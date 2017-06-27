FILED: ERIE COUNTY CLERK 05/10/2017 11:49 AM INDEX NO. 806178/2017 NYSCEF DOC. NO. 1 RECEIVED NYSCEF: 05/10/2017 1 of 8
FILED: ERIE COUNTY CLERK 05/10/2017 11:49 AM INDEX NO. 806178/2017 NYSCEF DOC. NO. 1 RECEIVED NYSCEF: 05/10/2017 2 of 8
FILED: ERIE COUNTY CLERK 05/10/2017 11:49 AM INDEX NO. 806178/2017 NYSCEF DOC. NO. 1 RECEIVED NYSCEF: 05/10/2017 3 of 8
FILED: ERIE COUNTY CLERK 05/10/2017 11:49 AM INDEX NO. 806178/2017 NYSCEF DOC. NO. 1 RECEIVED NYSCEF: 05/10/2017 4 of 8
FILED: ERIE COUNTY CLERK 05/10/2017 11:49 AM INDEX NO. 806178/2017 NYSCEF DOC. NO. 1 RECEIVED NYSCEF: 05/10/2017 5 of 8
FILED: ERIE COUNTY CLERK 05/10/2017 11:49 AM INDEX NO. 806178/2017 NYSCEF DOC. NO. 1 RECEIVED NYSCEF: 05/10/2017 6 of 8
FILED: ERIE COUNTY CLERK 05/10/2017 11:49 AM INDEX NO. 806178/2017 NYSCEF DOC. NO. 1 RECEIVED NYSCEF: 05/10/2017 7 of 8
FILED: ERIE COUNTY CLERK 05/10/2017 11:49 AM INDEX NO. 806178/2017 NYSCEF DOC. NO. 1 RECEIVED NYSCEF: 05/10/2017 8 of 8
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Celino and Barnes Petition

44 views

Published on

Celino and Barnes Petition

Published in: Law
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
44
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
15
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Celino and Barnes Petition

  1. 1. FILED: ERIE COUNTY CLERK 05/10/2017 11:49 AM INDEX NO. 806178/2017 NYSCEF DOC. NO. 1 RECEIVED NYSCEF: 05/10/2017 1 of 8
  2. 2. FILED: ERIE COUNTY CLERK 05/10/2017 11:49 AM INDEX NO. 806178/2017 NYSCEF DOC. NO. 1 RECEIVED NYSCEF: 05/10/2017 2 of 8
  3. 3. FILED: ERIE COUNTY CLERK 05/10/2017 11:49 AM INDEX NO. 806178/2017 NYSCEF DOC. NO. 1 RECEIVED NYSCEF: 05/10/2017 3 of 8
  4. 4. FILED: ERIE COUNTY CLERK 05/10/2017 11:49 AM INDEX NO. 806178/2017 NYSCEF DOC. NO. 1 RECEIVED NYSCEF: 05/10/2017 4 of 8
  5. 5. FILED: ERIE COUNTY CLERK 05/10/2017 11:49 AM INDEX NO. 806178/2017 NYSCEF DOC. NO. 1 RECEIVED NYSCEF: 05/10/2017 5 of 8
  6. 6. FILED: ERIE COUNTY CLERK 05/10/2017 11:49 AM INDEX NO. 806178/2017 NYSCEF DOC. NO. 1 RECEIVED NYSCEF: 05/10/2017 6 of 8
  7. 7. FILED: ERIE COUNTY CLERK 05/10/2017 11:49 AM INDEX NO. 806178/2017 NYSCEF DOC. NO. 1 RECEIVED NYSCEF: 05/10/2017 7 of 8
  8. 8. FILED: ERIE COUNTY CLERK 05/10/2017 11:49 AM INDEX NO. 806178/2017 NYSCEF DOC. NO. 1 RECEIVED NYSCEF: 05/10/2017 8 of 8

×