL ÁMBITO FILOSÓFICO La filosofía no es una ciencia sino una forma de pensar , existen tantas formas de pensamiento como individuos existan en este planeta o como se den tantas formas coincidentes de pensamiento, que es lo que da lugar a las distintas formas de hacer filosofía o categorizar a los filósofos.
  4. 4. Ética de virtudes • La máxima aspiración del hombre consiste en la felicidad que se encuentra en Dios. • La felicidad se alcanza mediante el ejercicio de las virtudes. • Representantes Aristóteles, Platón y Sócrates. • Tomás de Aquino consagra a Aristóteles como ideario moral de la cristiandad. • La vida del cristiano se basa en la práctica de las virtudes.
  5. 5. Epicureísmo • Máximo representante Epicuro. • Es materialista. • El principio de todo bien se halla en el placer. • Placer grosero.- que produce la comida y bebida. • Placer que no lleva sufrimiento • Placeres físicos elevados y refinados.
  6. 6. Estoicismo • Epicteto, Séneca y Marco Aurelio • Comprende al mundo como un cosmos. • El ideal del hombre es vivir conforme a su naturaleza. • El estoicismo culmina en un humanismo universalista.
  7. 7. Neoplatonismo • Tiene tendencia religiosa • Sumerge al hombre en la divinidad. • Platón enfatiza el cultivo de sabiduría mediante la contemplación y la mortificación de todo deseo sensual que proviene del cuerpo. • El alma del hombre ha sido corrompida al caer y quedar aprisionada en un cuerpo.
  8. 8. Ética Kantiana o del deber • Kant • La moralidad mismo del hombre constituye fundamento último y fuente original de todas las normas morales. • El fundamento de la norma moral es el deber. • El valor moral radica en la voluntad del hombre e querer hacer el bien o la buena voluntad. • El hombre encuentra la perfección moral en el cumplimiento del deber, por el deber mismo.
  9. 9. Utilitarismo • Resurgimiento del epicureísmo hedonista. • Principio fundamental es la felicidad, buscando el placer y rechazando el dolor. Esto deduce el criterio de utilidad. • Nace en el carácter pragmático y anglosajón. • La conducta se rige por el interés. • La moral se da por un frío cálculo de interés • Stuart Mill corrige dándole mayor importancia a la calidad que a la cantidad • Los placeres del espíritu son más satisfechos que los sensuales. • El hombre busca el placer y lo considera útil y bueno.
  10. 10. Ética del super hombre • Nietzsche .- testigo.- profeta del nihilismo • Los valores tradicionales morales son puras máscaras que ocultan intereses egoístas de unos y las bajezas y miserias de otros. • La lucha del deber y la defensa de la debilidad dividen a la humanidad en dos tipos de hombres los poderosos y débiles • El poderoso se convierte en un superhombre valor y meta suprema de la humanidad • Superhombre es duro sin sentimientos, inmoral o amoral. • EL FIN JUSTIFICA LOS MEDIOS • Moral del hombre de negocios • Caracteriza a la política.
  11. 11. Ética Marxista • Apoya los derechos sociales • El hombre está moralmente alineado cuando orienta sus aspiraciones por falsos ideales • Marx propone el ideal del hombre fruto de una sociedad comunista sin clases, una moral revolucionaria • Sus virtudes son la lucha, solidaridad, el sacrificio por la causa revolucionaria el trabajo colectivo
  12. 12. Ética axiológica • Opuesta a la Kantiana • Corriente axiológica • Max Scheler y Nicolas Hartmann • Bueno aquello que realiza un valor malo aquello que impide • Valores como un ser ideal • Valores: propiedad objetiva.- valen por sí mismo independientemente de la apreciación de cada individuo • Subjetividad.- cada persona tiene su propia percepción estimativa de valores • Estéticos, morales, religiosos, biológicos, etc.
  13. 13. Ética de la liberación • Enrique Dussel • Parte de la conciencia de la situación de opresión en que se encuentra el pueblo latinoamericano. • Atenta a la dignidad del ser humano • El bien moral consiste en la práctica de la justicia. • Reconoce el derecho del oprimido • Cumple la justicia y respeta al otro como otro • Rechaza todo acto de fetichismo o divinización de la mismidad
  14. 14. Ética comunicativa o dialógica • Ética basada en el diálogo y la comunicación en sociedad pluralista y democrática. • Tiene énfasis en los procedimientos para llegar a la normativa moral universal. • El diálogo único medio para saber si los intereses subjetivos pueden convertirse en normas universales.

×