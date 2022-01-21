What to Upload to SlideShare

A Lay of the Meta-land: A Systematic Approach to Dissect the Metaverse 1. C a t r i n a Wa n g | W h a r to n M B A C a n d i d ate | C l a s s o f 2 0 2 3 A Lay of the Meta-land: A Point of View on the Top Investable Areas Towards the Metaverse A systematic & structured analysis to dissect the Metaverse, what it takes to become a reality, and how it translates into investment focuses for VCs 2.  Define a practical definition of the Metaverse beyond the buzzword  Decipher the most critical technical & adoption challenges, which informs the opportunity areas  Determine the 10 Investable areas ranked by revenue immediacy, market potential, and availability of startups  TL;DR & Preview of Part II – deep-dive into a thesis on Metaverse Interoperability & Infrastructure What you will find in this PoV Define Deep-dive Decipher Determine 10 Investable areas segmented into three categories - “Diamond” - “Goldmine” - “Raw Gem” 3. Sources: SMEs & founders (not an exhaustive list, more SMEs to be added) S O U R C E S Dmitry Shklovsky CEO of QuickNode Drew Falkman Entrepreneur In Residence at Stacks Open Internet Foundation Brian Platz CEO of Fluree Ganesh Swami CEO of Covalent Steve Flanagan Senior Software Engineer at AngelList Venture Jason Brooke Sapphire Ventures Sean Mann Co-founder & CEO of RP1 Jesse Alton Co-chair of Open Metaverse Interoperability Group 5000+ followers on Twitter Nick White COO of Celestia 4. How “The Metaverse Guy” defines the Metaverse W H A T I S A M E T A V E R S E “The Metaverse is a massively scaled and interoperable network of real-time rendered 3D virtual worlds which can be experienced synchronously and persistently by an effectively unlimited number of users with an individual sense of presence, and with continuity of data, such as identity, history, entitlements, objects, communications, and payments.” Define Decipher Determine Deep-dive 5. What do these jargons mean? W H A T I S A M E T A V E R S E User Generated Digi-physical Decentralized A virtual world constructed by User Generated Content rather than centralized/brand generated content Bring together physical world with the virtual through VR, AR, XR, holograms, other human-computer interfaces Achieved by NFT, De-fi and Dapp on top of blockchain infrastructure Interoperable Persistent Concurrent Enabled by Web3 to store, exchange and program property rights, currencies, assets, and identity across different platforms A virtual space that never resets, pauses, or end Create a virtual world where it can accommodate unlimited number of concurrent users The One and Open Metaverse Define Decipher Determine Deep-dive 6. What comprises the Metaverse: An Ecosystem Map witha softwarefocus W H A T I S A M E T A V E R S E Platform Immersive Events Gaming Virtual World Digital Asset Platforms VR Immersive AR/Spatial UGC & Rendering Infrastructure Game-fi Imaginative Digital Twin Exchange NFT Marketplace Asset Transfer/ exchange Business Conference Wearable/Haptics 2D & 3D Avatar MMO Game asset NFT Avatar 3D Scan & imaging Wallet/ custody Fashion/Art/Music Cross-chain For Art Exhibition 3D imaging Avatar interop/standards Blockchain Integration Game asset transfer Event AR enablement Crypto trading Real Estate Cross-platform (including gaming) Spatial Computing Codeless tool for non-developers NFT integration Marketplace Appraisal Social Identity Education/Onboarding Avatar Rendering Technical Non-Technical Training Identity Interoperability Online Training Platform K-12 education in Metaverse Credential Management Institutional Mass Onboarding Talent Marketplace VR simulation training Infra & Interop Dev Tool Interoperability Infrastructure Data UX Security Cross-chain Cross-platform/App Cross Web2 & Web3 MMO/ “Shardless” Enablement Analytics/ Reporting Mobile Access management Cross-chain Bridge solution 3D/Avatar standard Web3 Plug&play solution on top of Web2 Speed & Transaction Optimization Warehousing Desktop Bug Bounty On-chain compatibility solution Protocol-level solution for cross-app interop Integration service Node Service & APIs Integrations Monitoring Protocols & Standards Cross-device Development platform Insurance Define Decipher Determine Deep-dive 7. What does it take to reach the Metaverse vision? K E Y C H A L L E N G E S & O P P O R T U N I T I E S AdoptionChallenges Computing & Bandwidth Optimization To enable persistence, real time, decentralized, and synchronized experience without a cap on concurrent user Interoperability & Infrastructure How to make apps, data, identities/avatars on different blockchain networks / protocols / platform compatible with each other for a borderless experience Gateway to Immersivity Sophistication of headset, displays, haptics, holograms, etc. to enable true 3D/immersive experience Incentive to Overcome Web2 Inertia • Organizational adoption: building business case to switch from existing tools • Incentivize incumbents to move towards Web3 infra Education & Onboarding - Educate & onboard retail & enterprise end users Behavioral change to move towards 3D, immersive platforms - Talent: tailor future curriculum to nurture more web3 natives Governance Decentralized governance model across platforms & protect privacy Technical Challenges Define Decipher Determine Deep-dive 8. Immersivity of Business & Entertainment Platforms Interoperability & Infrastructure Across platforms, identities, gaming engine, & chains Adoption The human element of the movement towards metaverse 1 Immersive Conference Platform 2 Rendering tools 3 Blockchain Game Interoperability & Infra Web3 Infrastructure: API, server, node services Education & Onboarding 4 Identity Interoperability 5 Asset Transfer: Interoperability Data platform 6 Cross-chain integration 7 Define Decipher Determine Deep-dive Integration between Web2 & Web3 8 These top challenges translates to $900B market opportunity by 2028 K E Y C H A L L E N G E S & O P P O R T U N I T I E S 9 10 ~40B $800B ~60B 9. 8 Segmenting growth/investable areas by Revenue Immediacy, Startup Availability, and Projected Market Size O P P O R T U N I T Y A R E A S Readily Commercialized 1Based on market size projection from various research sources 2 Assuming gaming interop market accounts for 10% of gaming market revenue 3 Assuming gaming interop market accounts for 10% of platform industry revenue 4 Assuming asset transfer market accounts for 10% of de-fi industry revenue # Opportunity Area8 Market Size1 in 2020 Projected Market Size1in 2028 Availability of startups 1 Immersive Conference Platform 9B 22B High 2 3D Rendering tools 2B 15B Medium 3 Blockchain Game NA 80B2 Low 4 Identity Interoperability 12B 34B Low 5 Asset Transfer: Interoperability 13B 80B4 Low 6 Data platform 35B 100B5 Medium 7 Cross-chain bridge 3B 50B8 High 8 Integration between Web2 & Web3 NA 310B7 Low 9 Web3 Dev Tool: API, server, node services 60B 100B6 High 10 Education & Onboarding 13B 60B Medium Immediacy of Revenue Stream Availability of Startups Longer Term Revenue 1 5 Assuming ~half of data platform are web3 related by 2028 6 Assuming half the hosting platform can be captured by non- incumbent 7 Assuming web2->web3 account for 50% of all integration market 8 Assuming cross-chain bridge market grows at 50% CAGR 2 4 10 5 6 9 7 3 Define Decipher Determine Deep-dive 10. The “Dimond,” “Goldmine,” and “Raw Gemstone” zones O P P O R T U N I T Y A R E A S Readily Commercialized Immediacy of Revenue Stream Market Potential Longer Term Revenue Diamond (Highly Availability & Highly Valuable… but can be expensive too) Goldmine (Low Availability & Highly Valuable) Raw Gemstone (Low Availability & Highly Valuable Long Term) The most “investable” areas in the near term, characterized by readily commercializable products/revenue streams and a medium-high availability of startups to invest in Diamond Zone Hard to find startups tackling some of the most challenging technological & adoption barriers. Great potential in the long-run but needs investors’ work and patience Raw Gem Zone Where the most whitespace/untapped opportunities are, and not many startups are in the field, meaning these trailblazing startups have tremendous opportunity to make & lead the market Goldmine Zone  Data platform ($100B)  Web3 Dev Tool: API, server, node services ($100B)  Cross-chain Bridge ($100B)  Immersive Conference Platform ($22B)  3D Rendering tools ($10B) Opportunity Areas by Projected Market Size in 2028  Digital Asset Transfer ($80B)  Blockchain Gaming ($80B)  Identity Interop ($34B)  Integration between Web3 & Web2 ($310B)  Education & Onboarding ($60B) Define Decipher Determine Deep-dive 11. TL;DR O P P O R T U N I T Y A R E A S $800B opportunities centered around Interoperability & Infrastructure 1 The top 3 investable areas are • Web2->Web3 integrations • Dev Tools • Data Planforms $300B opportunities in Web2 & Web3 integration. Startups in this space are rare, but goldmines 3 2 Define Decipher Determine Deep-dive 12. Preview of Part II: Interoperability-centered thesis O P P O R T U N I T Y A R E A S A deep-dive into the top investable areas centered around interoperability by 1. Scouting out, interviewing, and analyzing startups in this space 2. Interview web2 enterprise & consultancies (like Deloitte) for their perspectives on • What interoperability & metaverse means to them • Their reservation/hesitation regarding the adoption web3/blockchain technologies (if any) • Where they see the biggest opportunities are I have interviewed/interacted with 20+ founders in the web3/Metaverse-related space through networking, Venture Forager Web3 research project, fellowships, school projects, and more. Feel free to reach out to me to discuss deal flow. Define Decipher Determine Deep-dive (preview) 13. Appendix 14. The complexity of open Metaverse interoperabilityis IMMENSE – which translatesto LOTS of opportunitiesin this space K E Y C H A L L E N G E S & O P P O R T U N I T I E S Bottom Layer of OSI* (integration between blockchain and traditional networks) Data Layer: data block, hash, Merkle tree, timestamp, etc. Layer 0 Open System Interconnection Reference Model (OSI) • do not change the blockchain's structure • Compatible with L1&L2 • E.g. BDN (blockchain distribution network), QUIC and UDP Layer 1 (On-chain Scaling) Network Layer: P2P network, transmission, authentication Consensus Layer: PoW, PoS, DPoS, BFT Activating Layer: Issuing vs. Distribution Mechanism • Involve modifying blockchain • Prioritize security & decentralization • E.g.: sharding, PoS Layer 2 Off-chain Scaling) D-App Layer Smart Contract Layer • Complementary to Layer 1 (L2 is an infrastructure built on top of the underlying blockchain to provide better scalability, availability, and privacy) • Layer 2 prioritize efficiency and performance • E.g. side chain, Plasma, State Channels, Rollup Virtual Worlds Social Media Hardware Headset Wearable Haptics Marketplace NFT Crypto Exchange Events Conference events 2D 3D Gaming Game Engine 3D standards Market Creator Economy Tools Asset Markets Haptics Identity & Avatar

