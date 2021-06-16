Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Alba Nayeli Cayo Poma Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Mercadotecnia III Semestre 1/2021 ...
UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Alba Nayeli Cayo Poma Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Mercadotecnia III Semestre 1/2021 ...
UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Alba Nayeli Cayo Poma Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Mercadotecnia III Semestre 1/2021 ...
UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Alba Nayeli Cayo Poma Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Mercadotecnia III Semestre 1/2021 ...
UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Alba Nayeli Cayo Poma Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Mercadotecnia III Semestre 1/2021 ...
UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Alba Nayeli Cayo Poma Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Mercadotecnia III Semestre 1/2021 ...
UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Alba Nayeli Cayo Poma Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Mercadotecnia III Semestre 1/2021 ...
UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Alba Nayeli Cayo Poma Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Mercadotecnia III Semestre 1/2021 ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
55 views
Jun. 16, 2021

Compras por racional o impulso convertido

compras por impulso o racional

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Compras por racional o impulso convertido

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Alba Nayeli Cayo Poma Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Mercadotecnia III Semestre 1/2021 ¡MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR! Compras por Racional o por Impulso “Las raíces de la educación son amargas, pero sus frutos son dulces.” Aristóteles 1. introducción Un proceso de compra se puede definir como el acto de realizar una transacción en un punto de venta físico o virtual, donde una o más personas –denominadas compradores- expresan su intención de dar respuesta a sus necesidades y deseos, a través de la obtención de bienes y servicios y, que, en principio, cumplan con dichas expectativas de satisfacción. La compra de tipo impulsiva, responde a un proceso hiperactivo, donde los individuos no necesario y lo irrelevante. Un comprador impulsivo es, en esencia, un individuo influenciado y sobre motivado por factores circunstanciales u ocasionales. Se caracteriza entre otras cosas, por su mirada respecto del consumo, el cual se centra en el corto plazo, en lo automático o inmediato, sin mediar respecto de las consecuencias de sus acciones. La influencia de la cultura en la conducta del comprador. su personalidad. En el contexto del comportamiento del consumido, se define a la cultura, como la suma de creencias, valores y costumbres adquiridos y transmitidos de generación en generación, que sirven para regular el comportamiento de una determinada sociedad. El impacto de su cultura en la sociedad es tan natural y tan enraizado que su influencia en el comportamiento es notable. La cultura ofrece orden, dirección y guía a los miembros de una sociedad en todas las fases de su resolución de problemas humanos. La cultura es dinámica y gradual, y continuamente se transforma para adecuarse a las necesidades de la sociedad. La cultura se aprende como parte de la experiencia social. Desde niño se adquiere el entorno de una serie de creencia, valores y costumbres que contribuyen a su cultura. Ellos se adquieren a través del aprendizaje formal, informal y técnico. La publicidad mejora el aprendizaje formal mediante el refuerzo de modelos deseables de comportamiento o de expectativas y mejora el aprendizaje informal proveyendo modelos de comportamiento. Debido a que la mente humana tiene la capacidad de absorber y procesar la comunicación simbólica, la comercialización puede promover exitosamente productos tangibles e intangibles y conceptos de productos a través de medios masivos. Los elementos de la cultura se transmiten por tres instituciones: la familia, la iglesia, y la escuela. Una cuarta institución juega un rol mayor en la transmisión de la cultura, son los medios de comunicación, tanto a través de los contenidos editoriales como de la publicidad.1 ¿Qué es para nosotros el comportamiento del consumidor? ¿Y qué entendemos por comportamiento racional de compra? ¿La racionalidad es la misma para todos? Si lo pensamos detenidamente, un comportamiento racional de compra es un comportamiento basado en un análisis utilizando criterios objetivos y buscando siempre la mejor relación en calidad-precio. Sin
  2. 2. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Alba Nayeli Cayo Poma Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Mercadotecnia III Semestre 1/2021 ¡MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR! embargo, esto no es del todo cierto. En este artículo te explicamos por qué es esta afirmación una equivocación. ¿Quién determina qué es racional o no dentro de nuestro comportamiento? Y, sobre todo, dentro del comportamiento del ser humano en el comercio. Cuando escogemos un televisor, un teléfono móvil, unos vaqueros, un jersey, analizamos previamente sus características y nuestras posibilidades junto a ellas. En definitiva, buscamos calidad al mejor precio, y eso lo relacionamos directamente con un comportamiento racional. Incluso buscamos casi siempre el producto que se encuentre dentro de nuestras posibilidades económicas, ¿y si esperásemos más tiempo y ahorrásemos para comprar un producto mejor, seríamos igual de racionales que en este momento.2 2. desarrollo Compra racional ¿Cómo actuamos los consumidores a la hora de comprar un producto? ¿Qué es lo que nos hace tomar la decisión final de compra? ¿Nos dejamos llevar por los impulsos o nos dejamos llevar por las necesidades? Detrás de cada decisión de compra siempre hay una explicación. Es el caso de las compras racionales, aquellas que finalmente se han llevado a cabo porque se ha meditado y pensado. Definición de compra racional La definición de compra racional se entiende como el comportamiento consumidor que le lleva a adquirir un producto, bien o servicio a través de una reflexión o planificación. Es decir, para que el consumidor concluya con la acción de compra, previamente ha considerado cuestiones como la relación calidad y precio del producto, qué obtendría con dicha compra y qué no. Así mismo, para comprender el concepto de compra racional, debemos ser conscientes que en la fase de adquisición del producto se ha investigado todo lo que necesitaba saberse sobre él, sus defectos y sus virtudes. Características de la compra racional La principal característica de una compra racional es que siempre se hace un análisis previo a la adquisición del producto, todo lo contrario, a lo que sucede con las compras impulsivas, donde la acción, no es consciente. Aun así, identificamos otros rasgos particulares que han llevado a la compra racional, y son los siguientes: o La probabilidad de adquirir un producto de coste elevado está asociada a la compra racional. El comportamiento del consumidor reflexiona los pros y los contras antes de comprar un producto en base a su precio. Por ejemplo, comprar un coche o un móvil de última generación. o El ciclo de vida útil del producto. Este es uno de los factores que influyen en una compra racional, puesto que la decisión de adquirir o no u producto depende del tiempo estimado que se vaya a emplear. Por eso, un comprador racional considera si merece la pena invertir mucho dinero.
  3. 3. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Alba Nayeli Cayo Poma Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Mercadotecnia III Semestre 1/2021 ¡MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR! o El consumidor valora si existen otras marcas que tengan el mismo producto y lleva a cabo una comparación para evaluar qué otras opciones tienen. o Una de las razones de peso que justifican la compra racional es el poder adquisitivo. Se considera que el comportamiento del consumidor depende directamente de cuál sea su presupuesto. Por ello, la probabilidad de comprar un producto de precio elevado es mayor en aquellos casos en los que el nivel económico del consumidor es mayor.3 3. compra impulsiva Se trata de aquella situación en la que se produce un comportamiento no racional del consumidor. Sucede cuando salimos de cualquier establecimiento comercial y hemos adquirido productos que inicialmente no teníamos pensado comprar. Dentro de la compra impulsiva, podemos distinguir 4 tipos: Impulsiva planificada: existe una intención inicial de hacer la compra, pero ésta se efectuará en función de la oferta de productos disponibles en ese momento. Impulsiva recordada: es la más frecuente, sucede cuando el consumidor estando frente al producto tiene un recuerdo sobre la necesidad de tenerlo y se produce la adquisición. Impulsiva sugerida: cuando producto es sugerido por sí mismo, sin necesidad de un apoyo comercial por parte de un vendedor, ya que el consumidor reconoce el producto, su packaging o su marca, lo que le provoca la decisión de compra. Impulsiva pura: ocurre en sentido estricto, no se puede determinar una conducta clara por parte del consumidor. Se considera una compra impulsiva a todo aquello que adquirimos que no se tenía planificado con anterioridad. Además, las compras impulsivas pueden estar motivadas por factores que inducen a ello. Por ejemplo, productos que están cerca de la caja de los supermercados, en gasolineras o en calles comerciales, con sus mercadillos, bazares y similares. Se suele tratar, por tanto, de objetos de consumo que se ven, se tocan si se puede y si gustan, se llevan a casa. Aun así, también puede ocurrir con servicios. En una compra impulsiva, los productos que se eligen no son ni de primera necesidad ni de emergencia. En este sentido, no cabe duda de que áreas de negocio como el marketing o la publicidad conocen bien la técnica y sus características. Debido a ello, los establecimientos que venden estos productos que se adquieren impulsivamente una revista, un CD de música o una bufanda— saben bien dónde ubicarlos: muy a la vista. Es decir, en la situación más privilegiada posible para que el consumidor los compre. Es más, los productos de este tipo de productos deben destacar de algún modo ya que en el 99,9% de los casos no son buscados.
  4. 4. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Alba Nayeli Cayo Poma Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Mercadotecnia III Semestre 1/2021 ¡MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR! Consejos para no caer en la compra impulsiva Cuando se habla de compra impulsiva, las rebajas y las ofertas de los establecimientos reflejan una gran tentación. Así pues, destacamos una serie de consejos para no caer en ella: • Redactar una lista de la compra con lo que realmente necesita para evitar lo que se conoce como venta cruzada. Una estrategia de marketing que aprovecha, en el caso de que se esté buscando una camisa, para poner al lado la corbata y el chaleco más apropiado. Posiblemente, el consumidor impulsivo se lleve las tres prendas. • Marcar un límite de gasto para productos que le pueden llamar la atención. Es más, si encontramos algo que pase de ese límite, lo mejor es esperar un par de horas o unos días y volver después, una vez se haya pasado el “impulso” por comprar. • Si realmente queremos adquirir un producto determinado, lo mejor es que investiguemos primero. Es recomendable mirar los precios en otras tiendas e igualmente en Internet porque cabe la posibilidad de que ahorre bastante dinero y que, al mismo tiempo, consiga una mejor calidad. • Planificar los gastos y no excederse del presupuesto que se ha impuesto. Llevar las cuentas al día y, de este modo, podremos comprobar en qué gasta el dinero. Y poder rectificar en su caso. • A la hora de adquirir un producto, siempre existe la opción del mercado de segunda mano y de alquilar en lugar de comprar. O de reutilizar, por ejemplo, los libros y plataformas multimedia de la biblioteca más cercana a su domicilio. Además, existen multitud de foros online donde se ofrecen productos que ya han sido empleados pero que están prácticamente nuevos. • Hay que cuidar lo que se tiene ya que reemplazar un producto siempre sale caro. Si se rompe, se pierde, o no lo mantiene adecuadamente, tendrá que volverlo a comprar si lo necesita. Y cuando ya sea necesario, si se ha descuidado en su empleo y utilización, no podremos aprovecharlo ni reutilizarlo en un buen estado. De hecho, un buen resultado para cualquier tipo de producto sería poder revenderlo y obtener así un ingreso, u ofrecérselo a alguien que lo necesite de forma solidaria.4 4. características de las compras impulsivas 1. El consumidor tiene la tendencia a comprar de manera irreflexiva, cinética y espontánea. 2. Se experimenta un atractivo o Branding emocional. 3. Sólo se percibe la gratificación inmediata de la compra. 4. La compra le puede generar dependencia y acumulación. 5. No se percibe el producto, si no su sensación. La distancia se alarga o acorta. Si la compra es en un punto de venta como en un centro comercial, puede que al consumidor le motive el deseo de otros a realizar una compra impulsiva; si la compra es por móvil o desde Internet, entonces la distancia favorece el consumo, se trata de un impulso solitario.
  5. 5. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Alba Nayeli Cayo Poma Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Mercadotecnia III Semestre 1/2021 ¡MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR! 5. conclusión Esta compra está influenciada por una serie de factores o variables tales como influencia de las promociones, influencia de la televisión, endeudarse para comprar, satisfacción emocional, felicidad en el centro comercial, importancia del color en la compra, iluminación del centro comercial y las tiendas, evasión de problemas y compras en secreto o enmarcados dentro de un espacio íntimo (“solo para mí”). Las variables o factores que pueden influir en un proceso de compra no impulsiva (racional), son las siguientes: visita centros comerciales, planificación de la lista de productos previo a compra, proceso de comparación de precios y marcas, valoración de la calidad de los productos, oportunidades de precios (ofertas o liquidaciones), cumplimiento de expectativas, importancia del medio de pago, diseño del producto, tiempo de compra y el proceso de autocontrol de compra. Entrelosfactoresquemásimportancialeasignanalacompra,seencuentra “lacalidad de losproductos”. El indicador nos permite plantear que el nivel de impulsividad es gradualmente menor que un nivel de racionalidad en decisiones de compras, no obstante, aun existiendo un cierto nivel de impulsividad en el proceso de compra, los principales factores determinantes tienen relación con “orden e iluminación de la tienda”, es decir, con elementos directamente relacionados con merchandising visual. Se suma a lo anterior, “las sucesivas promociones, ofertas y/o liquidaciones”, dadoqueincentivanlavisitaconmayorfrecuenciaacentroscomerciales
  6. 6. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Alba Nayeli Cayo Poma Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Mercadotecnia III Semestre 1/2021 ¡MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR! 6.Referencias 1. https://n9.cl/o41w 2. https://n9.cl/cdrfz 3. https://n9.cl/f17zm 4. https://n9.cl/uqq4 5. https://n9.cl/h1jxf
  7. 7. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Alba Nayeli Cayo Poma Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Mercadotecnia III Semestre 1/2021 ¡MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR! 7.Videos En estos videos se profundizará mas sobre la compra por impulso o racional https://n9.cl/3z7b https://n9.cl/p78g4 El problema de un cliente que compra de forma impulsiva es el efecto resaca cuando llega a su casa y considera que se le ha engañado. Nosotros no queremos que viva esta experiencia porque si es así, posiblemente, no volverá a pisar nuestros establecimientos.
  8. 8. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Alba Nayeli Cayo Poma Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Mercadotecnia III Semestre 1/2021 ¡MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR! 8. Prezi en compra por impulso o racional https://n9.cl/34t8k Uno de los factores que influyen para que un consumidor realice una compra impulsiva es que les provoca una sensación de placer, también puede ser debido a una conducta aprendida o a un estado de ánimo bajo.

×