A Lay of the Meta-land: A Systematic Approach to Dissect the Metaverse

What exactly comprises the Metaverse? How & where can VCs invest to accelerate the momentum without falling prey to FOMO?
Over the past month, I’ve decided to dig down the rabbit hole to conduct a holistic assessment of what the Metaverse actually entails - a lay of the Meta-land. Over 30+ interviews, 50+ hours of podcasts, and many-MANY secondary research articles, I finally dissected the umbrella term into 10 “investable” areas with a software focus. These investable areas are further segmented into three buckets: “Diamond”, “Goldmine,” and “Raw Gem,” then narrowed down to top areas as a basis for my follow-on investment thesis part II centered around Metaverse Interoperability (work in progress).
Happy reading, and feel free to hit me up with any feedback/comments or better yet, nerd-out sessions!