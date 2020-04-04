Successfully reported this slideshow.
Inecuaciones e intervalo
Inecuaciones e intervalo

FOLLETO

Inecuaciones e intervalo

  1. 1. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- INECUACIONES Son aquellas que presentan una de las siguientes formas generales: 𝒂𝒙 + 𝒃 > 𝟎 ; 𝒂𝒙 + 𝒃 < 𝟎 ; 𝒂𝒙 + 𝒃 ≥ 𝟎 ; 𝒂𝒙 + 𝒃 ≤ 𝟎 1. Resolver:  3𝑥 + 5 > 𝑥 + 7  −3𝑋 − 2 ≥ 𝑋−7 2 2. Resolver la Inecuación: 𝑥 − 1 2 − 3x + 2 7 ≤ 𝑥 + 5 3. En las inecuación halle el intervalo real:  √𝑥 + 5  2 √𝑥+6  √𝑥2−1 √𝑥−1 4. Resolver la inecuación: (x - 2)2 (x + 2)( x - 2) + 8 5. Resolver la siguientes inecuaciones:  2 ( 𝑥 + 1) − 3( 𝑥 − 2) < 𝑥 + 6  3𝑥+1 7 − 2−4𝑥 3 ≥ −5𝑥 −4 14 + 7𝑥 6 6. Si al doblede la edad deMarco se resta 17 añosresulta menor que 35; pero si a la mitad de la edad se suma 3 el resultado es mayor que 15. ¿Cuál es la edad de Marco? A) 22 B) 23 C) 24 D) 25 E) 26 7. En una reunión van 100 personas entre abogados e ingenieros. La cantidad de abogados varones es la mitad de la cantidad total de mujeres; de los cuales 17 son ingenieros. Si se sabe quehay más de 24 ingenieros varones y más de 31 abogadas, ¿Cuántos abogados hay en total? A) 38 B) 42 C) 49 D) 56 E) 58 8. Un padre decide ir a un concierto con sus hijos y tiene S/. 150. Si compra entradas de S/. 30 le falta dinero, pero si compra entradas de 22 soles le sobra ¿Cuántos hijos tiene? A) 3 B) 4 C) 5 D) 6 E) 7 9. Lucero y Angélica preparan pasteles. Si el triple de lo que prepara Lucero más lo de Angélica es mayor que 51 y,si además el doblede Lucero menos lo deAngélica es 24, ¿Cuál es la cantidad mínima de pasteles que pueden hacer juntas? A) 21 B) 23 C) 24 D) 25 E) 28 10. Un hombre tiene actualmente 26 años y acaba de ser padre. ¿A partir de cuándo la edad del padre será menor que el triple de la edad del hijo? A) 13 B) 14 C) 15 D) 16 E) 17 INTERVALOS 1. Sea: A = 2; 8  y B = -1; 10 Hallar y graficar  A  B  (A  B) - A  B  A - B  B - A 2. Si: A = 2; 7 y B =3; 10 Hallar y graficar  A  B  (A  B)  A - B 3. Sean los conjuntos: A = x  R/-3 < x < 2 B = x  R/0 < x < 4 C = x  /-4 < x < 6 Hallar y graficar:  (A  B)  C  (A  B)  C  (A - B)  C  (A - B)  C 1. Semana: 11° - Sesión: 21
  2. 2. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4. Dado: A = x  R/-2 < x < 3 Hallar y graficar: U 5. Sea: P =  3; 20 Q =  -2; 10 Hallar y graficar:  (P  q)  (P  q)  p - q  q – p 6. Sea: A =  -8; 10 B =  0; 30 Hallar y graficar:  A  B  A  B  A – B 7. P =  -3; 0 Q =  -1; 5 Hallar: P  Q 8. Dados: A =  6; 12 B =  7; 16 C =  16; +   Hallar: (A B)´ - C´ 9. Dados: A = -5;-3 B = -12,30 Hallar:  (A  B)  A - B  (A  B) 10. Resolver cada una de las inecuaciones, indicando el intervalo solución: 11. 3x – 5> x – 3 12. 5x + 7 < 2x – 3 13. 14x – 5 > 3 + 10x 14. 8x – 6 < 10x – 14 15. 3x + 6 > 8x – 4 16. 4x – 9 < 3x + 2 17. 8x – 5 > 2x +12 18. 𝑥 2 − 1 5 > 2𝑥 3 − 1 6 19. 5𝑥−1 4 − 3𝑥−13 10 > 5𝑥+1 3 20. 3𝑥−1 5 > 𝑥+1 2 + 7−𝑥 7 21. 𝑥 5 + 2𝑥 3 − 1 2 < 𝑥 4 + 5 3 22. 𝑥 2 + 𝑥 4 − 5 ≥ 2𝑥−1 3 23. 2𝑥−3 4 + 𝑥 2 ≤ 𝑥+3 2 24. 4𝑥−1 2 − 2𝑥+1 3 > 𝑥 2 + 4

