  1. 1. Las principales Propiedades Generales que afectan Hormigón Fresco son: • Trabajabilidad Es la facilidad con la que puede distribuirse el Hormigón dentro de los encofrados. Debe tener la necesaria consistencia, para lo cual afectarán: la cantidad de agua, la forma y medida de los áridos, la cantidad de cemento, la existencia de aditivos, y la presencia de cenizas. También la correspondiente cohesión, que es la resistencia del material a segregarse. • Homogeneidad Se dice del material que tiene las mismas propiedades en todos los puntos. En el Hormigón se consigue mediante un buen amasado.
  2. 2. Propiedades Generales que afectan al Hormigón Endurecido: •Densidad Es la cantidad de peso por unidad de volumen ( densidad=peso/volumen) Variará con la clase de áridos y con la forma de colocación en obra. La densidad de los Hormigones Ligeros oscilará entre los 200 y los 1500 kg/m3. En los Hormigones Ordinarios: Apisonados: 2000 a 2200 kg/m3 Vibrados: 2300 a 2400 kg/m3 Centrifugados: 2.400 a 2500 kg/m3 Proyectados 2500 a 2600 kg/m3 Los Hormigones Pesados pueden alcanzar los 4000 kg/m3. Este tipo de Hormigón es el utilizado para construir pantallas de protección contra las radiaciones.
  3. 3. • Resistencia Mecánica Es la capacidad que tiene el Hormigón para soportar las cargas que se apliquen sin agrietarse o romperse. Es diferente según el tipo de esfuerzos de que se trate: su resistencia a la compresión es unas diez veces mayor que su resistencia a la tracción. Esta baja resistencia a la tracción es la que llevó a incorporar varillas de Hierro o Acero al Hormigón, para conformar el hormigón armado. • Durabilidad Es la capacidad para resistir el paso del tiempo. • Porosidad La porosidad se considera la proporción de huecos respecto de la masa total. Influye en la resistencia, la densidad, y la permeabilidad del hormigón.
  4. 4. • Permeabilidad Es la capacidad de un un material de ser atravesado por líquidos o gases. La impermeabilidad del Hormigón es importante para su resistencia a los ataques químicos. Esta impermeabilidad depende en parte del exceso de agua en el amasado y del posterior curado del Hormigón.

